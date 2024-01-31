Car Insurance
Latest Car Insurance News
Feds Accelerate Tesla Steering Probe
Federal investigators are now actively analyzing steering rack parts that have been linked to thousands of Tesla crashes.
2 min. read
|
February 8, 2024
Arizona Auto Thefts Decrease 6.6% in 2023
Auto thefts in Arizona fell in 2023 after multiple years of rising theft rates in the state.
2 min. read
|
February 7, 2024
Latest Car Insurance News
The latest news, trends, and insights in the car insurance industry.
February 7, 2024
NY Law Cracks Down on Deliberately Low Auto Insurance Quotes
A new law requires insurance companies in New York to use third-party information to verify driving history before issuing a car insurance policy.
2 min. read
|
January 8, 2024
California Warns Auto Insurers: No Stalling Tactics, Discount Skirting
California insurance chief threatens auto insurers over alleged stalling tactics and failure to provide mandated discounts.
2 min. read
|
January 4, 2024
Judge Rejects Hyundai, Kia’s Efforts for Quick Lawsuit Dismissal
A judge has ruled that insurers' lawsuits tied to Hyundai, Kia thefts can move forward.
2 min. read
|
December 12, 2023
Tesla Insurance Must Face Class Action Suit, Judge Rules
A class-action lawsuit against EV giant Tesla, challenging its car insurance product, can move forward, an Alameda County Superior Court judge has ruled.
1 min. read
|
December 11, 2023
Auto Insurance Rates Set to Rise in NC
Many North Carolina drivers will see their car insurance rates increase by a total of 9% by the end of 2024.
2 min. read
|
December 7, 2023
State Farm, Kentucky Reach $1.35M Settlement
State Farm will pay $1.35 million to reimburse Kentucky for the cost of its investigation into allegations the insurer failed to disclose coverage availability to some policyholders.
2 min. read
|
December 6, 2023
