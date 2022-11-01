Allstate Car Insurance Coverage Options

Allstate offers coverage in all 50 states, providing all the standard offerings and more. Types of coverage include bodily injury and property damage liability, comprehensive, collision, loss of use, personal injury protection, rental car reimbursement, Milewise, towing, personal umbrella, sound system, medical payments, classic car, property protection, and rideshare insurance.

Other special Allstate features include accident forgiveness, deductible rewards, the Drivewise program, and the Allstate mobile app. With numerous types of insurance coverage available, choosing an insurance plan can feel overwhelming. Insurify’s helpful comparison tool makes the process of comparing the auto insurance rates of different car insurance companies easier.

Deductible Rewards

By signing up for the Allstate Deductible Rewards program, customers immediately save $100 on their yearly deductible. It gets even better. Every year that customers remain accident-free, Allstate subtracts another $100 from their deductible. This progressive policy continues until customers save $500 on their deductible. Customers save big with this convenient program.

Accident Forgiveness

Nobody plans on causing or being impacted by a car accident, but the reality is accidents happen all the time. And most auto insurance companies raise rates when accidents happen. Allstate’s Accident Forgiveness program offers customers the security of knowing Allstate won’t punish them for being in an accident. Rates remain the same, even for at-fault accidents.

Drivewise

Drivers earn discounts just by driving safely with Allstate’s Drivewise program. Allstate provides participants with a small device to insert into their car that regularly tracks driving details and habits. Customers receive discounts for behavior related to driving at safe speeds, braking safely and not abruptly, and more.

Allstate Mobile App

These days, customers value the convenience, efficiency, and accessibility offered with mobile apps. With Allstate’s mobile app, customers can easily access all their insurance and driver information whenever they need to. Whether accessing digital ID cards, contacting an Allstate agent, or requesting roadside assistance, the mobile app has policyholders covered all the time.

