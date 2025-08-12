Best Commercial Auto Insurance Companies (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Commercial auto insurance policies cover vehicles used for business purposes. Whether you haul equipment in your personal pickup or have a fleet of box trucks, a commercial auto insurance policy provides protection against financial hardship.
Personal car insurance policies are generally a lower risk for insurers and won’t cover accidents that occur when you’re using your vehicle for business. Commercial car insurance has higher liability limits than personal coverage, but it also has higher premiums and deductibles.
Compare policies from top companies below to find an insurer that fits your commercial auto insurance coverage needs.
Quick Facts
Insuring a commercial use vehicle is often more expensive than insuring a personal vehicle because the payouts are generally higher.
Some auto insurers offer business-use endorsements on personal car insurance policies, but this add-on covers only certain business tasks.
Most commercial auto insurance policies don’t cover goods or equipment stored inside a company car or commercial vehicle. Commercial inland marine coverage pays for theft or damage to these assets.
Best commercial car insurance companies
Insurify reviewed policy options from top commercial auto insurance companies to find the best coverage for every type of business.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
8.9 /10
3.9
A solid optionBased on 6,985 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Allstate
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service and efficient claims processing, but many find the rates too high and experience unexpected price increases. Some also report poor communication from agents.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Reviews (3,694)
John
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in North Carolina on August 2025
Very competitive in pricing and excellent handling of any claims.
Dale
Verified Review
Allstate is Not a Good Choice
Reviewed in Arizona on August 2025
Super expensive, no discounts the longer you're with them. The price keeps going up.
Juan
Verified Review
Frustrated
Reviewed in Texas on August 2025
Excellent customer service; however, I feel that they should offer lower price options for customers who drive very few miles throughout the year.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
636
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.02
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
Why we picked this company
Allstate offers commercial auto insurance policies alongside business liability and property insurance so you can easily manage commercial policies in one place. Customers report a more positive experience than average with Allstate, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index.
Pros
Provides rental car coverage if your business vehicle is in an accident
Offers coverage for a wide array of vehicle types and across several industries
Superior credit rating, indicating a strong ability to pay claims[1]
Cons
Doesn’t cover the contents inside business vehicles
Commercial auto insurance isn’t available in every state
8.5 /10
3.8
A solid optionBased on 2,249 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Farmers
Customers appreciate the helpful agents and good initial quotes but dislike the consistent rate increases and lack of senior discounts. Some also reported issues with claim handling and communication.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Bundling discounts
Minimum coverage
Safe drivers
Reviews (1,188)
Johanna
Verified Review
Don't go there
Reviewed in Texas on August 2025
My agent is totally uninvolved. He lacks communication skills. My home insurance is increasing by $300 a month in October, and he has no suggestions to help us.
Charles
Verified Review
Pretty good service at a lower than expected price for homeowners insurance
Reviewed in Texas on August 2025
Haven't had to speak with them but once a year so far.
Carol
Verified Review
Too Expensive
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on August 2025
Too expensive, more than other insurers. No notification when another person on my policy was in a minor fender bender.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
619
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
3.28
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
Farmers Insurance offers some of the best commercial auto insurance for small business owners, with special coverages for contractors and food trucks. Contractor coverage includes insurance for tools and equipment stored in the business vehicle. Farmers also offers coverage for leased or loaned business vehicles.
Pros
Telematics features to monitor employee safety habits in some states
Specialized policies for contractors
Offers food truck coverage
Cons
Coverage not available in every state
More customer complaints than average, according to the NAIC
9.3 /10
4.1
Best choiceBased on 11,470 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (6,108)
Paul
Verified Review
My State Farm Policy
Reviewed in Nevada on August 2025
I am satisfied with State Farm because of the price of the policy. Other than that, I'm just okay.
Edward
Verified Review
Good insurance, just not great.
Reviewed in Virginia on August 2025
Very responsive with claims, but costly premium increases.
Daniel
Verified Review
My experience with State Farm has been generally good
Reviewed in New Mexico on August 2025
I've never had any real problems with State Farm. When I'm trying to reduce my insurance costs, I shop around.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
657
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.84
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm offers commercial auto insurance policies for various vehicles, including pickup trucks, farm vehicles, and vans. The insurer also provides add-on coverage for non-owned vehicles, including employees who use their cars for business and people who hire, lease, or finance vehicles.
State Farm’s commercial insurance products ranked second for customer satisfaction in a 2024 J.D. Power study.[2]
Pros
Offers coverage for farm vehicles
Ranks highly for customer satisfaction
Offers bundling options with a business owners policy (BOP)
Cons
Requires separate coverage for tools stored in business vehicles
Some customers report issues with the claims process
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
622
IQ Score
8.7 /10
How drivers feel about Progressive
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Reviews (7,024)
Jeff
Verified Review
Progressive is overpriced
Reviewed in Florida on August 2025
Overpriced - they don't offer rates for vehicles used under 5k miles a year.
William
Verified Review
Insurance in Maryland
Reviewed in Maryland on August 2025
It was okay, but Maryland is a high insurance state.
Ryan
Verified Review
Progressive lost me after 2 years because they doubled rates for my same car and coverage and refused to explain
Reviewed in Oregon on August 2025
They doubled rates in a 6-month timeframe and won't explain why.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
622
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.97
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Progressive is the largest commercial auto insurance company in the U.S., providing policies for a wide range of vehicles, including food trucks, dump trucks, vans, tow trucks, and box trucks.[3] Progressive also offers other types of business insurance for easy policy management in one place.
Pros
Specialized insurance for most types of commercial vehicles
Bundling discounts for commercial auto, personal auto, and business insurance
Offers coverage in all 50 states
Cons
Some customers report issues with the claims process
8.5 /10
4.7
Best choiceBased on 919 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Travelers
Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
Gap insurance
Rideshare coverage
Reviews (477)
David
Verified Review
Car insurance: A necessity
Reviewed in New Jersey on August 2025
It's fine, but every year they increase too much.
Salvatore
Verified Review
Travelers have the best rates
Reviewed in Florida on August 2025
Best rates for auto insurance by far for myself and my wife with our situation and where we live. Rates don't get much better if we bundle our home, so I have a separate policy with a different insurer for my home. Customer service is almost non-existent; 95% of any contact has been through the app or online. I haven't needed to make any claims yet, so I can't comment on that aspect. I have shopped coverage with the competition and have found them to cost more and offer less coverage. So I'll put up with the lack of agent contact to save on premium and stay with Travelers for auto insurance.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
616
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Travelers is one of the best commercial auto insurance companies for fleet vehicle coverage. The insurance company offers blanket additional insured coverage, meaning businesses with large fleets, like taxis or delivery vans, don’t need to list each contracted person on the policy.
Pros
Industry-specific coverage for multiple sectors
Liability coverage limits of up to $1 million
Offers gap insurance for leased or financed cars
Cons
No self-service option to get quotes online
Some customers report issues with the claims process
Ranks low for customer satisfaction, according to J.D. Power
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell commercial policies to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, and specialty or supplemental coverages. We considered third-party financial strength rating data from AM Best and J.D. Power.
What is commercial car insurance?
Personal auto insurance covers the car you drive outside of work, but commercial auto insurance covers vehicles used for business. Commercial auto insurance typically has higher liability limits and covers a broader range of vehicles than personal auto insurance.
Whether you have a commercial fleet of taxis or delivery trucks or are a business owner who uses your personal vehicle for work, you need commercial auto insurance for the proper coverage.
Who needs commercial car insurance?
Company owners who use a personal vehicle for business purposes, as well as owners of certain vehicle types, like food trucks, need commercial car insurance. Personal auto insurance policies exclude large fleet vehicles.
Common businesses that need commercial auto coverage include:
Contractors, builders, and landscapers who haul equipment and tools in their vehicles
Field technicians, like HVAC professionals, who travel to customers’ homes
Caterers who deliver food for events
Businesses that use company cars to transport goods or services
Transportation services
Delivery companies
Good to Know
Independent contractors, like rideshare drivers and gig delivery drivers, don’t need commercial car insurance. Instead, insurers offer rideshare insurance as an add-on to personal car insurance policies.
What commercial auto insurance covers
Commercial car insurance policies generally include the following coverages:
Liability coverage
If you cause an accident, liability coverage pays for medical bills and property damage for the other driver and their vehicle.
Part of a full-coverage policy, comprehensive insurance pays to repair or replace your vehicle after non-accident damage, like from weather events or falling objects.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
UM/UIM insurance covers your medical bills and the damage to your vehicle if you’re in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver.
Medical payments coverage
MedPay covers medical bills or funeral expenses for you and your passengers if you sustain an injury in an accident.
Some commercial auto insurance companies also offer add-on coverage, such as coverage for tools and equipment stored in your vehicle and coverage to lease another car if your business vehicle is in an accident. Commercial car insurance offers higher liability limits than personal auto policies to cover costlier auto exposures, like lawsuits or settlements.
What commercial auto insurance doesn’t cover
Commercial vehicle insurance doesn’t cover all costs related to an accident or theft. Insurers commonly exclude the following from coverage:
Contents inside your business vehicle, including tools, equipment, or goods
A medical event while driving the commercial vehicle, unrelated to a collision
Accidents caused by driving under the influence
Accidents that occur while using a business vehicle for personal use
Ridesharing vehicles or gig delivery work
To ensure you have coverage, closely review your insurance needs and policy language with a licensed insurance agent.
Best commercial car insurance FAQs
Check below for answers to the most common questions about commercial auto insurance.
The best commercial auto policy depends on your business needs. Some insurers, like Farmers, have policies tailored for small businesses and contractors. Other insurance companies, like Travelers, specialize in coverage for large commercial fleets.
No. Commercial auto insurance premiums are usually higher than personal car insurance costs because the policies are a greater risk for insurers and payout limits are higher. Business-use sedans, SUVs, and pickups are cheaper to insure than delivery vehicles or tow trucks.
Personal car insurance covers medical bills and property damage you cause while driving your car to work or for leisure. Personal auto insurers may cover a passenger vehicle for limited business activities under a business use endorsement. But if you use your business vehicle for deliveries or transporting goods and people, you need commercial vehicle insurance to account for the higher risk.
Progressive is the largest commercial auto insurance company in the U.S., according to the NAIC. The insurer covers about 15% of the market, followed by Travelers with a 5% share.
Commercial auto insurance policies cost between $220 and $1,200 per month, according to Insurify data. Premiums depend on several risk factors, including the vehicle type, the policyholder’s driving record, the business’s location, and the coverage level. Comparing rates with several insurers can help you find the lowest premium for the coverage you need.
Yes. State Farm offers commercial truck insurance for pickups, box trucks, and flatbeds. State Farm also provides commercial inland marine policies, which cover equipment and items inside the business vehicle.
Yes. Liberty Mutual offers commercial car insurance for every business size, from single vehicles to large fleets. A commercial policy from Liberty Mutual covers liability, physical damage, bodily injury, and uninsured motorists.
Yes. Allstate offers commercial vehicle insurance coverage for cars, SUVs, vans, pickup trucks, box trucks, and service utility vehicles. Allstate’s commercial auto insurance includes collision, comprehensive, UM/UIM, rental car, and liability coverage.
