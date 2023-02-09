How Much Does a New HVAC System Cost in (2023?)

Factors that affect HVAC replacement costs

How much you pay for your new HVAC system can vary broadly depending on the needs of your home. Below are some factors that influence the overall cost of purchasing and installing a new HVAC system.

Size of home

Large homes require more energy to be heated and cooled than small homes. So, naturally, large homes require more powerful HVAC systems, which cost more to install.

Structure of home

Structural characteristics of your home can affect HVAC system costs, including roof shape, window type, and insulation level. Homes with denser insulation are typically more energy efficient and can reduce energy usage and costs.[1]

Type of HVAC system

Homeowners have many options when it comes to purchasing an HVAC system. For example, you can choose between a ductless or ducted system, which vary in price. Your home might already have ductwork, which will make it cheaper to install a new ducted system. You can also pay extra for additional features like programmable thermostats and heat pumps.[3]

System efficiency

Every air conditioner model has a seasonal energy-efficiency ratio, or SEER, which measures how efficiently the unit cools a given space. A higher SEER means the system cools very efficiently. These systems tends to be more expensive but will lower your energy bills over the long term and are often the more financially friendly investment.[3]

Brand of system

HVAC costs vary by brand as well. Budget brands can help you save on equipment and installation, while more expensive brands typically boast more powerful features and high-end service. Different dealers also work with certain brands, which leads to more variability in price. Shop widely and compare estimates to find the best price.

Your local climate

Homes in warm climates have greater cooling needs, while homes in cold climates require stronger heating equipment. Make sure you buy the right system for your climate, as the wrong system will heat less efficiently, resulting in higher energy costs.

Available rebates

Every state has passed some policies and incentives related to clean energy. If you live in a state like Minnesota, which has passed 136 clean energy policies and incentives, you have a better chance of qualifying for certain rebates and tax credits if you opt for an Energy Star-certified HVAC system than you would in Tennessee, which only has 15 such policies.[4]