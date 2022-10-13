Reasons to Keep Car Insurance Coverage for Stored Cars

Do I need insurance for a car in storage? Legally, no, a car not being driven does not need to be insured. However, to protect against theft or damage, insurance is always a good idea.

You might be tempted to completely cancel the insurance on a car you’re not using so that you don’t have to keep paying the premium. But completely scrapping your auto coverage could cost you much more in the long run, and it might not even be allowed, depending on where you live and if you have a loan on the car.

Property damage can happen to your vehicle even if you’re not driving it. If you’re storing a car in your garage and a tree falls and flattens your vehicle, you need coverage to help pay for the replacement. Odds are, homeowners insurance won’t cover this. Keeping insurance on your vehicle while it’s stored ensures that it’s still protected.

If you’ve taken out a loan for your vehicle, your lender might require you to maintain auto insurance — usually full coverage — even if you’re storing it or not driving it for an extended period of time. Check with your loan company about its requirements.

If you cancel your plan entirely and later try to buy a new plan, insurance providers will see that you’ve had a gap in your coverage. This will suggest to them that you’re high-risk to insure. The outcome is higher premiums on your future auto insurance.

Luckily, there’s a good chance you can at least reduce your coverage so that you still get the essential protection you need but at a lower cost than your current car insurance policy.

