Temporary Car Insurance Coverage: A Guide (Updated 2022)

Tips for Cheaper Temporary Car Insurance

You’re already paying a bit extra to get a short-term car insurance policy. So pay attention to these guidelines to try to bring the cost down:

See What Your Existing Policy Covers

First things first: ask your insurance agent what your current auto insurance policy covers you for—you might not need short-term car insurance to begin with! But if you don’t have liability coverage at all, you’ll definitely need a temporary auto insurance policy to get on the road.

Consider Non-owner Car Insurance

An alternative to temporary car insurance, a non-owner policy is not suitable for very short increments of time. But if you’re going to need insurance coverage for a car that isn’t yours, you can buy a non-owner policy in six-month increments from large insurance companies and cancel after some months without penalty. It’s cheaper than standard coverage or full-coverage car insurance.

Bundle with Other Insurance Policies

If you have a renters or homeowners insurance policy, you can bring all your insurance premiums down by bundling them together. It might be tricky to make this happen, but if you opt for a non-owner policy and work with a larger insurance company for your existing policy, you could still maintain your bundling discounts.

Find the Right Deductible

More likely than not, you will get through this less-than-six-month car insurance policy with no claims. So you might be wise to opt for a high deductible, which could bring the overall rate down for your temporary auto insurance. This applies if you’re buying comprehensive coverage and/or collision coverage for the car you’re driving for a short period of time.

Shop Around for Car Insurance

Bigger companies like Progressive, GEICO, and State Farm don't offer temporary car insurance. So you'll have to look around for the right company.