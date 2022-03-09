Montana SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Montana (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in Montana, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Montana. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Montana.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|The General
|$167
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Montana?
Montana drivers required to obtain an SR-22 should be aware that it comes with an increase to your overall auto insurance. The average monthly rate for a driver without any violations is $171, but for drivers with an SR-22, the average rate spikes to $212 per month. This 24 percent increase can result in paying nearly $500 more for coverage per year.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Montana?
Should you be involved in a major driving violation or have your driver's license suspended, you may be required to obtain an SR-22 form. This form provides proof to the state that you have the minimum amount of auto insurance. It is important to keep the form active and avoid having any lapses on your policy, as it can result in penalties or fines.
Drivers will be required to obtain an SR-22 form if they have DUI/DWIs, multiple driving offenses, or an accident without any insurance. For most motorists, there is a three year minimum requirement for how long they must keep the SR-22 active.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Montana?
Montana auto insurance companies tend to weigh credit scores heavily when it comes to how much you pay for coverage with an SR-22. Similar to other auto insurance products, an excellent credit score will give you the lowest average rate at $284, while the average rate for being in the poor credit tier is $346.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22 The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Difference
|Excellent
|$156
|$193
|$37
|Good
|$174
|$216
|$42
|Average
|$175
|$217
|$42
|Poor
|$190
|$235
|$45
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Montana
Finding an insurance carrier in Montana that will offer an SR-22 can be a little more difficult than it is in other states. However, using platforms like Insurify makes the process easy. Simply answer a few questions, and our database will pull any quotes you qualify for and display them in one screen so you can quickly sort through and select the best plan for you.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Montana
Drivers without a vehicle in Montana will need to obtain a non-owner SR-22 insurance form instead of a standard SR-22. The reason for the non-owner SR-22 is to provide proof of insurance for the state if you need to get your driver's license reinstated. One of the biggest drawbacks, however, is that you are only eligible if no one in your household owns a vehicle.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in Montana
Even though direct SR-22 alternatives aren't a viable option in Montana, there are still ways that you can lower the overall cost. Typically, the first or second quote you receive won't be the most affordable option. By comparing quotes from numerous providers, you will increase your chances of finding a cheaper rate.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Montana
While you can potentially obtain SR-22 insurance in Montana through your auto insurance provider, this isn't always the best way to find affordable coverage. Instead, try using a resource like Insurify, which allows you to quickly compare more than 20 providers all on one screen. This makes it possible to sort through quotes until you find the one that fits your needs the best.
Frequently Asked Questions
Drivers who need an SR-22 in Montana will need to keep the certificate active for a minimum of three years. During that span of time, there is also a requirement to maintain the minimum auto insurance required by Montana law.
While moving out of Montana won't have a huge impact on your SR-22, it will require you to do a couple of things. First, you will want to reach out to your current and new insurance companies to ensure the SR-22 is transferred to your new state. Then, you will also want to notify the DMV when you get to your new state.
Yes, you still need an SR-22 in Montana even if you don't have a car. The type of form you need, however, is slightly different. Instead of a standard SR-22, you will need a non-owner SR-22 to prove that you have the required insurance to have your license reinstated.
Compare Top Auto Insurance Companies
Use Insurify for all of your car insurance comparison needs! Compare and connect directly with the top insurance companies to find the best rates as well as the most personalized discounts and coverage options. Insurify’s network includes over 200 insurance companies throughout the U.S. who can work with you to get you the right auto insurance policy at the cheapest price. See All Auto Insurance Companies
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.