About Mark's expertise
Mark Friedlander is Director, Corporate Communications, at the Insurance Information
Institute (Triple-I), a New York-based nonprofit research and education organization
focused on providing consumers with a better understanding of insurance. Mark serves
as a national spokesperson for the Triple-I, handling a wide array of insurance industry
media issues. His responsibilities also include spearheading the association’s hurricane
season communications strategy and its member company support and media outreach
in Florida, where he is based.
Mark’s extensive background includes senior marketing and communications roles at
Prudential Financial, HSBC Holdings plc, Arthur Andersen LLP and Main Street
America Insurance. He has held leadership positions within several insurance trade
organizations, including Board Chair and President at the Insurance Marketing &
Communications Association (IMCA), Communications Committee Chair at the
Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS), and key roles on the advisory
boards of the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America's Trusted Choice®
and Agency Best Practices® programs.
Mark earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism/public relations at The Ohio State
University.
Our Editorial Guidelines
Insurify’s content goes through a rigorous editing and fact-checking process that includes reviews by insurance agents, data scientists, and multiple editors with years of experience in insurance and personal finance. We vet every article and report for: accuracy, educational value, objectivity, enjoyability.
Learn more about our editorial team and editorial guidelines here