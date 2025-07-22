What Is Electronics Insurance and Is It Worth It?

Electronics insurance can help you stay connected in your modern life. But make sure you’re not covered elsewhere first.

Lindsay VanSomeren
Written byLindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren

  • 8 years in insurance and personal finance writing

  • Former data scientist for U.S. Geological Survey

Lindsay is a freelance personal finance writer currently pursuing her Series 65 license. She enjoys helping readers learn money management skills that improve their lives.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo

Updated

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Electronics insurance can take many forms, cover different types of devices, and come with varying costs and stipulations. It’s not as standardized as auto insurance. Yet, given how interconnected we are with our electronics, technology coverage is worth considering.

It’s worth taking time to understand the protection you already have available to you — and where coverage gaps might exist. The right electronics insurance policy can help you plug those holes. We’ll help you make sense of your options.

Quick Facts

  • The average American household had 21 connected electronic devices in 2023.[1]

  • “Electronics insurance” can describe many different types of tech protection options.

  • Your homeowners or renters insurance policy likely already provides you with some electronics coverage.

What is electronics insurance?

Broadly speaking, electronics insurance helps protect you from financial loss when things go wrong with your devices. Depending on the type of coverage you have, this could include things like replacing your cell phone if it’s stolen or getting a cracked screen repaired.

Gadget insurance might cover just one device or all your devices, depending on the type of policy. You might have to pay extra for coverage, or you might already have coverage for some types of claims if you have a homeowners insurance policy, renters insurance, or a credit card.

Electronics insurance also goes by many different names, which may or may not describe overlapping products:

  • Service contract

  • Extended warranty

  • Electronics protection plan

Homeowners and renters insurance also cover consumer electronics for some losses under the personal property section in your policy. Coverage for electronics is usually limited to a smaller amount, though, unless you buy a separate rider for it.

You’ll also need to file a claim, and your deductible may exceed the value of the device. And a claim could lead to a rate increase down the road. Similarly, manufacturer warranties offer protection only against manufacturing defects, not for things outside the business’s control.

Keep in Mind

Homeowners or renters insurance can pay to repair or replace your personal belongings, including electronics — but only if a covered event causes the damage or loss. If someone breaks into your apartment and steals your laptop, your renters insurance would pay to replace it. But if you drop your laptop and crack the screen, renters insurance wouldn’t cover the cost of repairs.

How electronics insurance works

A stand-alone electronics protection plan typically covers only the specific devices you bought it for, such as laptops, tablets, or appliances. But some companies sell plans that cover your combined consumer electronics. Often, they’ll cover common types of damage, such as spills, power surges, and theft, by paying for repairs or a replacement.

What devices does electronics insurance cover?

Depending on the insurer, you may be able to get coverage for a wide range of tech devices, such as:

  • TVs

  • Tablets

  • Laptops

  • Cameras

  • Appliances

  • Smartphones

  • Smartwatches

  • Gaming consoles

  • Desktop computers

  • Smart home systems

  • Home theater systems

  • Robotic household appliances

Some companies won’t offer coverage for certain types of tech, such as refurbished items or laptops you use for your business — which, according to the IRS, even includes your side hustle.[2] That’s why it’s important to read the terms and conditions of the contract before you purchase coverage.

What kind of damage does electronics insurance cover?

Damage coverage also varies widely depending on the type of policy you have. Here are some common things that technology insurance might cover:

  • Breakage from drops and other accidents

  • Component failures

  • Device malfunction

  • Liquid damage

  • Misplacement or loss

  • Repair fees

  • Theft

Many device insurance plans exclude certain things from coverage, like cosmetic damage. Generally, they also won’t pay for financial losses your broken electronics may cause, like lost income if you earn money online.

And personal property coverage through home and renters insurance typically covers you only for 16 different “named perils,” like fire, theft, and vandalism. Those policies won’t cover accidents like dropping your device and breaking it yourself.

Learn More: What Does Home Insurance Cover?

Learn More: What Does Home Insurance Cover?

Pros and cons of electronics insurance

Paying extra for technology insurance might be worth it for some people, but it’s not right for everyone. Here’s what to consider before you buy:

Pros

  • More robust and comprehensive coverage than manufacturer warranties

  • Stand-alone policies may cover more situations than homeowners insurance

  • Opportunity to customize your coverage for your needs

Cons

  • Policy types vary more than typical insurance offerings

  • Requires more work to fully understand the terms of your policy

  • Premiums can be relatively expensive compared to self-insuring

Where to buy electronics insurance

You can get technology coverage from many different sources. Here are a few:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1a4884ac23/buildings-96x96-blue_svg-019-hotel.svg

    Retailers

    If you’ve bought any kind of consumer electronics, the seller — Target, Walmart, Best Buy, etc. — likely offered you a protection plan at the time of your purchase. Be cautious of these plans and make sure you understand the terms and conditions before buying one.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/c766092b3a/banking-96x96-yellow_031-credit-card.svg

    Credit cards

    Many credit cards offer automatic extended warranties for tech you buy with your card.[3] Check your credit card’s benefits guide.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b023eca242/renewable-energy-96x96-green_037-smartphone.svg

    Manufacturers

    Often, manufacturers will offer a limited warranty for their work that covers issues such as screen malfunctions (that you didn’t cause, that is).

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1daf58783c/contact-us-96x96-orange_023-customer-support.svg

    Independent insurance companies

    An increasing number of specialty insurers and even major insurers offer a separate extended warranty or electronics protection plan that you can buy. They may also sell true insurance plans that extend coverage beyond what the manufacturer offers.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0cc2b7beaf/insurify-icons-auto-gold-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    Your homeowners or renters insurance

    Standard policies offer limited technology coverage, although you can buy separate riders that offer a higher limit.

Cost of electronics insurance

If you pay extra for technology coverage, the costs can vary widely depending on what type of insurance policy or warranty options you buy. Here’s a sample of what some gadget insurance companies charge:

  • Progressive advertises two-year consumer electronics protection plans for less than $8 per month, based on a coverage quote for a smartphone, tablet, and laptop, with deductibles ranging from $50 to $100.

  • Lemonade offers an equipment breakdown coverage endorsement for existing homeowners policies. Coverage ranges from $2 to $3 per month, with a $500 deductible.

  • Akko offers smartphone protection plans ranging from $5 to $12 per month, with deductibles from $29 to $99.

Electronics insurance FAQs

You have many options for protecting your technology, from extended manufacturer warranties to multi-device policies from major insurers. Here’s some more information to help you weigh which option might be best for your needs.

  • Is technology insurance worth it?

    If you think you’re at higher risk for a covered loss and would have trouble paying for a repair or replacement, technology coverage might be worth it.

  • What’s the difference between a warranty and electronics insurance?

    A warranty typically covers defects in the device from the manufacturer’s end, like if it stops working prematurely. A tech insurance policy covers more things on your end, like if it’s stolen, lost in a fire, or accidentally broken.

  • Do homeowners and renters insurance cover electronics?

    Yes, but often only up to a limit of $1,000 or so. If your tech is worth more than that, you can often purchase a separate endorsement or floater to cover the full value if you were to lose it in a covered accident. But be aware your deductible may exceed the value of the device. And insurance claims can lead to higher premiums later on.

  • Where can you get theft insurance for electronics?

    Insurance companies generally cover theft losses under your existing homeowners or renters insurance, or you can get this coverage through a stand-alone consumer electronics protection plan.

  • Does electronics insurance cover your devices while traveling?

    Your renters or homeowners coverage provides some electronics coverage when you lose those items away from home, including if you’re traveling.

Sources

  1. Deloitte. "Balancing act: Seeking just the right amount of digital for a happy, healthy connected life."
  2. IRS. "Self-employed individuals tax center."
  3. Experian. "How Do Credit Card Extended Warranties Work?."
Lindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren

Lindsay VanSomeren is a freelance personal finance writer living in Suquamish, WA. Her work has appeared with FICO, Credit Karma, The Balance, and more. She enjoys helping people learn how to manage their money better so they can live the life they want.

Lindsay has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 7,669+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate