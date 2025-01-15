Home>Homeowners Insurance

Travelers Home Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

Travelers offers a robust lineup of home insurance options and competitive quotes. But consumer reviews indicate it falls short in customer service.

Sarah Sharkey
Written bySarah Sharkey
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah SharkeyInsurance Writer

  • 7+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • Contributor to top media, including USA Today

A passionate personal finance advocate, Sarah’s writing has graced the pages of many of the personal finance and insurance industries’ top web publications.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo

Updated

Save up to $1,025 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Travelers is the sixth-largest home insurance company in the U.S. by market share and is well-recognized in the insurance space.[1] Beyond name recognition, Travelers offers a suite of home insurance add-ons to customize your policy.

With its green home discount of up to 5% and optional coverage that can help policyholders rebuild with green materials after a covered loss, Travelers may be an appealing option for eco-minded homeowners. But its rates aren’t the lowest available, so it’s a good idea to compare home insurance quotes from Travelers and several other insurers before making a choice.

Travelers home insurance at a glance

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$130/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$203/mo

Travelers offers home insurance in most U.S. states. In addition to a robust selection of optional home insurance coverages, the company provides a discount opportunity for owners of green homes. Although Travelers has a lot to offer, it earned below-average ratings in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study, which indicates that many customers weren’t happy with their experience.

Pros

  • Discount opportunities for green homes

  • Robust selection of optional coverages

  • Online claims filing with a MyTravelers account

Cons

  • Not available in every U.S. state

  • Not as many discounts as some competitors

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings

Travelers home insurance coverage options

Travelers’ homeowners policies include standard home insurance coverage options:

  • Dwelling coverage: If a covered event damages your home, dwelling coverage helps pay for repairs or rebuilding costs.

  • Personal property coverage: Personal property coverage helps pay for repairing or replacing personal items within your home — such as furniture, clothing, and electronics — damaged during a covered event. It also covers theft of property from your home or vehicle.

  • Personal liability coverage: If you or someone in your household is responsible for injuring someone or damaging someone else’s property, personal liability coverage can pay for legal defense. This coverage applies whether the injury takes place on your property or elsewhere.

  • Loss of use coverage: If a covered event damages your home and you need to move out of your house during the repair process, loss of use coverage helps pay for temporary living expenses.

  • Other structures coverage: If you own other structures on your property — like a detached garage or shed — other structures coverage helps pay for repairs or replacement after a covered event.

Find Affordable Homeowners Insurance

Unlock savings and discounts when you compare through Insurify

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Optional Travelers home insurance coverages

In addition to the standard home insurance coverages available, Travelers offers a selection of optional coverages that you can add to your primary policy. These include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/2df35ec127/renewable-energy-96x96-orange_032-eco-house.svg

    Green home coverage

    If a covered event damages your home, this add-on helps cover the cost of making repairs or rebuilding with green materials.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/6629dc84bb/remote-work-desk.svg

    Contents replacement cost

    After a damaging event, replacing your items might cost more than the actual cash value of the lost items. For example, your older couch worth $100 might cost $500 to replace with a similar couch today. This coverage helps pay for replacements based on the replacement costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f65ebe6b7f/recovery-and-repair-96x96-gold_023-repair.svg

    Additional replacement cost protection coverage

    In some cases, the cost of repairs or rebuilding might exceed your policy’s dwelling coverage limit. Additional replacement cost protection provides extra funds to cover rebuilding costs after a covered loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/32ed42213e/personal-property.svg

    Jewelry and valuable items

    Standard home insurance policies typically don’t cover high-value items like jewelry or collectibles. Instead, you’ll need to consider add-on coverage for particularly valuable items.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b7246e9d3c/renewable-energy-96x96-orange_041-tidal-power.svg

    Water backup and sump-pump discharge overflow

    If water backs up into your house or overflows your sump pump, this optional add-on can cover the damage up to a pre-determined dollar amount. Importantly, this add-on doesn’t replace flood insurance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/c323e327d0/expired-lisence.svg

    Identity fraud

    If someone steals your identity, this add-on can cover up to $25,000 in expenses related to restoring your identity.

Availability of Travelers home insurance

Travelers offers homeowners insurance in every U.S. state except Florida, Alaska, Hawaii, and Louisiana. In some states, like California, you’ll need to work with an independent agent to get a Travelers home insurance quote.

Travelers home insurance cost

Travelers home insurance tends to fall in the middle of the cost range for average home insurance prices. For $300,000 in dwelling coverage, homeowners face an average annual cost of $2,213 with Travelers.

By comparison, State Farm has an average annual rate of $1,988 for the same dwelling coverage limit. And Farmers’ average is higher than Travelers, at $2,623 annually for $300,000 in dwelling coverage.

But the amount you’ll pay for coverage varies based on what level of coverage you need, where you live, and other rating factors.

Travelers average rates by dwelling coverage amount

Homeowners who need more dwelling coverage should expect to pay more in insurance premiums. The table below breaks down the average rates for Travelers home insurance policies by dwelling coverage amount.

Dwelling Coverage Amount
Average Annual Premium
$100,000$1,039
$200,000$1,644
$300,000$2,213
$400,000$2,733
$500,000$3,308

Travelers average rates by state

Home insurance costs vary widely from state to state. Generally, home insurance is most affordable in Vermont, Alaska, and Hawaii. But homeowners in Florida, Louisiana, and Oklahoma face some of the highest rates in the country.

The table below breaks down average premiums for Travelers homeowners insurance by state.

State
Average Annual Premium
Alabama$9,672
Arkansas$2,191
Arizona$1,392
California$1,108
Colorado$4,021
Connecticut$1,430
Delaware$1,655
Georgia$1,974
Iowa$2,202
Idaho$1,129
Illinois$1,592
Indiana$1,941
Kansas$3,076
Kentucky$1,525
Massachusetts$1,611
Maryland$1,193
Maine$1,053
Minnesota$1,981
Missouri$2,451
Mississippi$4,735
Montana$1,994
North Carolina$1,752
Nebraska$4,179
New Hampshire$899
New Jersey$1,538
New Mexico$3,170
Nevada$908
New York$1,866
Ohio$1,236
Oklahoma$5,532
Oregon$819
Pennsylvania$1,434
South Carolina$3,115
South Dakota$2,773
Tennessee$2,942
Texas$3,081
Utah$855
Virginia$1,662
Vermont$855
Washington$1,060
Washington, D.C.$1,385
Wisconsin$1,154

How customers feel about Travelers home insurance

Travelers policyholders have a wide range of things to say. In terms of customer satisfaction, it seems like a mixed bag. Some had a positive experience, and some had a negative experience with customer service.

Although the company earned a below-average rating in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study, its relatively low National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index rating indicates fewer customers complain than expected.

Overall, many customers seem to have a pleasant experience. But some customers report a bad experience with the company.

Travelers industry ratings

Multiple industry rating organizations assess insurance companies. Their ratings and rankings can help you compare insurance companies. For example, a company’s AM Best rating indicates its financial strength, while J.D. Power measures overall customer satisfaction.

The table below summarizes some of the most important industry ratings for Travelers.

Rating
Score
What This Means
AM BestA++Strong financial position
J.D. Power609 out of 1,000Below-average rating
NAIC Complaint Index0.70Fewer complaints than expected

Compare Homeowners Insurance Quotes Now

Insurify partners with top companies to show you the most accurate quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Travelers home insurance discounts

Home insurance discounts can bring your policy costs down. When you’re choosing a home insurance policy, it’s a good idea to ask about available discounts and how you might qualify for them.

Travelers offers a suite of discounts to consider, including:

  • Homebuyer discount: Policyholders who purchased their home within the last 12 months may qualify for this discount.

  • Loss-free discount: If you don’t file any claims within a specified time frame, you may qualify for this discount.

  • Green home discount: Homes certified as green homes by the Leadership Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) organization might qualify for a 5% discount.[2]

  • Protective device discount: The right safety features, like a home security system or smart home technology, may lead to a discount.

Travelers insurance bundling options

Beyond the specific discount opportunities above, Travelers might offer you a discount for bundling insurance options. If you need to purchase a different type of insurance, like car insurance, purchasing both your home and auto insurance through Travelers could lead to a bundling discount.

Travelers offers a suite of insurance products, which makes bundling an easy way to save. Consider bundling your Travelers homeowners insurance policy with another Travelers product, such as boat insurance, umbrella coverage, landlord insurance, travel insurance, pet insurance, motorcycle insurance, and flood insurance.

How to file a home insurance claim with Travelers

If you need to file a claim with Travelers, here’s how to navigate the process:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/df526b3cdf/surgery-96x96-yellow_028-form.svg

    1. Collect your information

    In order to streamline the claims process, gather your policy information, a description of the loss, and your contact information. Take pictures of the damage. If you have an inventory of your possessions, review it to document your losses.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/2c500fdca3/accidental-discharge-of-water.svg

    2. Mitigate further damage

    If your home is in danger of more damage, do your best to stop further damage. For example, you might buy a tarp to cover any holes in your roof. As you complete any mitigation, make sure to save your receipts.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/42122774e9/contact-us-96x96-orange_039-click.svg

    3. Report your claim

    You can file your claim online or over the phone. Travelers notes that policyholders can file simple claims quickly and easily online.[3] Reach out to Travelers to report your claim as soon as possible.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7485bbf2c2/protection-and-security-96x96-green_025-spy.svg

    4. Assist in a damage inspection

    A claim professional may need to visit the property to inspect the damage in person. In some cases, you’ll need to be there to show the inspector around the property.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/456bd9da2f/phone-call-1.svg

    5. Stay in touch with the agent

    The timeline for claim handling will vary. Throughout the process, promptly respond to any questions the agent might have.

Travelers vs. other insurance companies

Depending on where you live, you may have numerous options when choosing a home insurance policy. If you live in an area with a high risk of natural disasters, like damaging storms or earthquakes, your choice might be more limited. To find the cheapest home insurance option for your situation, you’ll need to compare home insurance quotes from multiple companies.

Here’s a closer look at how Travelers stacks up against some other major players in the industry.

Travelers vs. Allstate

Travelers and Allstate are both massive insurance companies. But Allstate is a larger insurance company than Travelers — it’s the second-largest U.S. home insurer by market share. Like Travelers, Allstate earned a below-average rating in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study, but its score is still higher, at 631 points out of 1,000.

Travelers’ prices tend to be more expensive than Allstate’s, according to Insurify data. On average, Travelers policyholders pay $2,213 in annual premiums for $300,000 in dwelling coverage, compared to $1,999 with Allstate.

Allstate offers a few more home insurance discounts than Travelers, including a discount for automatic payments and early signups.

Travelers vs. Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual is slightly larger than Travelers, making it the fifth-largest insurance company in the U.S. Liberty Mutual ranked just below Travelers for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study.

Liberty Mutual offers more discount opportunities than Travelers. For example, it offers discounts for being claims-free and for having a new roof.

Travelers home insurance FAQs

It’s important to learn as much as possible about a home insurance company before you purchase a policy. If you still have questions about Travelers home insurance, explore the answers below.

  • Is Travelers legitimate?

    Yes. Travelers is a legitimate insurance company. It’s the sixth-largest U.S. homeowners insurance company by market share, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. You can purchase home insurance through this company in most states.

  • What is the average cost of Travelers homeowners insurance?

    On average, Travelers homeowners insurance costs $2,213 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage. The national average for the same amount of coverage is $2,377.

  • Is Travelers good at paying claims?

    Based on Travelers’ AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), the company is in a strong financial position and should be able to pay out claims. That said, online reviewers criticize the claims process. And Travelers scores below average for customer satisfaction, according to J.D. Power surveys.

  • Does Travelers insurance go up after a claim?

    If you file a claim, it’s possible your insurance premium will go up in the future. But the details vary based on your unique situation.

  • Does Travelers have good customer service?

    Based on the reviews and industry metrics, Travelers customer service seems adequate but not outstanding. The company scored a below-average rating in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study. But the company also boasts a below-average NAIC complaint index rating.

Sources

  1. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Property and Casualty Insurance Industry 2023 Top Groups and Companies by Countrywide Premium."
  2. Travelers. "Homeowners Insurance Discounts."
  3. Travelers. "File a Claim."
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah SharkeyInsurance Writer

Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

Sarah has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo

Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate