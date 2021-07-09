Is My Homeowners Insurance Included in My Mortgage?

Is homeowners insurance included in my mortgage payments? Typically, mortgage lenders will include your home insurance premium in the escrow portion of your monthly mortgage payment.

There’s more to owning a home than paying your mortgage. Aside from saving for inevitable repairs and updates, there are also monthly recurring costs homeowners are responsible for, such as property taxes and homeowners insurance.

Managing all of these recurring expenses can be a handful. That’s where an escrow account comes into the picture and helps simplify the responsibilities of homeownership. Most lenders will provide borrowers with the option to open an escrow account. An escrow account holds funds for your home insurance policy and property taxes. Y ou make a simple, single monthly payment to your mortgage lender.

In some cases, your lender may actually require an escrow account to ensure that you are in good standing on these critical payments—which is most common for borrowers when you make a down payment of less than 20 percent. To learn more about how escrow accounts work and a breakdown of what’s included in your monthly mortgage payment, read on.

