Best Hilton Head Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2025)

Chubb, USAA, and State Farm offer the best homeowners insurance policies in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Sarah Sharkey
Written by Sarah Sharkey
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah Sharkey, Insurance Writer

  • 7+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • Contributor to top media, including USA Today

A passionate personal finance advocate, Sarah’s writing has graced the pages of many of the personal finance and insurance industries’ top web publications.

Katie Powers
Edited by Katie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie Powers, Senior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Updated

Hilton Head homeowners pay an annual average of $6,139 for a home insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. This is much higher than the South Carolina annual average of $3,153.

Hilton Head homes are vulnerable to numerous natural threats, most notably hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, storm surges, and other flooding.[1] Due to these risks, homeowners in the area face expensive average premiums and should pay close attention to home insurance policy options. You may want to purchase additional coverage, like flood insurance, to better protect your home.

Here’s what you should know about finding home insurance in Hilton Head.

Quick Facts

  • Hilton Head is in a floodplain, so it’s a good idea to consider purchasing an additional flood insurance policy. Standard home insurance policies don’t cover flooding.

  • The annual cost of $300,000 in homeowners coverage with a $500 deductible is $6,265, $126 more than a policy with a $1,000 deductible.

  • Heritage Insurance, State Farm, and ASI offer the cheapest home insurance premiums in Hilton Head, on average.

Best home insurance companies in Hilton Head

Finding the right insurance company for your home insurance needs depends on your unique situation, preferences, and budget. You can start your search with three of the best insurance companies in Hilton Head that offer exceptional value to homeowners.

Best company for high-value homes: Chubb

6.5/10
A.M. Best
A++
$300,000 Dwelling
$122/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
$207/mo

Chubb’s top-tier status in both the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study and 2025 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study reflects a highly rated customer service experience.[2] Chubb offers quality coverage for high-value homes, including extensive optional policy add-ons like cash settlement and extended replacement cost coverage.

Pros

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Fewer-than-expected number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

Cons

  • Not always the cheapest option

  • Quotes not available online

Best company for veterans: USAA

9.4/10
JD Power
880
$300,000 Dwelling
$116/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
$183/mo

For the thousands of veterans who live in Hilton Head, USAA is a worthwhile option. USAA is only available to veterans and homeowners with a qualifying military connection. But homeowners who qualify can benefit from the company’s exceptional customer service and relatively affordable rates. In the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study, USAA earned the top score for customer satisfaction.[3]

Pros

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Relatively affordable rates

Cons

  • Higher-than-expected number of complaints with the NAIC

  • Coverage limited to military members, veterans, and eligible family members

Best company for cheap rates: State Farm

9.3/10
JD Power
842
$300,000 Dwelling
$170/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
$247/mo

State Farm offers one of the cheapest average home insurance premiums in Hilton Head. The company also offers several home insurance discounts. State Farm has solid financial strength ratings and a track record of quality customer service.

Pros

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Can bundle coverages

Cons

  • Higher-than-expected number of complaints with the NAIC

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Hilton Head to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Cheapest home insurance companies in Hilton Head

Heritage Insurance and State Farm offer the cheapest home insurance rates in Hilton Head, on average.

The table below breaks down average annual insurance rates for different insurance companies. Averages reflect costs for policies with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

Heritage Insurance$3,016
State Farm$3,619
ASI$3,652
Nationwide$4,074
Cincinnati Insurance$4,096
Chubb$4,257
QBE$4,406
Foremost$4,722
Bankers Insurance Group$4,786
USAA$4,808
Allstate$5,739
Travelers$6,156
Armed Forces Insurance Exchange$6,247
Encompass$6,661
Auto-Owners$6,808
Central Mutual Insurance$7,002
Universal Insurance Company of North America$9,518
Allied$10,991
Southern Farm Bureau$16,093

How much is home insurance in Hilton Head?

The average annual cost of homeowners insurance in Hilton Head is $6,139 for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. For a policy with a $500 deductible, the average cost increases to $6,265 annually.

Hilton Head homeowners pay much more for a standard home insurance policy than the national annual average of $2,584 and the state average of $3,153.

The exact cost you’ll pay to insure your Hilton Head home varies based on a variety of factors, including flooding risks, your ZIP code, the location of the nearest fire station, and the age of the home.[4]

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in South Carolina

The level of dwelling coverage you need affects your home insurance costs. Homeowners with high-value properties often pay more for coverage than people with properties of lower value.

The table below highlights the average costs by dwelling coverage limit in South Carolina. The average annual premiums reflect costs for a policy with a $1,000 deductible.

$100,000$1,431
$200,000$2,265
$300,000$3,153
$400,000$4,017
$500,000$4,865

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

A home insurance deductible is the amount you’ll pay when filing a claim. After you pay your deductible, the insurance company kicks in to help pay for the rest of the covered damages. For example, let’s say a hurricane damages your home. You’ll need to pay a deductible, often $500 or $1,000, before the insurance company pays out your claim.

Insurance companies generally offer lower home insurance premiums to homeowners who choose a higher deductible. The table below highlights how opting for a higher deductible can lead to a lower premium. The rates below reflect a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage.

$500$6,265
$1,000$6,139

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in South Carolina

Average home insurance costs vary from city to city due to different risks. Average costs can even vary by ZIP code. For example, homes in a ZIP code with higher vandalism rates, closer proximity to the ocean, or further distance from a fire station might face higher rates than a home without similar risks.

In South Carolina, homeowners in cities along the coastline tend to pay higher insurance rates than homeowners further away from the beach.

Below, you can see the different average homeowners insurance costs in cities across South Carolina for policies with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

Charleston$5,293
Columbia$2,103
Conway$3,788
Greer$1,853
Hilton Head$6,139
Lancaster$2,049
Lexington$2,014
Mount Pleasant$4,714
Myrtle Beach$4,472
Summerville$3,248

What to know about owning a home in Hilton Head

If you own a home in Hilton Head or plan to, it’s important to understand the risks your home faces and what insurance you need. Hilton Head homeowners should consider the following factors:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b045612c49/house-rental-96x96-orange_045-value.svg

    High property values

    On average, homes in Hilton Head cost an average of $778,475, according to Zillow. If your home has a high property value, you’ll likely pay more for home insurance coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/4ec24627d2/flood-coverage.svg

    Flooding

    The island is close to sea level, which leaves it prone to flooding. A standard home insurance policy typically doesn’t cover flood damage. Some homeowners may choose to purchase additional flood insurance coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/48eec53b65/desk.svg

    Personal property limits

    The protection for personal property, like clothes and furniture, included in your standard home insurance policy comes with limits. For homeowners with high-value items, purchasing a separate policy might better protect their big-ticket items with higher coverage amounts.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/df526b3cdf/surgery-96x96-yellow_028-form.svg

    Personal liability limits

    Most homeowners insurance policies come with some level of personal liability coverage. But if you want more protection, you’ll need to purchase that on top of your home insurance policy.

Hilton Head home insurance FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about Hilton Head home insurance.

  • Hilton Head homeowners pay an average of $6,139 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. This premium doesn’t include secondary coverages, like flood insurance or an umbrella policy. Buying additional coverage will increase your total insurance costs.

  • On average, Heritage Insurance offers the cheapest average annual premium for Hilton Head homeowners. The average annual cost for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible is $3,016. State Farm and ASI are two of the other most affordable insurance companies in the city.

  • Homeowners in South Carolina pay $4,017 per year for a home insurance policy with $400,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible, on average.

  • The 80/20 home insurance rule recommends insuring your home for at least 80% of its replacement cost. If your home is insured for less than that amount, your insurance company may not fully pay your claim.

  • Home insurance policies in South Carolina cost an average of $3,153 for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible. You’ll have to pay an additional cost if you decide to purchase flood insurance for more protection.

Sources

  1. Hilton Head Island. "Ready Hilton Head Island."
  2. J.D. Power. "Widespread Price Increases, Extreme Weather Events and Long Repair Cycle Times Strain Customer Satisfaction with Homeowners Insurance Claims, J.D. Power Finds."
  3. J.D. Power. "Rampant Home Insurance Increases Strain Customer Satisfaction—and Drive Policy Shopping, J.D. Power Finds."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "Home buyer's insurance guide."
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah Sharkey, Insurance Writer

Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

Sarah has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2022.

Katie Powers
Edited by Katie Powers, Senior Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie Powers, Senior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

