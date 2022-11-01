4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
As the largest city in Kansas with close to 400,000 residents, Wichita roads are busy. Drivers here have been named some of the worst in the nation, as they are said to merge at the last minute, drive without using turn signals, and cause traffic jams due to rubbernecking at the scene of a collision. Due to the risks of driving on Wichita roads, it’s recommended that you enroll in a comprehensive auto insurance policy in the event of an accident.
Car Insurance in Wichita, KS
The average cost of Kansas car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Wichita, KS to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Wichita is $212 per month, or $2544 annually.
Car insurance in Wichita is $49 more than the average cost of car insurance in Kansas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Wichita on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Wichita, KS
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Wichita
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Allstate
|$57 /mo
|State Farm
|$78 /mo
|Nationwide
|$98 /mo
|Progressive
|$118 /mo
|American Family
|$137 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Wichita, KS
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Wichita. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$167 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$236 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$299 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$168 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Kansas Cities
|Kansas City
|$142/mo
|Olathe
|$103/mo
|Topeka
|$127/mo
|Lawrence
|$120/mo
|Wichita
|$122/mo
|Kansas
|$123/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Kansas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Kansas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Kansas[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Kansas is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$4,500 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Kansas, this coverage covers both categories of drivers.
Wichita Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
While the majority of drivers in Wichita are under 50 years of age, those who are older than 50 get to enjoy the lowest car insurance rates around. The cheapest price of $128 is granted to motorists in their 60s, while drivers under the age of 20 pay more than three times this rate, at an average of $431. Premiums fluctuate as you age, but in general, rates do go down for drivers as their experience on the road increases.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$432
|20s
|$248
|30s
|$190
|40s
|$203
|50s
|$208
|60s
|$129
|70s
|$183
|80s
|$141
Wichita Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Driving recklessly in Wichita will certainly impact your car insurance rates, as moving violations are taken seriously here. Individuals with a clean driving record pay $208 on average and are charged an additional $60 after an at-fault accident is added to their history. A speeding ticket pushes premiums up to the $284 range, and a failure-to-stop violation tends to be the most expensive, at an average of $296.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$209
|Speeding Ticket
|$285
|At-Fault Accident
|$269
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$297
Wichita Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Although some factors will heavily influence your car insurance prices in Wichita, your credit rating isn’t one of them. Typically, drivers will get to enjoy a bit of savings as their credit score improves, but the differences here are minimal. Drivers with poor credit tend to pay an average of $219, while those with average and good scores pay $226 and $224, respectively. Even those with excellent credit are charged $220 a month on average.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$221
|Good
|$225
|Average
|$227
|Poor
|$220
Find local Wichita agents
Wiggans Farha Insurance Group257 S Hillside,
Wichita, KS 67211
HENSLEY INSURANCE INC2912 N Ridge Road,
Wichita, KS 67205
Stan Miller Agency9415 E Harry St Ste 106,
Wichita, KS 67207-5072
Insurance Partners of Kansas1819 South Rock Road,
Wichita, KS 67207
Bob Kellet AgencyPO Box 2639,
Wichita, KS 67201
Design Benefits, LLC404 S. Holland \#2,
Wichita, KS 67209
IMA Select, LLC8200 E 32nd St N Ste 210,
Wichita, KS 67226
Eydent Insurance Services, LLC8200 E. 32nd St. North,
Wichita, KS 67226
Asset Insurance Consultants550 N 159th E Ste 100,
Wichita, KS 67230
Hank Johnson Insurance3242 W 13th St N Ste 200,
Wichita, KS 67203
Wichita, KS DMV Information
Wichita features only one actual DMV office, with several miscellaneous tag offices close by. Unfortunately, this DMV location is one of the few in the entire state, making it a popular destination for many who live in outlying areas. It’s been described as very disorganized, so if you have to visit, allow ample time.
Public Transportation in Wichita, KS
By all accounts, it sounds like owning a vehicle in Wichita can be troublesome, but thankfully, you can still get around the city via several public transit options. There are 18 bus routes that extend throughout the city but only run six days per week. Rideshare options like Lyft and Uber are plentiful and quick trips in the downtown area can be accomplished using the Q-Line Trolley. Bikesharing is also becoming a popular option during nice weather.
Most Patriotic City ¶ Wichita ¶ Beginning in 2018, Insurify launched the Most Patriotic Cities Awards, which salute the community in each state with the highest percentage of individuals who currently serve in the military or identify as armed service veterans. ¶ Topeka won Insurify's Most Patriotic Cities Award for the state of Kansas. Topeka’s Monroe School, which was at the center of the landmark Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education (1954), is now a national park.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Wichita, KS
Between dangerous drivers and long lines at the DMV, owning a vehicle in Wichita can be expensive and time-consuming. However, you don’t have to waste money on overpriced insurance policies, as Kansas residents could find they are eligible for discounts and lower rates based on good driving habits.
Drivers who are price shopping can head to Insurify and, after answering a few questions, compare real-time quotes from multiple companies. You may not be able to control others on the road, but at least you can control how much you pay for car insurance.
FAQs - Wichita, KS Car Insurance
Yes, if you get into a collision in Wichita or anywhere else in Kansas, your insurance company will pay injury-related expenses and certain other costs towards your claim no matter who is at fault. In busy cities like Wichita, this can provide peace of mind when you’re behind the wheel.
Kansas is very strict when it comes to driving without insurance; a first offense could earn you a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail. Repeat offenders can lose their license for up to three years.
Many drivers will find that auto insurance in this part of Kansas is more expensive than the national average. If you’re looking to keep your car insurance costs low, visit Insurify to compare prices quickly and easily.
Insurify Insights
How Wichita Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Wichita, Kansas below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Wichita drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Kansas in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Wichita
#10
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Kansas
#9
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Kansas
#15
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Kansas
#5
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Kansas
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Wichita drivers rank 12 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Kansas.
- Rank within state: #12
- Percent of drivers in Wichita with an accident: 9.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Wichita drivers rank 15 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Kansas.
- Rank within state: #15
- Percent of drivers in Wichita with a DUI: 1.5%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Kansas, Wichita drivers rank 18 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #18
- Percent of drivers in Wichita with a reckless driving offense: 1.6%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Kansas, Wichita drivers rank 17 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Wichita with a reckless driving violation: 1.9%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Kansas, Wichita drivers rank 10 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #10
- Percent of drivers in Wichita with a speeding ticket: 12.8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Wichita drivers rank 23 in clean driving records across all cities in Kansas.
- Rank within state: #23
- Percent of drivers in Wichita with clean record: 73.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Wichita drivers rank 11 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Kansas.
- Rank within state: #11
- Percent of drivers in Wichita with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.72%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Kansas Insurance Department. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022