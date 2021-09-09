FEMA Flood Insurance: Your Complete Guide

How can I buy FEMA flood insurance? FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) is sold by insurance companies across the country. Ask your insurance company or go to FloodSmart.gov to learn more.

Have you heard that you can get flood insurance through FEMA? It’s true: the Federal Emergency Management Agency subsidizes flood insurance through a program called the National Flood Insurance Program ( NFIP ). NFIP policies are available to everyone, regardless of flood risk.

Even though the federal government sets rates and pays out flood insurance claims, FEMA doesn’t sell insurance. Instead, private insurance companies in every state and territory sell NFIP policies. You can learn more about FEMA flood insurance at FloodSmart.gov, then find a local insurance agent or call your insurance company to buy a policy for your property.

All homeowners should consider buying a flood insurance policy. Floods can happen to anyone, and even an inch of water can cause flood damage in the tens of thousands of dollars. And not to be a downer, but the effects of climate change are making heavy rainfall, and thus flooding, a more frequent and widespread problem.

Read on for all the information you need about FEMA ’s National Flood Insurance Program, including how to buy a policy, what it covers, and what to expect for flood insurance premiums.