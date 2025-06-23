Home>Homeowners Insurance>California

Best South Lake Tahoe Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2025)

Allstate and Chubb offer the best homeowners insurance policies in South Lake Tahoe.

Kim Porter
Kim Porter
Kim Porter
Kim Porter

  • Co-authored the book “Future Millionaires’ Guidebook”

  • 13 years writing personal finance content

A former chief copy editor at Bankrate and past managing editor at Macmillan, Kim specializes in writing easy-to-understand, actionable personal finance content.

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Sara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Updated

South Lake Tahoe homeowners pay an average of $1,845 annually for a home insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible, which is slightly lower than the state average of $1,965 for the same limits.

Rates are higher in this area because of the risk of wildfires, earthquakes, and flooding. You can get financial protection against these threats (and more) through home insurance and add-on coverages.

Here’s what you need to know to find the best home insurance in South Lake Tahoe, California.

Quick Facts

  • South Lake Tahoe homeowners pay an average of $1,924 annually for a home insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $500 deductible.

  • Allstate offers the lowest average premiums among all California home insurers, including in South Lake Tahoe.

  • South Lake Tahoe homeowners pay cheaper premiums than people in other cities in California.

Best home insurance companies in South Lake Tahoe

You have a number of solid home insurance companies to choose from in South Lake Tahoe. The best home insurance company for your property will depend on your unique needs and budget as a homeowner. Here are three of the best companies to help you get started.

Best company for low premiums: Allstate

Allstate offers the lowest home insurance premiums in South Lake Tahoe, on average. The company also issues California earthquake insurance. Considering how much damage earthquakes in the Lake Tahoe area can cause, this coverage can provide homeowners much-needed peace of mind.

Pros

  • Low premiums

  • Provides earthquake insurance

  • Several discounts for homeowners

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Higher-than-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

  • May not offer wildfire coverage

Best company for wildfire defense: Chubb

Chubb’s rates are higher than several of its competitors, but it excels in customer service, taking the top spot in J.D. Power’s 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study.

Unlike some other insurers in California, Chubb is still offering wildfire coverage, which is crucial in the South Lake Tahoe area. Eligible policyholders can also enroll in a free service that provides monitoring, prevention, and mitigation services when there’s a wildfire near their home.

Additionally, the company specializes in high-value homes and claims.

Pros

  • Highly rated for customer satisfaction

  • Many discounts available

  • Offers wildfire defense services

Cons

  • More expensive than competitors

  • Earthquake insurance not available

  • Quotes not available online

Best company for military members: Armed Forces Insurance Exchange

California is home to the largest number of active-duty military members in the U.S., according to federal data. If you’re on active duty, retired, a civilian Department of Defense employee, or a family member of a military member, Armed Forces Insurance Exchange offers insurance designed for your unique needs. 

In addition to offering some of the lowest home insurance premiums in South Lake Tahoe, the company provides flood, collector vehicle, condo, umbrella, and pet insurance. Flood insurance, in particular, is important in South Lake Tahoe because of the risk of flooding after an earthquake.

Pros

  • California Earthquake Authority provider

  • Affordable rates

  • Offers several other insurance products

Cons

  • Restricted to civilian DOD employees and military-affiliated members

  • AM Best financial strength rating of B+

  • No mobile app

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in South Lake Tahoe to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Cheapest home insurance companies in South Lake Tahoe

The cheapest home insurance company in South Lake Tahoe is Allstate. But another insurer may offer you a cheaper policy based on details like your home value, the coverage limits you choose, and your claims history. So it’s important to shop around.

Below is a table of the cheapest home insurance companies for South Lake Tahoe homeowners. The average annual premiums below reflect costs for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
Allstate$716
Mercury$1,149
CSE$1,158
Armed Forces Insurance Exchange$1,207
Farmers$1,223
Universal Insurance Company of North America$1,223
USAA$1,239
State Farm$1,245
Pacific Specialty$1,311
Cincinnati Insurance$1,312

How much is home insurance in South Lake Tahoe?

In South Lake Tahoe, California, the average cost of homeowners insurance with $300,000 in dwelling coverage is $1,845 per year with a $1,000 deductible and $1,924 per year with a $500 deductible.

But these are just averages. The rate you pay depends on the insurance company, details about your home, and your claims history.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in California

Dwelling coverage is one of the main types of home insurance, and it covers the structure of your home.[1] A higher level of dwelling coverage will lead to higher premiums. Generally, a higher-value home requires more coverage than a more affordable one.

Here’s a look at the average cost of home insurance in California by dwelling coverage limit for a policy with a $1,000 deductible.

Coverage Limit
Average Annual Premium
$100,000$1,024
$200,000$1,486
$300,000$1,965
$400,000$2,424
$500,000$2,855

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Homeowners policies typically have a deductible, which is the amount you pay out of pocket when filing an insurance claim. Common deductibles for home insurance are $500 and $1,000, though you may have different options at some companies. Having a higher deductible usually results in lower premiums.[2]

Compare average annual premiums by deductible amount for a home insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage below.

Deductible Amount
Average Annual Premium
$500$1,924
$1,000$1,845

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in California

Home insurance rates can vary between cities, ZIP codes, and even neighborhoods because of the different levels of risk. For example, one neighborhood could have higher home insurance premiums because of higher crime rates in the area.

Fortunately, South Lake Tahoe has affordable insurance rates compared to other cities in California.

Below, you can compare average annual premiums for different California cities. The average annual premiums reflect costs for home insurance policies with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

City
Average Annual Premium
Anaheim$1,923
Bakersfield$1,725
Fresno$1,672
Long Beach$2,103
Los Angeles$2,525
Norwalk$2,299
Riverside$2,139
Sacramento$1,662
San Bernardino$2,161
San Diego$1,656
San Francisco$1,946
Santa Rosa$1,995
South Lake Tahoe$1,845

What to know about owning a home in South Lake Tahoe

If you want to buy a home in South Lake Tahoe, you should understand some of the factors in the city that can affect homeownership and home insurance costs:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/9e462f87fd/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_010-house.svg

    Wildfires

    Densely packed, flammable forest surrounds South Lake Tahoe, putting it in one of the most fire-vulnerable areas in the state. Nearly all (99%) of homes in this town are at risk of wildfire damage over the next 30 years.[3] Some home insurance companies, such as Chubb, cover damage from wildfires in their standard home policies. But you may pay a higher premium if you live in an area where wildfires are common.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/36e0a8581b/house-rental-96x96-blue_050-budget.svg

    High property values

    Insurance companies consider property values when determining premiums. Generally, higher-value homes cost more to replace and therefore more to insure. Average home values in South Lake Tahoe are relatively high, at around $671,690, compared to the national average value of $367,710. This contributes to elevated home insurance costs in the area.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f05c9c5796/climate-change-96x96-yellow_028-earthquake.svg

    Earthquakes

    Fault lines formed the Lake Tahoe basin, and they cause thousands of earthquakes in the area each year. Earthquake insurance isn’t part of standard homeowners coverage, so you’ll need to buy add-on coverage. You may buy coverage either through a private insurer, such as Allstate, or through the California Earthquake Authority (CEA).

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/4ec24627d2/flood-coverage.svg

    Flooding

    Because of its proximity to one of the largest lakes in the U.S., South Lake Tahoe faces the threat of tsunami waves and potential flooding after an earthquake. Standard home insurance policies don’t include flood insurance, but you can get coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program. Some private companies, like Armed Forces Insurance Exchange, also offer stand-alone flood insurance policies.

South Lake Tahoe home insurance FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about South Lake Tahoe home insurance.

  • Home insurance in South Lake Tahoe costs $1,845 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. The average cost increases to $1,924 per year for a policy with a $500 deductible. Adding secondary coverages for earthquake, wildfire, and flood damage will increase these costs.

  • Allstate offers the cheapest homeowners insurance in South Lake Tahoe, with average insurance rates of just $716 annually for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. Your specific rate depends on details like your coverage needs, claims history, and home value, so it’s important to shop around.

  • A home insurance policy with $500,000 in dwelling coverage in California costs $2,855 per year on average.

  • The 80/20 rule for home insurance states that you should insure your home for at least 80% of its replacement cost. If you don’t meet this coverage threshold, your insurance company may not pay for full damages to your home when you file a claim.

  • Your age won’t affect your home insurance premiums. But if you’re a senior looking for low-cost home insurance, you can save by bundling policies, finding discounts, and shopping for the cheapest coverage that meets your needs.

Sources

  1. III. "Homeowners Insurance Basics."
  2. III. "Understanding your insurance deductibles."
  3. First Street.org. "South Lake Tahoe."
