Kansas SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Kansas?

So you lost your license. It happens! To get it reinstated, you'll often have to purchase SR-22 insurance. You might hear that SR-22s are expensive. The truth is that there's a small filing fee you'll have to pay to the insurance company, but what really makes SR-22 insurance expensive is the violations you were convicted of, not the SR-22 itself.

The SR-22 is just a form that proves that you're insured adequately. You carry the form and are required to have it on the road with you at all times. This requirement is for drivers who are considered "high-risk" and tries to prevent accidents between uninsured drivers. To get the SR-22, you have to have an insurance company sponsor you and file with the DMV; you can't file it yourself.