What Happens if You Drive Without Insurance?

|Alabama
|$500–$1,000
|Three–six months
|Six-month registration and license suspension
|Alaska
|N/A
|N/A
|License suspension of 90 days to one year
|Arizona
|$500–$1,000
|N/A
|License suspension of three months to one year
|Arkansas
|$100
|N/A
|Registration suspension until you show proof of insurance
|California
|$100–$200
|N/A
|Registration suspension and one-year license suspension (then three years of SR-22)
|Colorado
|$500–$1,000
|N/A
|Up to eight-month license suspension
|Connecticut
|$100–$1,000
|Up to three months
License and registration suspension of one to six months
|Delaware
|$1,500–$2,000
|N/A
|Six-month license suspension
|Florida
|Up to $500 license reinstatement
|N/A
|Up to three-year license and registration suspension
|Georgia
|$500
|Up to 12 months
|60-day license suspension and registration suspension
|Hawaii
|$500–$1,500
|N/A
|License suspension of three months to one year
|Idaho
|$75
|N/A
|License suspension until you show proof of insurance
|Illinois
|$500–$1,000
|N/A
|Up to four-month plate suspension
|Indiana
|$250–$500
|N/A
|License suspension of 90 days to one year
|Iowa
|$250
|N/A
|Registration suspension and possible vehicle impoundment
|Kansas
|$100–$300
|In lieu of paying the fee, six months of jail time
|Registration and license suspension until you show proof of insurance
|Kentucky
|$500– $1,000
|Up to 90 days
|Registration and license suspension
|Louisiana
|$100–$500
|N/A
|Registration suspension and possible impoundment until you provide proof of insurance
|Maine
|$100–$500
|N/A
|Registration and license suspension until you show proof of insurance
|Maryland
|$150 for first 30 days without insurance, then $7 per day
|N/A
|Registration suspension until you show proof of insurance
|Massachusetts
|$500, or one year of high-risk insurance premiums
|Up to one year
|License suspension of 60 days to one year
|Michigan
|Up to $1,000
|Up to one year
|License suspension
|Minnesota
|$200–$1,000
|Up to 90 days
|Up to 12-month registration and license suspension
|Mississippi
|$1,000
|N/A
|One-year license suspension, or until driver provides proof of insurance
|Missouri
|$20–$300 reinstatement
|N/A
|Up to one-year registration and license suspension
|Montana
|$250–$500
|Up to 10 days
|Registration and license suspension on second offense
|Nebraska
|$50 license reinstatement, $50 registration reinstatement
|N/A
|License and registration suspension until you pay fees and provide proof of insurance
|Nevada
|$250–$1,000
|N/A
|Registration and license suspension
|New Hampshire
|N/A
|N/A
|License suspension
|New Jersey
|$300–$1,000; up to $5,000 on subsequent offenses
|14 days on subsequent offenses
|License suspension of one to two years
|New Mexico
|Up to $300
|Up to 90 days
|Registration suspension
|New York
|$150–$1,500
|Up to 15 days
|License and registration suspension
|North Carolina
|$50–$150
|N/A
|30-day registration suspension
|North Dakota
|Up to $1,000
|Up to 30 days
|License suspension
|Ohio
|$100–$600
|N/A
|Up to two-year license suspension
|Oklahoma
|Up to $250
|Up to 30 days
|Car impoundment or registration suspension
|Oregon
|$135–$1,000
|N/A
|Registration and license suspension
|Pennsylvania
|$300
|N/A
|Three-month registration and license suspension
|Rhode Island
|$100– $1,000
|N/A
|License and registration suspension of three months to one year
|South Carolina
|Up to $600
|N/A
|Registration and license suspension until you pay fees and file SR-22
|South Dakota
|Up to $500
|Up to 30 days
|Registration and license suspension
|Tennessee
|$100
|N/A
|Registration suspension
|Texas
|$175–$350
|N/A
|License suspension and vehicle impoundment on subsequent offenses
|Utah
|$400–$1,000
|N/A
|License suspension
|Vermont
|Up to $500
|N/A
|License suspension until you provide proof of insurance
|Virginia
|$600
|N/A
|Registration and license suspension until you provide proof of insurance
|Washington
|$550 minimum
|N/A
|Possible license suspension
|Washington, D.C.
|$500 for first offense; 50% increase in civil fine for subsequent offenses
|N/A
|Registration and license suspension
|West Virginia
|$200– $5,000
|15 days to one year
|Registration and license suspension
|Wisconsin
|Up to $500
|N/A
|N/A
|Wyoming
|Up to $750
|Up to six months
|N/A