What is electronics insurance?

Broadly speaking, electronics insurance helps protect you from financial loss when things go wrong with your devices. Depending on the type of coverage you have, this could include things like replacing your cell phone if it’s stolen or getting a cracked screen repaired.

Gadget insurance might cover just one device or all your devices, depending on the type of policy. You might have to pay extra for coverage, or you might already have coverage for some types of claims if you have a homeowners insurance policy, renters insurance, or a credit card.

Electronics insurance also goes by many different names, which may or may not describe overlapping products:

Service contract

Extended warranty

Electronics protection plan

Homeowners and renters insurance also cover consumer electronics for some losses under the personal property section in your policy. Coverage for electronics is usually limited to a smaller amount, though, unless you buy a separate rider for it.

You’ll also need to file a claim, and your deductible may exceed the value of the device. And a claim could lead to a rate increase down the road. Similarly, manufacturer warranties offer protection only against manufacturing defects, not for things outside the business’s control.

Keep in Mind Homeowners or renters insurance can pay to repair or replace your personal belongings, including electronics — but only if a covered event causes the damage or loss. If someone breaks into your apartment and steals your laptop, your renters insurance would pay to replace it. But if you drop your laptop and crack the screen, renters insurance wouldn’t cover the cost of repairs.

How electronics insurance works

A stand-alone electronics protection plan typically covers only the specific devices you bought it for, such as laptops, tablets, or appliances. But some companies sell plans that cover your combined consumer electronics. Often, they’ll cover common types of damage, such as spills, power surges, and theft, by paying for repairs or a replacement.