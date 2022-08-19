Car Insurance Quotes for Sports Cars: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated August 19, 2022
If you’re lucky enough to realize your lifelong dream of owning a high-performance car, the last thing you want to worry about is the auto insurance policy. But if your checkbook is hurting from the car’s price tag, you’ll want to save as much as you can on sports car insurance without skimping on quality coverage.
Quick Facts
Sports cars are some of the most expensive vehicles to insure.
Since sports cars are viewed as relatively high-risk compared to sedans and other vehicles, car insurance policies for them cost more on average.
The average cost of car insurance for a sports car is $203 per month.
Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for Sports Cars
Insurance companies approach sports car insurance from different angles. Some will raise your rates, label you high-risk, and only want to take you on if you are ready to pay enormous premiums. Others target low-mileage drivers who are overpaying for a policy they don’t need. Here are the cheapest insurance quotes we found for sports cars:
|Insurance Company
|Monthly Quote for Sports Cars
|Metromile
|$86
|Farmers
|$87
|USH&C
|$91
|TSC Direct
|$106
|21st Century
|$113
|Novo
|$114
|Kemper Preferred
|$118
|Mile Auto
|$119
|Anchor
|$122
|Travelers
|$127
How much does car insurance cost for sports cars?
How much does it cost to insure a coupe?
Depending on the make and model of your coupe, insurance premiums are generally higher than average for this car type.
Sports car insurance premiums vary—but in general, they’re high. Even if you have a clean driving record, you’ll be considered a higher risk than most drivers. So even if you choose only property damage and bodily injury liability coverage, you’ll pay hefty auto insurance rates.
Unless you paid cash for that new Ferrari, you’ll be paying a loan on it, meaning your lender will require you to have full coverage (liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage). Even if you own the car outright, you’ll want to have as much protection from your insurance policy as possible, including uninsured motorist coverage.
One simple way to get your insurance rates down is to make sure that along with a high number of cylinders, your sports car is also stocked with anti-theft devices and safety features. A high deductible would help, too. And some newer auto insurance companies provide per-mile policies that might be a great fit for your sports car if you’re not using it to commute every day.
Metromile
A new company with a direct and novel approach to car insurance, Metromile offered the lowest sports car insurance quotes, at just $86 per month. Metromile has the full suite of policies you’d want in an auto insurance provider. It charges a low base rate, and then at the end of the month, you pay for each mile you drive.
This approach could work especially well for sports cars, where the amount you drive can vary highly depending on the season. In general, Metromile can save you money if you only drive 10,000 miles per year or less, and in the case of a Ferrari that you’re likely not taking on errands, this might be a really good match.
Farmers
A legacy insurance company with decent ratings across the board, Farmers bids low in the sports car insurance category, so you might want a quote. If you value a usable mobile app, its ratings on the iOS platform are especially good.
If your sports car also happens to be an EV or hybrid, you can save 5% right away, and Farmers’ bundling discount with home or another policy is 10%. A driver training discount if you’re over 55 can help you get points for safe driving, which will help offset the higher-risk status you’ll earn with a high-horsepower vehicle.
USH&C
United Security Health & Casualty Insurance Company (USH&C) offers car insurance in Arizona, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Indiana, and Arkansas. It offers sports car drivers an enticing $97 per month average quote, and you can lower that with discounts for anti-theft equipment, multi-policy discounts, and claims-free renewal.
USH&C provides health insurance, but you won’t be able to pick up a discount bundling home and auto insurance. However, you can get a 5% discount for being a homeowner.
TSC Direct
New York is one of the most expensive states for sports car insurance: Insurify’s database shows an average monthly quote of $297 per month. That’s why it’s even more of a surprise to see TSC Direct on our list of lowest sports car insurance quotes. It only serves the tri-state area, and primarily New York City.
TSC Direct also offers homeowners insurance and a bundling discount to lower your rates. “Why should everything cost more just because we live in the greatest city in the world?” asks the company’s website. Its mobile app is up and running for claims, bill pay, and the rest.
21st Century
Did you buy a sports car to cruise on the Pacific Coast Highway? California drivers can get insurance from 21st Century, which has sold car insurance and other policies in the Golden State since 1958. The company advertises a number of discounts, especially for safe drivers, good students, safety features on your car, and taking driver’s education courses.
Since you’ll already want anti-theft equipment for your sports car, you’ll be pleased to know that 21st Century offers an average discount of 15% for state-of-the-art theft protection. If you have had no violations or points on your driving record in the last five years, you can take advantage of extra savings that the company claims could be over 20%.
Cheapest States for Car Insurance for Sports Cars
Along with credit score, type of vehicle, and driving history, location plays an important role in setting your auto insurance rates. These are the rates that sports car drivers pay on average by state. See what you can expect based on where you live.
|State
|Monthly Quote for Sports Cars
|Alabama
|$168
|Alaska
|$146
|Arizona
|$175
|Arkansas
|$166
|California
|$204
|Colorado
|$258
|Connecticut
|$258
|Delaware
|$228
|Florida
|$257
|Georgia
|$279
|Hawaii
|$89
|Idaho
|$135
|Illinois
|$136
|Indiana
|$126
|Iowa
|$142
|Kansas
|$149
|Kentucky
|$209
|Louisiana
|$370
|Maine
|$81
|Maryland
|$258
|Massachusetts
|$134
|Michigan
|$332
|Minnesota
|$157
|Mississippi
|$175
|Missouri
|$208
|Montana
|$154
|Nebraska
|$130
|Nevada
|$473
|New Hampshire
|$135
|New Jersey
|$217
|New Mexico
|$141
|New York
|$267
|North Carolina
|$118
|North Dakota
|$140
|Ohio
|$136
|Oklahoma
|$162
|Oregon
|$133
|Pennsylvania
|$168
|Rhode Island
|$205
|South Carolina
|$242
|South Dakota
|$145
|Tennessee
|$262
|Texas
|$217
|Utah
|$137
|Vermont
|$129
|Virginia
|$140
|Washington
|$223
|Washington, D.C.
|$283
|West Virginia
|$182
|Wisconsin
|$120
|Wyoming
|$142
Sports Car Auto Insurance by Make and Model
Once you enter the world of high-performance vehicles, you quickly find out that not all of them are created equal. The same goes for insurance policies for sports cars. Let’s review some popular sports car models in the context of insurance coverage to see what insurance premiums you might expect, depending on your ride.
Ford Mustang
An icon and an absolute classic, the Ford Mustang is also one of the cheapest sports cars to insure, given its affordable starting price of $27,205. Reasonably priced cars that prioritize class, speed, and handling include the Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Challenger, and Mazda MX-5 Miata. For a sports car lover, Nissan, Subaru, and Honda, however affordable, won’t cut it.
Porsche
While the newest 911 may be quite the car, one drawback is that it comes in at more than triple the starting price of a Ford Mustang or similar sports car. That’s going to increase your car insurance rates significantly. More understated options that are just as good include the Audi R8 and BMW i8.
Ferrari
A Porsche 911 is one thing, but a Ferrari takes it to a new level. These supercars start out at over $200,000. And experts say you absolutely get what you pay for. A car like this, or any other from a high-end make like Lamborghini, is going to cost you a pretty penny for an auto insurance policy; you might even need classic car insurance.
The Best Car Insurance Quotes for Sports Cars
Whether you’ve always dreamed of a Toyota Camry or a Chevrolet Corvette, you should never be dissatisfied with your auto insurance policy. There are many companies that offer affordable policies. A good way to get a bird’s-eye view of the best policies you can expect for your driver profile is to compare quotes online.
You bought your high-horsepower sports car to feel free out on the road, not to stress over the consequences of property damage or your liability after an accident. So a crucial component of owning a sports car is an insurance policy that gives you peace of mind. And if you comparison-shop, you can avoid spending more than you need to.
Frequently Asked Questions
More horsepower means more liability and a higher cost of repairs, which will raise your insurance prices compared to a traditional car. Bodily injury liability, comprehensive coverage, and collision coverage will all contribute to a high insurance cost for a sports car. The cheapest car insurance we found was from Metromile, at $86 per month.
Allstate, GEICO, State Farm, and other traditional insurance providers provide typical coverage for expensive cars with high horsepower. But they’ll charge you much higher rates than they would a minivan driver. If you drive your high-performance car infrequently, you might look at pay-per-mile programs, which could save you money. The key is to shop around.
If there’s one single thing you can do to save as much money as you can on your car insurance policy, it’s to compare quotes side by side from as many car insurance companies as you possibly can. And a great place to start is the Insurify quote-comparison tool.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.