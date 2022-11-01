4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Car Insurance in Montana (2022)

Katie Powers is an insurance writer at Insurify with expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.
Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Montana

Like home and renters insurance, auto insurance costs will vary depending on location within the state and the extent of insurance coverage provided. Driver profile, background, age, and marital status also factor into rates, in addition to driving and accident history for individuals with past DUIs, speeding tickets, or at-fault accidents.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Montana is $165 per month, or $1,977 annually.

  • Travelers is the cheapest provider we found in Montana, with average premiums of $115 per month.

  • Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Montana

How much is car insurance in Montana?

The average cost of car insurance in Montana is $165 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

We compiled a list of the cheapest auto insurance options in the state based on providers’ average monthly quotes to ensure people find the best rates for their personal needs. The following options range from $115 to $221 a month, with Travelers providing the most cost-effective car insurance coverage in the state.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$115
Progressive$140
Acuity$144
Midvale Home & Auto$155
The General$162
Safeco$167
Nationwide$194
Hallmark$221
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Montana

Liability coverage is required in most states and protects drivers when they are responsible for an auto accident or incident. Bodily injury liability and property damage liability cover some of the costs for medical expenses and property damage accrued by those impacted by the driver’s actions. Amounts covered by liability insurance depend on set coverage limits.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$61
Progressive$62
Acuity$65
Midvale Home & Auto$75
Safeco$81
The General$108
Hallmark$119
Nationwide$181
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Montana

A full-coverage car insurance policy provides comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, and liability insurance. Think of this policy as a holistic combination of multiple types of coverage beyond the state minimum coverage. The deductible and coverage limit may vary. Below is a list of the cheapest options to ensure drivers will not be underinsured.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$131
Acuity$154
Progressive$178
Midvale Home & Auto$179
Safeco$194
Nationwide$197
The General$206
Hallmark$333
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in Montana

The following chart depicts the highest-rated car insurance providers in Montana, along with their average rates. We compiled the list using the Insurify Composite Score that analyzes and considers a number of factors.

Car Insurance CompanyICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Nationwide89$194
Safeco86$167
Travelers80$115
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Montana Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Driving records and accident history impact car insurance rates, with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs often increasing costs more than for those with no recorded violations. Insurify has determined the most cost-effective Montana auto insurance offering coverage for any driving history a person may have.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Montana

Individuals benefit from having a clean driving record free of any moving violations, accidents, and crimes. A clean record keeps car insurance rates cheap and helps drivers remain in good standing with auto insurance providers. The best Montana car insurance rates for drivers with clean records are provided in the chart below.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$108
Progressive$126
Midvale Home & Auto$134
Acuity$152
Safeco$154
The General$154
Nationwide$187
Hallmark$204
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Montana

In the aftermath of being charged with a DUI, insurance rates increase for at least several years, and other fees and filings become necessary before an individual can start driving again. The multifaceted process can be overwhelming, but Insurify has found the auto insurance providers with the cheapest rates for drivers with DUIs in Montana.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$118
The General$162
Nationwide$180
Safeco$185
Midvale Home & Auto$195
Progressive$195
Hallmark$247
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

SR-22 Insurance in Montana

When an individual has their driver’s license suspended, they eventually will need to complete an SR-22 insurance certification that ensures they meet the state’s requirements for auto insurance. The following insurance companies offer this SR-22 certification process for Montana drivers.

Dairyland
Esurance
Farmers
Foremost
Hallmark
National General
Safeco
The General
Victoria
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Montana

Accidents, no matter how small, raise rates for the driver responsible, especially if they did not purchase accident forgiveness as an insurance add-on. Various discounts are available and often necessary to begin lowering costs. The following companies have the lowest rates for Montana drivers with just one at-fault accident.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Acuity$70
Travelers$128
Progressive$171
The General$180
Safeco$201
Nationwide$216
Midvale Home & Auto$233
Hallmark$259
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Montana

When drivers get a speeding ticket, their insurance rates increase based on the frequency of tickets and on how many miles per hour over the speed limit they were driving. Montana ranks #16 in the nation for the number of speeding infractions per driver. Discount programs are available, and the following insurance providers offer the cheapest rates for insurance coverage.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Acuity$130
Travelers$139
Progressive$166
The General$191
Midvale Home & Auto$194
Safeco$208
Nationwide$212
Hallmark$254
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Montana Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

One factor that might influence what you pay for car insurance is your credit history. Generally, drivers with excellent credit see the lowest rates while drivers with poor credit see the highest monthly premiums. Below is what Montana drivers can expect to pay based on their credit score.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$149
Good$159
Average$185
Poor$230
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Montana Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Montana drivers under 40 typically pay higher rates for car insurance. Insurance companies consider less experienced, young drivers high-risk, specifically teen drivers and 21-year-olds. New drivers even have extra guidelines to consider regarding curfews and device and passenger limitations. Insurify crunched the numbers for the best rates at any age below.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$275
Under 25$160
20s$193
30s$149
40s$149
50s$127
60s$122
70s$126
80+$145
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car Insurance Rates in Montana Cities

Car insurance premiums may be different from city to city. Insurify reviewed the data of Montana’s major cities to find the cheapest costs in each area. Find out where you can find low rates below, whether you’re in Bozeman, Billings, Helena, or elsewhere.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Billings$175
Missoula$148
Great Falls$162
Kalispell$162
Bozeman$160
Helena$148
Butte$151
Belgrade$142
Columbia Falls$170
Laurel$174
Polson$133
Libby$128
Whitefish$121
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Montana Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Montana is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Montana will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Montana.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Montana

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Montana roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Montana[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Montana is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $20,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Montana, this coverage is required to be offered, but drivers can reject it if they do not want it.

Montana DMV Information

DMVs in Montana offer a number of services for residents, many of which they offer online. Individuals can schedule appointments, renew their driver’s license, access various forms and applications, review their driving records and the status of their license, renew registration, and look up vehicle records online.

Individuals moving to the state have up to 60 days to transfer car registrations and update their driver’s license in person at the DMV. This process requires documents, including proof of residency, proof of identity, and proof of authorized presence in the country.

Public Transportation in Montana

Public transportation in Montana is limited but includes passenger trains, planes, buses, and vans. Specialized services and agencies are available for the elderly and disabled. Amtrak is the passenger train service available, and there are numerous international and smaller airports available within the state. How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Montana

To effectively compare quotes fitting your individual auto insurance needs, utilize Insurify as a tool. As long as you solidify exactly what type of coverage is needed, you will be able to find an insurance company with affordable rates for quality coverage. Insurify allows you to compare quotes in minutes and toggle between various auto insurance companies.

Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Montana

  • Yes, drivers in Montana are required to hold bodily injury and property damage coverage. Drivers without these funds need auto insurance coverage that meets state liability minimums and protection from lawsuits. Insurance providers must also offer uninsured motorist coverage, though it is not required.

  • The best car insurance companies with the cheapest auto insurance rates vary for every driver, depending on discounts, driving records and history, and the coverages needed. The most important step revolves around deciding which coverages you need. From there, using a tool such as Insurify allows you to compare quotes fitting your personalized needs in minutes.

  • Costs in Montana depend on a number of factors related to location, driver records and history, driver profiles, insurance history, types of coverage, and more. Though rates change, Insurify found that Travelers provides the cheapest car insurance in Montana, with an average monthly quote of $108. On the higher end, Hallmark has an average monthly quote of $221.

  • Insurance rates and annual premiums in Montana increase whenever drivers are responsible for auto accidents or incidents. Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs all lead to upticks in driver billings.

  • No, it is not required in Montana because it is not a no-fault state.

Insurify Insights

How Montana Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Montana below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Montana drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

ford

Ford F-Series Pickup

Most Popular Car in Montana

#32

State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank

#30

State with the Moving Violations Rank

#13

State with the Most DUIs Rank

#28

State with the most Suspended Licenses

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Montana is the #34 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

    • Rank among states: #34
    • Percent of drivers in Montana with an accident: 7.9%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Montana is the #13 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.

    • Rank among states: #13
    • Percent of drivers in Montana with a DUI: 1.9%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Montana is the #9 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.

    • Rank among states: #9
    • Percent of drivers in Montana with a reckless driving offense: 1.9%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Montana is the #8 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #8
    • Percent of drivers in Montana with a rude driving violation: 2.1%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Montana is the #32 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.

    • Rank among states: #32
    • Percent of drivers in Montana with a speeding ticket: 7.8%

  • Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Montana is the #6 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #6
    • Percent of drivers in Montana with a failure to yield violation: 0.3%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

