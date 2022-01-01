Why you can trust Insurify

Data Sources

Insurify is licensed by the Insurance Commissioner in all 50 states to operate as an insurance agent, and we use direct API integrations with individual insurers to provide quotes to consumers. As a result, the majority of the data shown on Insurify’s pages is sourced from its proprietary product database of over 40 million quotes.

This data is analyzed and condensed according to the context of the page to provide accurate comparisons for readers. Most pages on Insurify’s website showcase apples-to-apples comparisons by querying for specific coverage profiles. Each page carries details regarding the source of the data as well as how the data was analyzed to provide the quotes on the page.

In some cases, we seek external data sets provided by Quadrant Information Services, which sources its data from publicly available insurance prices through the department of insurance in each state. Insurify’s team also often gathers information using trusted independent surveys such as Pollfish for data and consumer feedback, which is sometimes featured on our pages.

In addition to consulting external resources, Insurify also uses the Insurify Composite Score to make recommendations. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.