How Much Is Home Insurance in 2024?

The average annual home insurance premium is $2,377 for $300,000 in dwelling coverage, but costs vary based on many factors.

Updated August 22, 2024

The average home insurance rate is currently $198 per month for $300,000 in dwelling coverage, according to Insurify data. Your home’s age, condition, and location affect insurance rates significantly. The coverage and deductible you choose will also influence what you pay month to month and out of pocket if you file a claim.

You might also need disaster coverage, like earthquake or wildfire insurance, if your home is in a vulnerable region. For example, if you live in a high-risk flood zone and have a federally backed mortgage, your lender will require you to purchase flood insurance.[1] Even if you have a conventional mortgage, your lender will likely have specific requirements for insuring your home.

Learn about the average home insurance premiums for different groups and the factors that affect rates.

Quick Facts

  • Florida is the most expensive state for home insurance, according to Insurify data. Vermont is the cheapest.

  • Super-regional insurer Westfield Insurance has the cheapest national average home insurance rates.

  • Dogs, trampolines, and pools can increase your home insurance rates.

How much homeowners insurance costs in your state

Homeowners insurance rates can vary widely by state and even by ZIP code. Severe weather risk and high property crime rates will raise regional premiums, but the local insurance market and state legislation can also affect rates.

This table includes the average annual home insurance premium for each state for $300,000 in dwelling coverage, according to Insurify data.

State
Average Annual Cost
Alaska$1,116
Alabama$3,939
Arkansas$3,368
Arizona$1,961
California$1,782
Colorado$4,072
Connecticut$1,764
Delaware$1,207
Florida$10,996
Georgia$2,426
Hawaii$1,150
Iowa$2,120
Idaho$1,636
Illinois$2,050
Indiana$1,866
Kansas$3,437
Kentucky$2,476
Louisiana$6,354
Massachusetts$1,863
Maryland$1,670
Maine$1,322
Michigan$1,840
Minnesota$2,332
Missouri$2,706
Mississippi$4,312
Montana$1,778
North Carolina$2,110
North Dakota$2,519
Nebraska$3,962
New Hampshire$1,225
New Jersey$1,267
New Mexico$3,362
Nevada$1,224
New York$2,257
Ohio$1,342
Oklahoma$5,444
Oregon$1,232
Pennsylvania$1,306
Rhode Island$2,036
South Carolina$3,082
South Dakota$2,562
Tennessee$2,470
Texas$4,456
Utah$1,369
Virginia$1,600
Vermont$918
Washington$1,437
Washington, D.C.$1,203
Wisconsin$1,462
West Virginia$1,392
Wyoming$2,159

Cheapest and most expensive states for home insurance

Vermont has the cheapest average home insurance premiums in the U.S. It has some of the lowest property crime rates and fewer natural disasters.[2] It’s not immune, though: Vermont has faced many significant flooding events, including three in the last year.

Florida has higher property crime rates and more destructive severe storms, given its long coastline and storm exposure. The Sunshine State faces an insurance market crisis, with factors that include excessive litigation and fraud schemes that contributed to major insurer losses, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I).

These are the five cheapest and most expensive states for home insurance for $300,000 in dwelling coverage, according to Insurify data.

Why homeowners insurance rates are rising

Inflation and climate catastrophes contribute to rising homeowners insurance rates, according to Insurify’s home insurance report. Florida, Louisiana, and Oklahoma have the highest average home insurance rates in the U.S. and face increasingly frequent and severe weather. The 10 most expensive states are all prone to severe weather events, including hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires.

Insurance companies set rates based on risk, so if you’re in a vulnerable area, your premiums will be higher to reflect the increased likelihood you’ll file a claim. The rising cost of labor and repairs contributes to higher premiums because it’s become more expensive to fix the damage from accidents and weather events.

How much homeowners insurance costs by city

Home insurance varies widely by location and can be different even for cities within the same state. Weather risk, crime rates, and regional labor and repair costs can all affect your premium.[3] [4] The overall age of the city’s construction can also be a factor since your home’s age and condition influence your rates.

These are the average annual and monthly home insurance costs for some of the biggest cities in the U.S.

City
Average Annual Cost
Average Monthly Cost
Albuquerque, New Mexico$2,314$193
Anchorage, Alaska$1,075$90
Atlanta$2,887$241
Baltimore$2,175$181
Boston$2,133$178
Charlotte, North Carolina$1,984$165
Chicago$2,408$201
Columbus, Ohio$1,342$112
Dallas$4,585$382
Denver$4,439$370
Detroit$3,646$304
Fargo, North Dakota$2,216$185
Houston$5,511$459
Indianapolis$2,152$179
Jackson, Mississippi$3,458$288
Kansas City, Kansas$2,945$245
Las Vegas$1,472$123
Los Angeles$2,292$191
Milwaukee$1,640$137
Minneapolis$2,575$215
Nashville$2,324$194
New Orleans$10,347$862
New York City$2,992$249
Omaha, Nebraska$4,270$356
Philadelphia$2,034$169
Phoenix$2,177$181
Salt Lake City$1,426$119
Seattle$1,286$107
Virginia Beach$2,448$204
Washington, D.C.$1,203$100

Factors that affect home insurance rates

Factors affecting home insurance rates that your insurer may consider include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/dc01f991d6/surgery-96x96-orange_010-location.svg

    Location

    Regional climate risk and crime rates affect your likelihood of filing a claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/8459918154/renewable-energy-96x96-yellow_013-faucet.svg

    Building condition

    A home with old electrical, plumbing, or HVAC systems is more likely to have water or fire damage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/77597ef857/banking-96x96-blue_032-credit-card.svg

    Credit history

    Most states let insurers review your credit history, which data shows can indicate your likelihood of filing a claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/edfbbaa16a/firefighter-96x96-green_017-fire-station.svg

    Proximity to fire station

    The closer you are to fire protection services, the sooner they can put out any home fire, limiting damages.[5]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/d4e67f33b5/banking-96x96-yellow_015-dollar.svg

    Deductible

    Choosing a higher deductible means a lower premium, but you’ll have to pay more out of pocket if you file a claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1f2d0372c5/protection-and-security-96x96-blue_001-cctv.svg

    Discounts

    Installing safety and anti-theft systems, storm-resistant features, or bundling multiple policies can lower your home insurance rates.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b045612c49/house-rental-96x96-orange_045-value.svg

    Coverage amount

    Insuring a $300,000 dwelling will cost less than a $750,000 home.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/ef76aca096/house-rental-96x96-green_017-maintenance.svg

    Inflation

    Labor and lumber prices influence repair costs, affecting how costly it is to pay a claim and fix damages.

Learn More: How Much Homeowners Insurance Do You Need?

Homeowners insurance costs by company

Insurance costs can even vary by company. Though insurers typically consider the same rating factors, each has its own way of assessing risk factors. Each company also has its unique policy roster to consider and may offer higher or lower rates depending on its risk portfolio.

Homeowners insurance companies compete with each other, which means you could get different products or services if you shop around. Comparing home insurance quotes is one of the best ways to save on premiums.

Cheapest companies for home insurance

These are the 10 insurers with the cheapest average annual home insurance rates for $300,000 and $500,000 of dwelling coverage.

Insurance Company
Average Annual Rate: $300K Dwelling Coverage
Average Annual Rate: $500K Dwelling Coverage
Westfield$1,080$1,275
Grange$1,220$1,983
Hastings Mutual Insurance Company$1,364$2,118
Erie$1,388$2,100
Unitrin$1,424$2,001
Amica Mutual$1,585$2,326
AIG$1,591$2,516
American Family$1,657$2,304
American National Property & Casualty$1,663$2,552
Armed Forces Insurance Exchange$1,733$2,296
Good to Know

Not all home insurance companies offer coverage in every state. Some, like Westfield and Erie, are regional insurers, meaning they offer coverage in a limited number of states. Others, like Unitrin or American Family, offer homeowners insurance in every state or nearly every state.

Average cost of homeowners insurance by dwelling coverage amount

Dwelling coverage is the part of an insurance policy that pays to rebuild your home. A lower dwelling coverage amount usually means cheaper rates, while a higher one means more expensive rates. It’s not the same as your home’s market value and depends on square footage, building materials, and how inflation is affecting labor and material costs.

Dwelling coverage is just one part of a home insurance policy, which also typically includes personal property, liability, other structures, loss of use, and other types of coverage.

This table shows the average annual home insurance premium for three different dwelling coverage amounts from the five cheapest home insurers.

Insurance Company
$150K in Dwelling Coverage
$300K in Dwelling Coverage
$500K in Dwelling Coverage
National average$1,511$2,377$3,603
Westfield$908$1,080$1,275
Grange$677$1,220$1,983
Hastings Mutual Insurance Company$834$1,364$2,118
Erie$825$1,388$2,100
Unitrin$999$1,424$2,001

Homeowners insurance costs by credit tier

Insurers typically review credit history to inform home insurance premiums. Insurance companies do a “soft” credit pull that won’t affect your credit score, so applying for multiple policies or switching insurers for a better rate won’t ding your credit score.[6] 

Insurers typically generate a credit-based insurance score, which can predict your likelihood of filing a claim and its cost, according to credit-reporting agency Experian.

Since credit history is just one of many factors affecting rates, the average rate difference between someone with excellent and poor credit is only about $300 a year, according to Insurify data. These are the national average annual home insurance premiums by credit tier.

Home Insurance Premiums by Credit Tier

How to get cheaper homeowners insurance

Home insurance costs are rising. The good news is that you can take action to keep your insurance costs on the lower side. Consider these strategies as you seek cheaper rates:

  • Shop around. Every insurance company offers different premiums. As a homeowner, it’s a good idea to shop around to lock in the best rates.

  • Increase your home insurance deductible. A higher deductible typically leads to a lower insurance premium. This could work for you if you can afford to pay more out of pocket when you file a claim.

  • Bundle your insurance policies. If you need home insurance, you likely need other types of insurance, like life insurance or auto insurance. Consider bundling your policies through the same insurance company to snag a better rate on each.

  • Ask for a discount. Many insurance companies offer discounts. Don’t be afraid to ask if you qualify for a discount on your homeowners insurance policy. You may qualify for something you weren’t aware existed.

  • Work on your credit. In many states, insurers can consider your credit history when determining rates. Generally, better credit translates to lower insurance premiums. You can build your credit by paying bills on time and paying off credit cards.

  • Limit your insurance coverage. Buying less liability insurance could help you lower your insurance costs. Still, try not to skimp on the dwelling coverage amount; otherwise, you could be in a tough situation if your home is destroyed and you need to file a claim.

Keep Reading: Why Is My Homeowners Insurance Cost So High?

What home insurance covers

The level of home insurance coverage you need varies based on your unique situation. For example, an older, more expensive home may be more likely to have structures and systems that break down and need repair. 

This table outlines some home insurance coverage options and potential coverage amounts.

Coverage Type
Amount Covered
What’s Covered
Dwelling coverageVaries (should be based on the cost of rebuilding your home)The cost to repair or replace the physical structure of your home, including damage from fire or theft
Other structures coverageVaries (usually 10% of the insurance value on your home)The cost to repair or replace separate structures on your property, like a shed or fence
Personal property coverageVaries (usually 50% of the insurance value on your home)Funds to repair or replace personal belongings you store in your home (for example, items lost in a fire)
Personal liability coverage$100,000+If a guest is injured on your property and you’re liable, this coverage can help pay for your legal expenses and their medical care
Medical payments coverage

Varies (usually $1,000–

$5,000)

If someone is injured on your property, this can help cover their medical bills, regardless of fault
Loss of use coverageVaries (usually 20% of the insurance coverage value on your home)If damage makes your home unlivable, loss of use coverage can help you pay for living expenses elsewhere, like hotel bills and restaurant meals

What homeowners insurance doesn’t cover

Home insurance has some notable exclusions, so depending on your home’s age, condition, and location, you may want to consider buying additional coverage. Regardless, reading your policy is extremely important so you know what it includes and in which areas you may need to purchase more coverage.

Cause matters when it comes to what homeowners insurance covers. For example, water damage from a burst pipe is covered if you keep the home properly heated, but damage from a flood isn’t. These are some common home insurance coverage exceptions:

  • Floods: You’ll need a separate policy to cover flood damage from severe weather.

  • Earth movement: Standard home insurance policies don’t cover damage from landslides, mudslides, sinkholes, volcanic eruptions, and earthquakes.

  • Pest damage: If rodents or insects chew on your home, your home insurance won’t cover the damage.

  • Routine wear and tear or neglect: Insurers expect you to maintain your home, so homeowners insurance won’t cover damages like worn roofing and rotting boards.

  • Expensive valuables: Your policy likely includes some personal property coverage, but if you have pricey items to insure, check your limits to confirm you have enough coverage.

Other types of home insurance coverage

You can buy certain additional coverages as an add-on through your home insurer, but for some things, you’ll need an entirely separate policy.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0194b78427/weather-96x96-orange_043-flood.svg

    Flood insurance

    If the Federal Emergency Management Agency designates your area as a special flood hazard zone, your lender will likely require you to get flood insurance either from a private insurer or the National Flood Insurance Program. NFIP flood insurance can cover your home’s structure and contents, but private insurers may offer higher coverage limits or additional coverages you need to fully insure your home.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/a0c151e1ba/accidental-tearing-apart-cracking-etc.svg

    Earthquake insurance

    Earthquake insurance covers damage or costs an earthquake directly causes, such as home repairs, personal property damage, debris removal, and extra living expenses. Your insurer may offer earthquake insurance as a policy add-on, or you may need to purchase coverage through another private or public insurer, like the California Earthquake Authority.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/68ed522f01/windstorm-and-hail.svg

    Windstorm insurance

    Windstorm insurance covers hail or wind damage from a tornado, thunderstorm, or hurricane. This coverage could be important if you have a coastal home in an area with a high storm risk. Your insurer may include coverage in your standard policy or offer it as an additional coverage option, or your state may have a public plan, like the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association.

Homeowners insurance cost FAQs

Though the national average home insurance premium is $2,377, costs vary widely based on your home, location, and unique risk. If you’re still looking for more information, here are some answers to frequently asked questions about homeowners insurance costs.

  • What should you do if your homeowners insurance isn’t renewed?

    Find out why your insurer didn’t renew your policy, and ask your current home, auto, or business insurance professionals for help. Insurers must give you advanced notice when they decide not to renew your policy, so it’s important to secure a new policy quickly to avoid a lapse in coverage.

    You might need to make improvements before you can find affordable long-term coverage. If your insurer is pulling coverage due to increased regional risk, call your state insurance department for information on private and public options.

  • Why do insurers ask about dogs when you buy home insurance?

    Insurers assess risk, and dogs are a liability risk. In 2023, Insurers fielded 19,062 dog bite claims averaging $58,545 per claim, according to Triple-I. Some companies won’t insure homeowners with certain dog breeds, many decide on a case-by-case basis, and others may offer you a policy if you waive liability for dog bites.

  • Do trampolines and swimming pools increase homeowners insurance rates?

    Yes. Having a trampoline or pool will likely mean a higher home insurance premium. Both increase your likelihood of filing a liability claim for accidental injuries or drowning. Some standard policies may include pool and trampoline coverage but can come with conditions if it’s not excluded completely.

  • Which company has the cheapest home insurance rates?

    Westfield Insurance has the cheapest home insurance rates, but it’s only available in 10 states. Its average annual premium for $300,000 of dwelling coverage is $1,080, according to Insurify data. Your home and location affect your rates significantly, so comparing quotes will help you find the best insurer and cheapest coverage for your needs.

  • How much homeowners insurance do you need?

    Assessing your home’s condition and rebuild cost, making an inventory of your possessions to determine value, and considering your liability risks will all help you figure out how much home insurance coverage you need, according to Triple-I.

    You can also consult with your insurance agent for an idea of how much coverage you need. Your mortgage lender may have minimum-coverage requirements as well.

