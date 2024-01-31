Latest Car Insurance News

Feds Accelerate Tesla Steering Probe

Federal investigators are now actively analyzing steering rack parts that have been linked to thousands of Tesla crashes.
2 min. read|February 8, 2024
Arizona Auto Thefts Decrease 6.6% in 2023

Auto thefts in Arizona fell in 2023 after multiple years of rising theft rates in the state.
2 min. read|February 7, 2024
The latest news, trends, and insights in the car insurance industry.
February 7, 2024
NY Law Cracks Down on Deliberately Low Auto Insurance Quotes

A new law requires insurance companies in New York to use third-party information to verify driving history before issuing a car insurance policy.
2 min. read|January 8, 2024
California Warns Auto Insurers: No Stalling Tactics, Discount Skirting

California insurance chief threatens auto insurers over alleged stalling tactics and failure to provide mandated discounts.
2 min. read|January 4, 2024
Judge Rejects Hyundai, Kia’s Efforts for Quick Lawsuit Dismissal

A judge has ruled that insurers' lawsuits tied to Hyundai, Kia thefts can move forward.
2 min. read|December 12, 2023
Tesla Insurance Must Face Class Action Suit, Judge Rules

A class-action lawsuit against EV giant Tesla, challenging its car insurance product, can move forward, an Alameda County Superior Court judge has ruled.
1 min. read|December 11, 2023
Auto Insurance Rates Set to Rise in NC

Many North Carolina drivers will see their car insurance rates increase by a total of 9% by the end of 2024.
2 min. read|December 7, 2023
State Farm, Kentucky Reach $1.35M Settlement

State Farm will pay $1.35 million to reimburse Kentucky for the cost of its investigation into allegations the insurer failed to disclose coverage availability to some policyholders.
2 min. read|December 6, 2023
