Comprehensive Car Insurance: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Insurance Writer
Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Licensed Insurance Agent
Janeth Lopez is a licensed insurance agent. She specializes in auto, home, business, life, and RV insurance.

Updated November 1, 2022

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.

You’re buying an auto insurance policy—great! Now you have to choose your coverage types and limits. Should you add comprehensive coverage? What is that, anyway?

Read on to learn about comprehensive coverage and how it fits into a full-coverage car insurance policy. And while you’re at it, make sure you consult Insurify, America’s leading car insurance comparison tool, which helps you get cheaper auto insurance. It’s fast, free, and you could save hundreds on your car insurance premiums.

Quick Facts

  • Hawaii and New Hampshire drivers see the lowest rates for comprehensive insurance.

  • Kemper is the cheapest insurer we found for full-coverage policies, with average rates of $146 per month.

  • Comprehensive car insurance covers any damage to your car that is *not* caused by an accident, and adds an extra level of protection for your vehicle.

Cheapest Companies for Full-Coverage Car Insurance

Insurance rates for full-coverage car insurance can vary a lot by the value of your car, your deductible, and other factors. Here’s a quick list of the cheapest companies offering full coverage:

Insurance CompanyCheapest Monthly Quote for Full Coverage
Kemper$146
Amigo USA$155
Travelers$166
Clearcover$190
Nationwide$186
Elephant$188
Safeco$199
National General$201
AssuranceAmerica$212
Liberty Mutual$284
Bristol West$272
Dairyland$308
Commonwealth Casualty$325
The General$330
Infinity$402
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

What is comprehensive car insurance?

What is comprehensive car insurance?

Comprehensive insurance covers your car for any incident that is not a car accident. Typically, this type of coverage includes vandalism, natural disasters, and other ‘acts of God’

Comprehensive insurance covers damage to your car that doesn't have anything to do with a car accident. Typically, it applies to events that occur while your car is parked, like theft, vandalism, falling objects, natural disasters (particularly hailstorms), and damage from animals (if you didn’t hit them).

When you make a comprehensive claim, you first have to pay the deductible. The coverage limit on your comprehensive insurance tends to be the actual cash value of your car. If you drive a valuable car, that makes your comprehensive insurance cost more.

Comprehensive insurance has a twin called collision coverage. Both are components of a full-coverage car insurance policy, but you can buy them separately. Collision insurance covers damage from accidents that aren’t your fault or don’t involve things (like parked cars or deer) that don’t have their own insurance policies to cover collision damage to your car.

Because comprehensive insurance and collision insurance go hand in hand, comprehensive coverage also gets called “other-than-collision” coverage. So if the damage involves a collision with an animal, road sign, or a guardrail, comprehensive insurance won’t cover it.

Is your lender saying you need a full-coverage auto insurance policy? A full-coverage policy includes comprehensive insurance and collision insurance. Comprehensive insurance is part of full-coverage, but you can also buy it on its own. It’s confusing, and all the words sound the same, but you’ll get it!

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

Types of Full-Coverage Car Insurance

There are three types of auto insurance coverage: liability insurance, collision insurance, and comprehensive insurance.

Think of full-coverage car insurance like a BLT. If you order a BLT (full-coverage), it’s got to have bacon (liability insurance), lettuce (comprehensive insurance), and tomato (collision insurance). Without all three, it’s not a BLT!

Remember, comprehensive and collision coverage are optional coverage. You can still order a sandwich that isn’t a BLT and leave off comprehensive auto insurance from your policy. And it might be cheaper.

If your lender says you need a full coverage car insurance policy, that means you need comprehensive and collision coverage. Liability insurance is the insurance that’s required for you to drive legally in the first place. So a full-coverage policy has all three. Make sense?

Liability Coverage

Liability coverage is legally required for drivers in almost every state (it’s optional in New Hampshire and Virginia). This provides insurance for when you are at fault in an accident, covering any medical expenses and repair costs you’re responsible for. Liability insurance has no deductible, but it does have coverage limits. The higher the limits, the higher the insurance premium.

Collision Coverage

Because liability coverage only covers damage to other vehicles and people that you are liable for, many drivers find reason to buy insurance that protects their own vehicle should they be involved in a collision. If someone else is found at fault, their insurance might cover your damage—but if no one’s at fault or you hit something by yourself, collision coverage helps.

Comprehensive Coverage

Lots of stuff can happen to your car even if a car accident isn’t the reason for the damage. Vandalism, theft, and damage from natural disasters like hailstorms and fires aren’t covered by insurance companies unless you have comprehensive coverage.

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest States for Car Insurance for Full-Coverage Car Insurance

The cheapest states for full-coverage car insurance are low in traffic and population density, where thefts and collisions are infrequent. Check out these states where your insurance premiums for full coverage are lower than anywhere else:

StateAverage Monthly Quote for Full Coverage
Hawaii$126
New Hampshire$136
North Carolina$147
Maine$149
Vermont$155
Idaho$156
Ohio$162
North Dakota$163
Indiana$165
Massachusetts$166
Wisconsin$170
South Dakota$174
Illinois$175
Montana$178
Alaska$181
Iowa$182
Wyoming$183
Minnesota$184
Tennessee$189
Utah$193
New Mexico$198
Oregon$202
Pennsylvania$202
Nebraska$203
Virginia$210
Alabama$216
Kansas$218
Oklahoma$229
Arizona$233
Mississippi$233
Washington$237
West Virginia$238
Arkansas$248
Washington, D.C.$248
California$255
Colorado$271
Missouri$281
Connecticut$289
Texas$290
New Jersey$292
Kentucky$301
Maryland$305
South Carolina$309
Florida$310
Delaware$325
Nevada$334
Rhode Island$346
Georgia$358
New York$362
Louisiana$380
Michigan$488
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Tips for Cheaper Comprehensive Car Insurance

When you drive with comprehensive car insurance, you’ve got some peace of mind that the value of your vehicle is protected, and if you have a new car, your investment won’t be lost because of some freak accident. That can be worth a lot to people. But you still want your premiums to come down. Here are some tips to make it happen:

You Might Not Need It at All

Depending on the value of your car, comprehensive coverage just might not be worth it. If you drive a vehicle that doesn’t have a high actual cash value, think about the amount of money your comprehensive insurance costs over the course of a year. If that adds up to a significant fraction of your car’s value, you’re better off keeping your money.

Go with a Higher Deductible

If you need full-coverage insurance and are having trouble fitting it into your budget, opt for a higher deductible than the standard, which tends to be $500 or $1,000. Your comprehensive deductible is what you pay out of pocket before the insurance company pays anything out for your insurance claim.

Bundle with Other Cars and Policies

Other insurance products, like homeowners insurance and insurance on other cars or boats, can be combined with auto coverage to lower premiums across the board. Working with an insurance company that offers a broad range of insurance types can give you access to these bundling discounts.

Shop Around for Car Insurance

Finding low insurance premiums is a game of finding the lowest car insurance quotes. So if you want to get a huge head start on shopping around, use Insurify’s fast and free one-stop shop for insurance quotes—it’s helped millions save money. Why not you?

The Best and Cheapest Comprehensive Car Insurance

The peace of mind that comes with comprehensive car insurance feels priceless—but it’s actually not! You can pay lower insurance rates if you look for the cheapest auto insurance quotes available to you. And that’s so much easier thanks to Insurify, which gives you a personalized list of auto insurance quotes in just a few minutes. And of course—it’s free.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • There are three types of auto insurance, and if you have all three of them, you have full-coverage. There’s liability, which is legally required, and two types of optional coverage: comprehensive coverage and collision coverage.

  • Here’s how comprehensive coverage works: Let’s say your car is stolen or vandalized, an animal chews or destroys some part of it, or your windshield shatters in a hailstorm. That’s what comprehensive insurance covers. It’s a great coverage option to have, and if you use Insurify to compare quotes for free, you can get a cheap full-coverage policy with no hassle.

  • According to the Insurance Information Institute, nearly 4 out of 5 drivers have comprehensive coverage on their auto insurance policy. To beat the average monthly cost, you’re going to need to shop around. Let Insurify be your one-stop shop for great insurance quotes from the top companies in the industry.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

