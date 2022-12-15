When does home insurance cover mold?

Whether mold is covered under your homeowners insurance generally depends on the cause. Homeowners insurance policies typically cover mold caused by events covered under the policy.

Some insurance providers limit how much they’ll pay for mold removal. You could end up paying money out of pocket, even if the mold damage is covered under your policy. Here are some mold causes that homeowners insurance may cover:

Mold from a leaky appliance

Most policies will cover mold damage caused by a leaky appliance. If your dishwasher breaks, causing a leak, and mold develops on your floor, your policy would kick in to cover all or some of the cost, depending on the extent of the damage.

Mold from a broken water heater

Your homeowners policy may also cover damages caused by a broken water heater. If your water heater bursts and floods your basement, your policy will likely cover any mold that develops as a result of the water damage.

Mold from a frozen or burst pipe

When temperatures drop, pipes are susceptible to freezing, potentially causing them to burst. A burst pipe can lead to flooding and mold infestation.

Mold from water damage caused by extinguishing a fire

House fires can cause catastrophic damage to your home. So can firefighters’ efforts to extinguish the fire with a hose, which can lead to dampness and mold. Damages from extinguishing a fire are typically covered under standard homeowners policies.

Mold from melting snow or ice on the roof or by ice dams

Homeowners policies generally only cover water damage from above, like ice or snow from your roof. Your home may develop ice dams, which are formations of ice that can build up around the edges of your roof, blocking water from reaching your gutters. Trapped water may eventually find its way into your home. Your insurance policy may cover mold that develops from this water damage.

