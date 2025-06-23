How much is home insurance in South Lake Tahoe?

In South Lake Tahoe, California, the average cost of homeowners insurance with $300,000 in dwelling coverage is $1,845 per year with a $1,000 deductible and $1,924 per year with a $500 deductible.

But these are just averages. The rate you pay depends on the insurance company, details about your home, and your claims history.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in California

Dwelling coverage is one of the main types of home insurance, and it covers the structure of your home.[1] A higher level of dwelling coverage will lead to higher premiums. Generally, a higher-value home requires more coverage than a more affordable one.

Here’s a look at the average cost of home insurance in California by dwelling coverage limit for a policy with a $1,000 deductible.

Coverage Limit Average Annual Premium $100,000 $1,024 $200,000 $1,486 $300,000 $1,965 $400,000 $2,424 $500,000 $2,855

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Homeowners policies typically have a deductible, which is the amount you pay out of pocket when filing an insurance claim. Common deductibles for home insurance are $500 and $1,000, though you may have different options at some companies. Having a higher deductible usually results in lower premiums.[2]

Compare average annual premiums by deductible amount for a home insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage below.

Deductible Amount Average Annual Premium $500 $1,924 $1,000 $1,845

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in California

Home insurance rates can vary between cities, ZIP codes, and even neighborhoods because of the different levels of risk. For example, one neighborhood could have higher home insurance premiums because of higher crime rates in the area.

Fortunately, South Lake Tahoe has affordable insurance rates compared to other cities in California.

Below, you can compare average annual premiums for different California cities. The average annual premiums reflect costs for home insurance policies with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

City Average Annual Premium Anaheim $1,923 Bakersfield $1,725 Fresno $1,672 Long Beach $2,103 Los Angeles $2,525 Norwalk $2,299 Riverside $2,139 Sacramento $1,662 San Bernardino $2,161 San Diego $1,656 San Francisco $1,946 Santa Rosa $1,995 South Lake Tahoe $1,845