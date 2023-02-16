Cheapest Cars to Insure in 2023

What is the cheapest car model to insure?

If you’re buying a new vehicle, it’s a good idea to know how different cars could affect your insurance premiums. But buying a less-expensive car doesn’t necessarily lead to cheaper car insurance.

Your auto insurance premiums are influenced by a variety of factors, including the make and model of the car, your age, your driving record, and even your gender.[1] While a cheaper car may cost less to insure than a more expensive one, other factors could still result in a higher insurance premium.

The following common vehicles have some of the cheapest insurance costs, according to Insurify data. All the cars outlined in this table are crossover vehicles or SUVs, which combine the features of traditional passenger cars with those of off-road vehicles. In addition, all these vehicles have good safety features.

For instance, the Subaru Outback and Forester models have top-rated safety features that may contribute to their lower insurance costs.[2]

Vehicle Model Average Monthly Quote Subaru Outback $185 Dodge Grand Caravan $187 Subaru Forester $189 Chevrolet Captiva $194 Mazda CX-7 $200 Fiat 500 $203 Toyota Highlander $205 Honda Pilot $205 Chevrolet Tahoe $206 Honda Fit $207 View more

How much does it cost to insure an SUV?

A sport utility vehicle (SUV) combines the features of a traditional passenger sedan with a light truck. SUVs typically have higher ground clearance, a sturdy frame, and four-wheel drive, which improves traction on rough terrains. SUVs also tend to have more room and can accommodate more passengers than traditional cars.

On average, it costs $225 a month to insure an SUV, though the exact cost will vary depending on the make and model. The following table outlines the average monthly costs for the five most popular SUVs, according to Kelley Blue Book.[3]

Vehicle Model Average Monthly Quote Toyota RAV4 $227 Honda CR-V $211 Tesla Model Y $395 Jeep Grand Cherokee $234 Toyota Highlander $205

How much does it cost to insure a sedan?

A sedan is a passenger car that usually comes with four doors and a separate trunk compartment. They come with a three-box design — a front that houses the engine bay, a middle section that houses the passenger compartment, and a rear that houses the trunk.

On average, a sedan costs $271 per month to insure. Listed below are the average monthly costs for insuring the five most popular sedans.[4]

Vehicle Model Average Monthly Quote Toyota Camry $257 Honda Civic $277 Toyota Corolla $281 Honda Accord $252 Nissan Altima $292

How much does it cost to insure a pickup truck?

Pickup trucks are incredibly popular in the U.S. and account for roughly 20% of all car sales.[5] Pickup trucks cost an average of $226 per month to insure. Here are the average monthly costs for the five most popular pickup truck models.[6]

Vehicle Model Average Monthly Quote Ford F-Series $210 Chevrolet Silverado $233 Ram Pickup $201 GMC Sierra $229 Toyota Tacoma $228

How much does it cost to insure a sports car?

A sports car is a passenger car that’s designed for high-performance driving. These cars usually come with powerful engines and are smaller and lighter than other vehicles.

Because the focus of a sports car is on speed and agility, these cars are often considered luxury vehicles and are the most expensive to insure. On average, sports cars cost $305 per month to insure. It costs significantly more money to insure a sports car than one of the 10 cheapest vehicles listed in the previous tables.

Here are the average monthly costs to insure some of the most popular sports cars, according to Carvana.