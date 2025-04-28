New York lawmakers introduced legislation in February that could limit how auto insurance companies use a driver’s credit history to assess and determine risk. The new legislation would specifically prohibit insurers from using credit history as a primary factor to assess a driver’s risk before issuing or renewing an auto insurance policy.

The act states that auto insurance companies can’t refuse to issue or renew a policy to a driver solely because of their credit information.

It would also prohibit insurers from requesting an existing policyholder’s credit information for the purpose of policy renewal.

Proponents of the legislation argue credit history is a poor way to evaluate risk.

“While many carriers might argue that there is a correlation between credit scores and driving history, it is just that, correlation and not causation,” New York Assemblymember Pamela Hunter, a sponsor of the bill, said in a statement to AM Best.