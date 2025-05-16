How much is home insurance in Hilton Head?

The average annual cost of homeowners insurance in Hilton Head is $6,139 for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. For a policy with a $500 deductible, the average cost increases to $6,265 annually.

Hilton Head homeowners pay much more for a standard home insurance policy than the national annual average of $2,584 and the state average of $3,153.

The exact cost you’ll pay to insure your Hilton Head home varies based on a variety of factors, including flooding risks, your ZIP code, the location of the nearest fire station, and the age of the home.[4]

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in South Carolina

The level of dwelling coverage you need affects your home insurance costs. Homeowners with high-value properties often pay more for coverage than people with properties of lower value.

The table below highlights the average costs by dwelling coverage limit in South Carolina. The average annual premiums reflect costs for a policy with a $1,000 deductible.

Coverage Limit Average Annual Premium $100,000 $1,431 $200,000 $2,265 $300,000 $3,153 $400,000 $4,017 $500,000 $4,865

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

A home insurance deductible is the amount you’ll pay when filing a claim. After you pay your deductible, the insurance company kicks in to help pay for the rest of the covered damages. For example, let’s say a hurricane damages your home. You’ll need to pay a deductible, often $500 or $1,000, before the insurance company pays out your claim.

Insurance companies generally offer lower home insurance premiums to homeowners who choose a higher deductible. The table below highlights how opting for a higher deductible can lead to a lower premium. The rates below reflect a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage.

Deductible Amount Average Annual Premium $500 $6,265 $1,000 $6,139

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in South Carolina

Average home insurance costs vary from city to city due to different risks. Average costs can even vary by ZIP code. For example, homes in a ZIP code with higher vandalism rates, closer proximity to the ocean, or further distance from a fire station might face higher rates than a home without similar risks.

In South Carolina, homeowners in cities along the coastline tend to pay higher insurance rates than homeowners further away from the beach.

Below, you can see the different average homeowners insurance costs in cities across South Carolina for policies with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

City Average Annual Premium Charleston $5,293 Columbia $2,103 Conway $3,788 Greer $1,853 Hilton Head $6,139 Lancaster $2,049 Lexington $2,014 Mount Pleasant $4,714 Myrtle Beach $4,472 Summerville $3,248