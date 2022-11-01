Comprehensive Car Insurance: Quotes, Discounts (2022)
Updated November 1, 2022
You’re buying an auto insurance policy—great! Now you have to choose your coverage types and limits. Should you add comprehensive coverage? What is that, anyway?
Read on to learn about comprehensive coverage and how it fits into a full-coverage car insurance policy.
Hawaii and New Hampshire drivers see the lowest rates for comprehensive insurance.
Kemper is the cheapest insurer we found for full-coverage policies, with average rates of $146 per month.
Comprehensive car insurance covers any damage to your car that is *not* caused by an accident, and adds an extra level of protection for your vehicle.
Insurance rates for full-coverage car insurance can vary a lot by the value of your car, your deductible, and other factors. Here’s a quick list of the cheapest companies offering full coverage:
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Quote for Full Coverage
|Kemper
|$146
|Amigo USA
|$155
|Travelers
|$166
|Clearcover
|$190
|Nationwide
|$186
|Elephant
|$188
|Safeco
|$199
|National General
|$201
|AssuranceAmerica
|$212
|Liberty Mutual
|$284
|Bristol West
|$272
|Dairyland
|$308
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$325
|The General
|$330
|Infinity
|$402
Comprehensive insurance covers your car for any incident that is not a car accident. Typically, this type of coverage includes vandalism, natural disasters, and other ‘acts of God’
Comprehensive insurance covers damage to your car that doesn't have anything to do with a car accident. Typically, it applies to events that occur while your car is parked, like theft, vandalism, falling objects, natural disasters (particularly hailstorms), and damage from animals (if you didn’t hit them).
When you make a comprehensive claim, you first have to pay the deductible. The coverage limit on your comprehensive insurance tends to be the actual cash value of your car. If you drive a valuable car, that makes your comprehensive insurance cost more.
Comprehensive insurance has a twin called collision coverage. Both are components of a full-coverage car insurance policy, but you can buy them separately. Collision insurance covers damage from accidents that aren’t your fault or don’t involve things (like parked cars or deer) that don�’t have their own insurance policies to cover collision damage to your car.
Because comprehensive insurance and collision insurance go hand in hand, comprehensive coverage also gets called “other-than-collision” coverage. So if the damage involves a collision with an animal, road sign, or a guardrail, comprehensive insurance won’t cover it.
Is your lender saying you need a full-coverage auto insurance policy? A full-coverage policy includes comprehensive insurance and collision insurance. Comprehensive insurance is part of full-coverage, but you can also buy it on its own. It’s confusing, and all the words sound the same, but you’ll get it!
There are three types of auto insurance coverage: liability insurance, collision insurance, and comprehensive insurance.
Think of full-coverage car insurance like a BLT. If you order a BLT (full-coverage), it’s got to have bacon (liability insurance), lettuce (comprehensive insurance), and tomato (collision insurance). Without all three, it’s not a BLT!
Remember, comprehensive and collision coverage are optional coverage. You can still order a sandwich that isn’t a BLT and leave off comprehensive auto insurance from your policy. And it might be cheaper.
If your lender says you need a full coverage car insurance policy, that means you need comprehensive and collision coverage. Liability insurance is the insurance that’s required for you to drive legally in the first place. So a full-coverage policy has all three. Make sense?
Liability coverage is legally required for drivers in almost every state (it’s optional in New Hampshire and Virginia). This provides insurance for when you are at fault in an accident, covering any medical expenses and repair costs you’re responsible for. Liability insurance has no deductible, but it does have coverage limits. The higher the limits, the higher the insurance premium.
Because liability coverage only covers damage to other vehicles and people that you are liable for, many drivers find reason to buy insurance that protects their own vehicle should they be involved in a collision. If someone else is found at fault, their insurance might cover your damage—but if no one’s at fault or you hit something by yourself, collision coverage helps.
Lots of stuff can happen to your car even if a car accident isn’t the reason for the damage. Vandalism, theft, and damage from natural disasters like hailstorms and fires aren’t covered by insurance companies unless you have comprehensive coverage.
The cheapest states for full-coverage car insurance are low in traffic and population density, where thefts and collisions are infrequent. Check out these states where your insurance premiums for full coverage are lower than anywhere else:
|State
|Average Monthly Quote for Full Coverage
|Hawaii
|$126
|New Hampshire
|$136
|North Carolina
|$147
|Maine
|$149
|Vermont
|$155
|Idaho
|$156
|Ohio
|$162
|North Dakota
|$163
|Indiana
|$165
|Massachusetts
|$166
|Wisconsin
|$170
|South Dakota
|$174
|Illinois
|$175
|Montana
|$178
|Alaska
|$181
|Iowa
|$182
|Wyoming
|$183
|Minnesota
|$184
|Tennessee
|$189
|Utah
|$193
|New Mexico
|$198
|Oregon
|$202
|Pennsylvania
|$202
|Nebraska
|$203
|Virginia
|$210
|Alabama
|$216
|Kansas
|$218
|Oklahoma
|$229
|Arizona
|$233
|Mississippi
|$233
|Washington
|$237
|West Virginia
|$238
|Arkansas
|$248
|Washington, D.C.
|$248
|California
|$255
|Colorado
|$271
|Missouri
|$281
|Connecticut
|$289
|Texas
|$290
|New Jersey
|$292
|Kentucky
|$301
|Maryland
|$305
|South Carolina
|$309
|Florida
|$310
|Delaware
|$325
|Nevada
|$334
|Rhode Island
|$346
|Georgia
|$358
|New York
|$362
|Louisiana
|$380
|Michigan
|$488
When you drive with comprehensive car insurance, you’ve got some peace of mind that the value of your vehicle is protected, and if you have a new car, your investment won’t be lost because of some freak accident. That can be worth a lot to people. But you still want your premiums to come down. Here are some tips to make it happen:
Depending on the value of your car, comprehensive coverage just might not be worth it. If you drive a vehicle that doesn’t have a high actual cash value, think about the amount of money your comprehensive insurance costs over the course of a year. If that adds up to a significant fraction of your car’s value, you’re better off keeping your money.
If you need full-coverage insurance and are having trouble fitting it into your budget, opt for a higher deductible than the standard, which tends to be $500 or $1,000. Your comprehensive deductible is what you pay out of pocket before the insurance company pays anything out for your insurance claim.
Other insurance products, like homeowners insurance and insurance on other cars or boats, can be combined with auto coverage to lower premiums across the board. Working with an insurance company that offers a broad range of insurance types can give you access to these bundling discounts.
The peace of mind that comes with comprehensive car insurance feels priceless—but it's actually not! You can pay lower insurance rates if you look for the cheapest auto insurance quotes available to you.

There are three types of auto insurance, and if you have all three of them, you have full-coverage. There’s liability, which is legally required, and two types of optional coverage: comprehensive coverage and collision coverage.
Here’s how comprehensive coverage works: Let’s say your car is stolen or vandalized, an animal chews or destroys some part of it, or your windshield shatters in a hailstorm. That’s what comprehensive insurance covers. It’s a great coverage option to have, and if you use Insurify to compare quotes for free, you can get a cheap full-coverage policy with no hassle.
According to the Insurance Information Institute, nearly 4 out of 5 drivers have comprehensive coverage on their auto insurance policy.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.