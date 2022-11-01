Cheap Car Insurance in Montana (2022)

Montana Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Montana is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Montana will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Montana.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Montana

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Montana roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

Requested by law enforcement

Renewing vehicle registration

The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Montana[1] are:

$25,000 per person for bodily injury

$50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Montana is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

$20,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Montana, this coverage is required to be offered, but drivers can reject it if they do not want it.

Montana DMV Information

DMVs in Montana offer a number of services for residents, many of which they offer online. Individuals can schedule appointments, renew their driver’s license, access various forms and applications, review their driving records and the status of their license, renew registration, and look up vehicle records online.

Individuals moving to the state have up to 60 days to transfer car registrations and update their driver’s license in person at the DMV. This process requires documents, including proof of residency, proof of identity, and proof of authorized presence in the country.

Public Transportation in Montana

Public transportation in Montana is limited but includes passenger trains, planes, buses, and vans. Specialized services and agencies are available for the elderly and disabled. Amtrak is the passenger train service available, and there are numerous international and smaller airports available within the state. How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Montana

To effectively compare quotes fitting your individual auto insurance needs, utilize Insurify as a tool. As long as you solidify exactly what type of coverage is needed, you will be able to find an insurance company with affordable rates for quality coverage. Insurify allows you to compare quotes in minutes and toggle between various auto insurance companies.