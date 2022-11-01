4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Long known as a reliable provider of car insurance, Allstate offers quality coverage for a national average rate of $62 per month. Allstate’s memorable ad campaigns over the years have continuously prompted an important question: “Are you in good hands?” Keep reading to learn how Allstate’s insurance policies and rates compare to other top insurance providers.
No one-size-fits-all insurance coverage or provider exists, which means finding one company that meets all of your auto needs can feel overwhelming. Insurify’s comprehensive quote-comparison tool allows users to easily compare quotes from the comfort of their home. Try it out for yourself to see if Allstate—or another provider—offers the coverage you need.
Allstate in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Allstate is $62 per month.
Allstate is good for affordable ridesharing coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers, discounts for young drivers, and people who value the company’s financially stable and trusted status.
Allstate isn't the best option for drivers prioritizing finding the cheapest prices and individuals who don’t appreciate the use of mobile apps and other advanced features.
Allstate Industry Rankings and Scorecard
As determined by calculations from data scientists at Insurify, Allstate’s current Insurify Composite Score is 85 out of 100. Users of Insurify can compare this rating—and the other provided industry rankings—to other car insurance providers. Utilizing these scores alongside other information and insurance rates allows users to make educated car insurance decisions.
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Industry Ranking
|Allstate Rating
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|85 out of 100
|J.D. Power
|870 out of 1,000
|A.M. Best
|A+
|Standard & Poor’s
|AA-
|Fitch
|A+
|Moody’s
|Aa3
|NAIC Complaint Index
|More complaints than average
Allstate Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
When calculating car insurance deductibles, Allstate considers a number of factors related to both insurance policies and individual driving records. Drivers with clean records pay less on average than drivers with a DUI, at-fault accident, or speeding ticket on record. See how various driving violations change rates for Allstate policyholders in the chart below.
|Driver Profile
|Allstate Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$56
|$77
|DUI
|$102
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$82
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$70
|$104
Allstate Car Insurance Quotes by State
Similarly to how the costs of renters and homeowners insurance fluctuate depending on geographic location, car insurance rates will typically rise and fall based on the city and state a driver resides in. Population density, climate and weather conditions, and more factor into location-based price adjustments. Below, you’ll find Allstate’s average rates in all 50 states.
|State
|Allstate Average Monthly Premium
|Alabama
|$31
|Alaska
|$36
|Arizona
|$79
|Arkansas
|$37
|California
|$84
|Colorado
|$47
|Connecticut
|$57
|Delaware
|$107
|Florida
|$191
|Georgia
|$45
|Hawaii
|$82
|Idaho
|$25
|Illinois
|$39
|Indiana
|$28
|Iowa
|$24
|Kansas
|$29
|Kentucky
|$74
|Louisiana
|$84
|Maine
|$23
|Maryland
|$57
|Massachusetts
|$100
|Michigan
|$291
|Minnesota
|$51
|Mississippi
|$56
|Missouri
|$40
|Montana
|$43
|Nebraska
|$30
|Nevada
|$76
|New Hampshire
|$38
|New Jersey
|$183
|New Mexico
|$48
|New York
|$107
|North Carolina
|$47
|North Dakota
|$77
|Ohio
|$33
|Oklahoma
|$66
|Oregon
|$57
|Pennsylvania
|$36
|Rhode Island
|$162
|South Carolina
|$50
|South Dakota
|$56
|Tennessee
|$38
|Texas
|$40
|Utah
|$86
|Vermont
|$44
|Virginia
|$41
|Washington
|$42
|Washington, D.C.
|$104
|West Virginia
|$68
|Wisconsin
|$66
|Wyoming
|$54
Allstate Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Though every insurance customer presents their own specific insurance needs, policyholders with Allstate tend to appreciate the affordable ridesharing coverage available in most states, young driver discounts, and the company’s financial stability. When comparing insurance providers, you should center the coverage you need and consider what you value from insurers.
Pros
Affordable ridesharing coverage is available in most states
Quality discounts are available for young drivers
The company has financial stability
Cons
The company does not provide the cheapest rates available
Advanced features and mobile apps may not appeal to some individuals
Allstate Car Insurance Discounts
Who doesn’t appreciate a good discount? Allstate provides customers with numerous opportunities to save with driver-based, policy-based, and bundling discounts. Qualifying customers save thanks to good students, new cars, multi-policy discounts, and more. Keep reading the information below to find out if you qualify to save on your deductible with Allstate.
Driver-Based Discounts
Customers save on coverage for drivers under 25 with the smart student discount, available for those who complete the teenSMART program, attend school with good grades, or live at school 100 or more miles away from their car. Other eligible policyholders save with the responsible payer discount and the safe driving club for safe drivers who meet all the requirements.
Policy-Based Discounts
Purchasing Allstate auto insurance feels a little easier, with discounts available for setting up the EZ pay plan with automatic withdrawal, going paperless with Allstate eSmart®, purchasing a policy in full, insuring a brand-new car, and signing up for a policy a week or more before its effective date. Discounts for antilock brakes and anti-theft devices in cars are also available.
Bundling Discounts
Drivers who bundle home or renters policies with their auto insurance save on the costs of their premiums with Allstate. The company appreciates when customers purchase one or more insurance products, which is why the insurer provides deductible discounts for loyal policyholders. Bundling makes receiving assistance from your local agent that much easier.
Allstate Car Insurance Coverage Options
Allstate offers coverage in all 50 states, providing all the standard offerings and more. Types of coverage include bodily injury and property damage liability, comprehensive, collision, loss of use, personal injury protection, rental car reimbursement, Milewise, towing, personal umbrella, sound system, medical payments, classic car, property protection, and rideshare insurance.
Other special Allstate features include accident forgiveness, deductible rewards, the Drivewise program, and the Allstate mobile app. With numerous types of insurance coverage available, choosing an insurance plan can feel overwhelming. Insurify’s helpful comparison tool makes the process of comparing the auto insurance rates of different car insurance companies easier.
Deductible Rewards
By signing up for the Allstate Deductible Rewards program, customers immediately save $100 on their yearly deductible. It gets even better. Every year that customers remain accident-free, Allstate subtracts another $100 from their deductible. This progressive policy continues until customers save $500 on their deductible. Customers save big with this convenient program.
Accident Forgiveness
Nobody plans on causing or being impacted by a car accident, but the reality is accidents happen all the time. And most auto insurance companies raise rates when accidents happen. Allstate’s Accident Forgiveness program offers customers the security of knowing Allstate won’t punish them for being in an accident. Rates remain the same, even for at-fault accidents.
Drivewise
Drivers earn discounts just by driving safely with Allstate’s Drivewise program. Allstate provides participants with a small device to insert into their car that regularly tracks driving details and habits. Customers receive discounts for behavior related to driving at safe speeds, braking safely and not abruptly, and more.
Allstate Mobile App
These days, customers value the convenience, efficiency, and accessibility offered with mobile apps. With Allstate’s mobile app, customers can easily access all their insurance and driver information whenever they need to. Whether accessing digital ID cards, contacting an Allstate agent, or requesting roadside assistance, the mobile app has policyholders covered all the time.
Allstate Car Insurance Reputation
Is Allstate car insurance good?
Allstate car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Allstate is $62.
Allstate offers numerous insurance policies for motorists, including the standard coverage offerings for liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. Other coverage add-ons include underinsured and uninsured protection, loss of use, personal injury protection, rental car reimbursement, towing, new car replacements, medical payments, and rideshare insurance.
In addition to its car insurance policy offerings, Allstate offers coverage for other vehicles, including motorcycles, RVs, boats, and classic cars. The insurance company also provides customers with options for business, homeowners, renters, and life insurance coverage. Another insurance product available is pet insurance to help with any expensive medical bills.
Allstate Customer Service
Generally speaking, Allstate customers seem to appreciate the customer service available at Allstate. Eager agents and an accessible mobile app make tasks like filing claims or inquiring about a policy question feel easy. Customers tend to really value Allstate’s Accident Forgiveness program, as well. Some customers cite frustrations with increasing insurance rates.
Allstate Claims Filing Process
Allstate provides a fairly simple claims-filing process. Insurance claims can be filed 24/7 online, by phone at 1 (800) ALL-STATE, or through the mobile app, which even has a convenient QuickFoto Claim feature. The express line for glass claims is 1 (800) 626-4527. Claims can be tracked online or through the app while drivers’ vehicles are repaired and claims are settled.
Allstate: Is it right for you?
Determining the best car insurance coverage for each individual driver depends on what insurance policies a driver needs, as well as driving history and profile. Insurify knows these decisions can be hard ones to make. Using a quote-comparison tool like Insurify allows you to easily compare quotes from different providers in a mere matter of minutes. Give it a try today!
Best Allstate Alternatives
Though Allstate coverage satisfies many customers, policyholders looking to switch have many options available to them. Comparable competitors for customers leaving Allstate include Nationwide, Safeco, Clearcover, and more. Learn more from the information provided below and compare quotes with Insurify’s quote-comparison tool.
Nationwide
Nationwide offers plenty of discounts and a variety of insurance coverage options. With Nationwide’s SmartRide program, good drivers save up to 40 percent off their premiums—saving 10 percent just for signing on. Average premiums are slightly higher than average, and online customer service reviews are mixed.
Safeco
If you’re looking to bundle multiple policies, Safeco may be the provider that works for you. Other opportunities to save include claims-free cashback, accident forgiveness, a telematics program, and diminishing deductibles. The provider does have an above-average amount of complaints recorded from the NAIC and is highly rated by J.D. Power.
Clearcover
For customers comfortable online, Clearcover offers an easily accessible and highly ranked mobile app for all insurance needs. Clearcover automatically factors in discounts, resulting in fairly low rates. Unfortunately, the provider is still only available in 20 states. Whether it’s right for you depends on your location and insurance needs.
Frequently Asked Questions
Allstate offers quality coverage with plenty of opportunity for discounts, especially for customers covering young drivers. But for those without discounts, the monthly and yearly rates are more expensive than some other insurance providers. Allstate’s customer service and programs around decreasing deductibles, accident forgiveness, and multiple products draw customers.
On average, Allstate customers pay $62 every month. Drivers with a clean record see favorable rates with Allstate with average premiums of $56 per month, which is $21 cheaper than the national average rate of $77 per month. Drivers with violations in their driving history also see lower than average rates with Allstate.
Allstate offers a collection of driver-based, policy-based, and bundling discounts for customers. Customers with young drivers, especially those in school, have the opportunity to receive substantial discounts. Drivers enrolled in any of Allstate’s programs, including Deductible Rewards, Accident Forgiveness, and Drivewise, typically decrease their rates noticeably.
Finding the cheapest insurance varies for everyone, based on insurance needs and driver history. Insurify’s quote-comparison tool helps make these decisions a little easier by allowing you to compare top providers from the convenience of your home. Whether it’s Allstate, GEICO, State Farm, or somewhere in between, find a provider with cheap rates that work for you.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.