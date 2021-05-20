How an Eco-Friendly House Can Help You Save on Your Home Insurance

Over the last several decades, Americans have been trying to do better for the environment. As a result, the housing market has seen an increase in eco-friendly homes. These are houses that are built intentionally with high-quality materials to consume less energy and produce fewer emissions.

Homeowners can make changes to move toward a more eco-friendly building, even if they are not looking to buy a new home. There are plenty of ways to improve your existing property with more energy-efficient options. First, though, it is important to check if these changes are covered by your home insurance policy. Otherwise, you may need to consider purchasing a new policy or add-ons to your existing policy.

While there may be a bit more work needed for sustainable home design, it is easy to see why some people decide to go green: having an environmentally friendly home can help homeowners save money on energy bills and insurance rates. More recently, insurance companies have been offering discounts that encourage homeowners to reduce their carbon footprint.

Choosing the right home insurance policy begins with establishing your coverage needs, which may differ based on your location. Find out how to compare home insurance quotes with the best homeowners insurance comparison sites and save hundreds on a new policy.

Shopping for homeowners insurance can be a daunting, confusing, and downright boring task, but making sure that you have sufficient insurance is a fundamental step in responsible homeownership, especially when considering more ethical and eco-friendly options.

