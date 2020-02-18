Home>Homeowners Insurance

State Farm Home Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

State Farm provides competitively priced homeowners insurance and several ways to customize your coverage.

  • Licensed Realtor with 10+ years in personal finance content

  • Contributor to Nasdaq and USA Today

Daria is a licensed Realtor and resort property manager specializing in personal finance, real estate, and insurance topics. In her spare time, she practices photography.

Updated

As the nation’s largest property and casualty insurance company, State Farm offers homeowners a comprehensive selection of coverages, plus discounts to make that coverage more affordable.

More than 19,000 agents work for State Farm. But customers also have access to digital tools that simplify purchasing insurance and filing claims. Just as importantly, State Farm has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), so you can be assured of the company’s ability to meet its obligations to policyholders.

Here’s what you should know about State Farm so you can decide if it’s the right home insurance company for you.

State Farm home insurance at a glance

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$141/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$205/mo

State Farm is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, but it writes homeowners insurance policies in 47 states and Washington, D.C.

Its insurance products include condo and manufactured home insurance as well as renters insurance and insurance for rental properties. If standard coverage doesn’t provide the protection you need, you can expand it with additional coverages and policy add-ons.

Pros

  • Large, financially stable company

  • Many available coverages for homeowners and renters

  • Coverage is available in most U.S. states

Cons

  • Quotes not available online in some states

  • Not as many discounts as other companies

  • Not available in California, Massachusetts, or Rhode Island

State Farm home insurance coverage options

State Farm’s homeowners insurance includes these standard coverages:

  • Personal liability: Personal liability coverage protects you if someone sues you because of an injury or property damage that you cause or that happens on your property.

  • Medical payments: Medical payments coverage provides direct reimbursement to someone who needs medical treatment due to an injury that you caused or that happened on your property.

  • Dwelling: Dwelling coverage pays to repair or rebuild your home and attached structures, such as a garage, if it’s damaged or destroyed by a covered peril. It might also cover sheds and other stand-alone structures.

  • Personal property: Personal property coverage protects you against losses if your personal belongings are stolen, damaged, or destroyed by a covered peril.

  • Additional living expenses: Additional living expenses, or loss of use coverage, pays your living costs if you’re displaced from your home while it’s being repaired or rebuilt after damage from a covered peril.

Optional State Farm home insurance coverages

Sometimes, standard coverage doesn’t provide enough protection. These optional coverages can fill any gaps in your State Farm policy:

    Inflation guard

    Inflation guard coverage automatically increases your coverage limits to keep up with the rising costs of repairing or replacing your home or personal belongings.

    Ordinance or law

    If your home needs repair or replacement and updated building codes would make the work more expensive, ordinance or law coverage pays the extra amount, up to certain limits.

    Earth movement

    Your standard policy won’t cover damage from earthquakes, mudslides, and other events categorized as earth movement. You can add this coverage to your policy.

    Water backup

    Sewer and drain backups can cause serious damage to your home and its contents. This optional coverage helps cover the cost.

    Mold

    Standard insurance might cover mold if it’s the direct result of a covered peril, such as water infiltration due to a hole in the roof from a fallen tree. But most insurers limit this coverage. Optional mold coverage raises the limit and provides better protection.

Availability of State Farm home insurance

State Farm offers homeowners insurance in every U.S. state, including the District of Columbia, except the following:

  • California

  • Massachusetts

  • Rhode Island

It’s important to know that in certain states, including Florida, State Farm does write homeowners insurance policies, but you’ll have to call an agent for a price quote.

State Farm home insurance cost

The national average homeowners premium is $2,584 for $300,000 worth of coverage. With an average premium of $2,133 for the same amount of coverage, State Farm insurance costs less, and it also has lower rates than other large companies, like Travelers, Allstate, and Nationwide. But you might find better rates with American Family and AIG.

State Farm average rates by dwelling coverage amount

How much you pay for homeowners insurance depends on how much dwelling coverage you have. As you’ll see in the following table, the premiums increase as coverage amounts increase.

Dwelling Coverage Amount
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$100,000$1,103
$200,000$1,693
$300,000$2,133
$400,000$2,567
$500,000$3,015

State Farm average rates by state

State Farm homeowners insurance coverage varies significantly from one state to another. For example, you’ll pay an average of $720 per year for $300,000 worth of coverage in North Carolina, but the average premium soars to $5,051 in Florida.

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$2,565
Alaska$1,021
Arizona$1,395
Arkansas$3,157
Colorado$2,504
Connecticut$2,387
Delaware$1,129
Florida$5,051
Georgia$3,077
Hawaii$1,821
Idaho$1,071
Illinois$1,845
Indiana$1,832
Iowa$2,492
Kansas$3,740
Kentucky$2,588
Louisiana$4,593
Maine$962
Maryland$1,377
Michigan$2,040
Minnesota$2,828
Mississippi$4,363
Missouri$2,117
Montana$2,231
Nebraska$3,429
Nevada$1,142
New Hampshire$1,092
New Jersey$1,829
New Mexico$2,492
New York$1,148
North Carolina$720
North Dakota $2,532
Ohio$1,630
Oklahoma$4,262
Oregon$1,228
Pennsylvania$1,613
South Carolina$2,566
South Dakota$2,755
Tennessee$2,455
Texas$2,966
Utah$1,161
Vermont $1,122
Virginia$1,509
Washington$1,346
Washington, D.C.$1,168
West Virginia$1,343
Wisconsin$1,140
Wyoming$1,639

How customers feel about State Farm home insurance

One way to decide whether an insurance company is a good fit for you is to find out what current customers have to say.

Consumers’ State Farm insurance reviews are overwhelmingly negative. State Farm has an F rating by the Better Business Bureau for its failure to respond to complaints and its large number of unresolved complaints.

Customers posting on Trustpilot and Reddit have generally poor opinions of the company. The primary complaints are that State Farm rejected claims or paid less on claims than customers expected, or the company canceled policies after customers made repairs or upgrades State Farm required as a condition for continuing coverage.

State Farm industry ratings

While consumer reviews often come from dissatisfied customers, industry ratings paint a more complete picture. Here’s how State Farm stands with three different third-party rating agencies.

Rating
sort ascsort desc
Score
sort ascsort desc
What This Means
sort ascsort desc
AM Best A++Indicates a strong ability to pay claims
J.D. Power643/1,000Rated above average for overall customer satisfaction
NAIC Complaint Index1.60Higher number of complaints than expected for a company of its size

State Farm home insurance discounts

Discounts are important to consider when you’re shopping for insurance because they can make a drastic difference in your premiums. State Farm gives you a few ways to earn them:

  • Home security discount: Fire safety and security equipment reduce your risk of having to file a claim, so State Farm offers home insurance discounts to customers who have them installed. Eligible equipment includes smoke alarms, burglar alarms, and other home monitoring systems.

  • Roofing discount: In about half the states it serves, State Farm offers discounts to customers who use certain protective roofing materials that protect against hail damage.

  • Wind mitigation discount: Homes constructed according to Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety and Florida Building Code standards for wind resistance are eligible for discounts in certain states.

State Farm insurance bundling options

State Farm rewards customers for having multiple insurance policies with the company. Purchasing both auto insurance and home insurance earns you a bundle discount that can save you money on both policies.

Bundle discount details vary by state, so you’ll have to speak with a State Farm agent to find out what discounts you might be eligible for and how much money they can save you on your insurance.

How to file a home insurance claim with State Farm

No one expects to have to file a homeowners insurance claim. But should the need arise while you’re insured with State Farm, you’ll have a straightforward process to follow:

  1. Mitigate the damage. Take whatever steps you can safely take to help avoid additional damage.

  2. Document the damage. Make notes and take photos of the damage. Gather any additional documentation that might be useful in your claim.

  3. File your claim. You can file from the State Farm website or mobile app, or by calling State Farm to file by phone.

  4. Wait to hear from the claims handler. State Farm will assign someone to manage your claim. Provide any information they request.

  5. Order repairs. Once the adjuster has approved your claim settlement, hire vendors to complete the repairs.

  6. Submit invoices. Save your estimates, contracts, and invoices. Submit the invoices to State Farm, if asked.

State Farm vs. other insurance companies

Saturated property insurance markets mean lots of competition among insurance companies hoping to send you price quotes to earn your business. Here’s a look at how State Farm compares to two of them.

State Farm vs. Allstate

Allstate provides homeowners insurance in all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. Its standard coverages are similar to State Farm’s, but it offers a wider range of additional coverage options.

Allstate also offers more ways for customers to earn discounts. But its J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating is lower than average, at 631, while State Farm’s is above average, at 643.

State Farm also has lower average premiums. Allstate’s average rate for $300,000 in dwelling coverage is $2,401, while State Farm’s average is $2,133.

State Farm vs. Progressive

Progressive provides homeowners insurance in all but a handful of states, similar to State Farm. It offers a number of discounts State Farm doesn’t, including discounts for getting a quote at least 10 days before you buy your policy, receiving documents by email, and paying for your 12-month policy up front.

In addition to a bundle discount for home and auto policies, Progressive offers a single deductible for single events that damage both your home and car.

At 634, Progressive’s J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating is also lower than State Farm’s.

State Farm home insurance FAQs

Learn more about State Farm to find out if it might be the best home insurance company for you.

  • Is State Farm legitimate?

    Yes. State Farm is America’s largest property insurance company. It offers homeowners insurance policies in 47 states and Washington, D.C.

  • What is the average cost of State Farm homeowners insurance?

    The average cost of a State Farm homeowners policy with $300,000 of dwelling coverage is $2,133. Keep in mind that averages vary widely by state. Calculated that way, State Farm’s averages range from as low as $720 in North Carolina to $5,051 in Florida.

  • Is State Farm good at paying claims?

    Generally speaking, yes. The company has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), indicating that it’s able to pay claims. But customer reviews complain about claims handling.

  • Does State Farm homeowners insurance cover burst pipes?

    It depends. State Farm typically covers burst pipes if you’ve taken reasonable care to keep your home heated. Otherwise, it likely wouldn’t cover damage from a burst pipe.

  • Will your home insurance rates go up if you file a claim with State Farm?

    Possibly. Filing a claim can cause your insurance rate to go up, but the increase isn’t automatic. State Farm notes on its website that it depends on claim details, the size of your claim, and your claims history.

