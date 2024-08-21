How much homeowners insurance costs in your state

Homeowners insurance rates can vary widely by state and even by ZIP code. Severe weather risk and high property crime rates will raise regional premiums, but the local insurance market and state legislation can also affect rates.

This table includes the average annual home insurance premium for each state for $300,000 in dwelling coverage, according to Insurify data.

Cheapest and most expensive states for home insurance

Vermont has the cheapest average home insurance premiums in the U.S. It has some of the lowest property crime rates and fewer natural disasters.[2] It’s not immune, though: Vermont has faced many significant flooding events, including three in the last year.

Florida has higher property crime rates and more destructive severe storms, given its long coastline and storm exposure. The Sunshine State faces an insurance market crisis, with factors that include excessive litigation and fraud schemes that contributed to major insurer losses, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I).

These are the five cheapest and most expensive states for home insurance for $300,000 in dwelling coverage, according to Insurify data.

Why homeowners insurance rates are rising

Inflation and climate catastrophes contribute to rising homeowners insurance rates, according to Insurify’s home insurance report. Florida, Louisiana, and Oklahoma have the highest average home insurance rates in the U.S. and face increasingly frequent and severe weather. The 10 most expensive states are all prone to severe weather events, including hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires.

Insurance companies set rates based on risk, so if you’re in a vulnerable area, your premiums will be higher to reflect the increased likelihood you’ll file a claim. The rising cost of labor and repairs contributes to higher premiums because it’s become more expensive to fix the damage from accidents and weather events.