Why you can trust Insurify

Editorial Standards
Insurify’s editorial team consists of skilled editors, insurance agents, and insurance executives who strive to help customers weigh their options and make sound financial decisions. The information featured on Insurify’s pages is the result of meticulous research done by insurance specialists using verified, reputable sources including interviews with experts, government authorities, and insurance carrier representatives.
Editorial Independence
Insurify’s team adheres to the tenets of editorial integrity. As such, everything we publish is based on factual research and analyses of available data. Our team of content writers are not compensated directly by Insurify’s business partners or advertisers.
The only opinions featured on our pages are attributed to credentialed experts who meet our expert guidelines. Their opinions are screened to remove any implications of bias or promotional language. These experts are not compensated for their advice, and Insurify does not accept remittance for featuring them on its website.
Editorial Team and Process
Insurify’s editorial team implements a rigorous four-step editing process which includes reviews and fact-checking by two insurance agents, data scientists, as well as specialists with years of experience in the insurance industry.
If you spot any incorrect or inconsistent information on Insurify, you can reach out and request a correction via email at insights@insurify.com.
Data Sources
Insurify is licensed by the Insurance Commissioner in all 50 states to operate as an insurance agent, and we use direct API integrations with individual insurers to provide quotes to consumers. As a result, the majority of the data shown on Insurify’s pages is sourced from its proprietary product database of over 40 million quotes.
This data is analyzed and condensed according to the context of the page to provide accurate comparisons for readers. Most pages on Insurify’s website showcase apples-to-apples comparisons by querying for specific coverage profiles. Each page carries details regarding the source of the data as well as how the data was analyzed to provide the quotes on the page.
In some cases, we seek external data sets provided by Quadrant Information Services, which sources its data from publicly available insurance prices through the department of insurance in each state. Insurify’s team also often gathers information using trusted independent surveys such as Pollfish for data and consumer feedback, which is sometimes featured on our pages.
In addition to consulting external resources, Insurify also uses the Insurify Composite Score to make recommendations. The ICS is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Ratings used to calculate the ICS include Financial Strength Ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
How Insurify Makes Money
As a quote-comparison website, Insurify partners with top national and regional insurance companies to provide accurate, real-time quotes. Just like an insurance agent, Insurify is paid commissions by these companies. This commission is unrelated to the manner in which our quotes are recommended, and users always have the option to order quotes according to their preference.
In some cases, Insurify is compensated on a per-click basis if an insurance company featured on our site does not have a price displayed on the site. Insurify will not sell your phone number to third parties for profit and spam.
The opinions and advice featured on our pages are objective, and not affected or approved by our partnerships with insurance companies or any other external parties.