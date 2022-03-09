Kansas SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Kansas (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in Kansas, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Kansas. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Kansas.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Dairyland
|$135
|Travelers
|$139
|SafeAuto
|$173
|The General
|$211
|Safeco
|$223
|Kemper
|$235
|Bristol West
|$268
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Kansas?
The average monthly premium increases $18 in Kansas for SR-22 drivers versus those with spotless driving records. Since car insurance in Kansas is already on the affordable side, that's just an increase from $185 to $203, 10 percent in all. Not bad—but remember, these are just averages.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Kansas?
So you lost your license. It happens! To get it reinstated, you'll often have to purchase SR-22 insurance. You might hear that SR-22s are expensive. The truth is that there's a small filing fee you'll have to pay to the insurance company, but what really makes SR-22 insurance expensive is the violations you were convicted of, not the SR-22 itself.
The SR-22 is just a form that proves that you're insured adequately. You carry the form and are required to have it on the road with you at all times. This requirement is for drivers who are considered "high-risk" and tries to prevent accidents between uninsured drivers. To get the SR-22, you have to have an insurance company sponsor you and file with the DMV; you can't file it yourself.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Kansas?
Violations that earn you an SR-22 requirement will cost you more if you have bad credit: SR-22 drivers with poor credit see their monthly rates go up by an average of $46 compared with those with excellent credit, who see just a $5 rate increase when they take on an SR-22. Phew! You'll likely be in the middle: rates will climb $41–$42 on average from $175–$177 to $216–$219.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
|Difference
|Excellent
|$157
|$162
|$5
|Good
|$175
|$216
|$41
|Average
|$177
|$219
|$42
|Poor
|$191
|$237
|$46
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Kansas
Don't take the first SR-22 insurance policy you can find just because you'll be told that it's hard to get. Insurify will let you shop around all over Kansas in just a few clicks, pulling quotes from across the industry for free, personalized for you, in just a few minutes.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Kansas
It can be frustrating to purchase insurance to get your license back when you don't even have a car. Try for non-owner SR-22 insurance in this case. You could potentially save a lot, start ticking the months away on your SR-22 requirement, and still be insured to drive other people's cars on an infrequent basis, if they don't belong to your roommates or spouse.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in Kansas
There aren't other options to get back on the road if you've been required to carry an SR-22. Luckily, the one- to three-year duration of the requirement is lower than most states. Once you purchase the insurance, every day brings you closer to the end—as long as you keep a clean record and consistent coverage.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Kansas
It's not hard to get an SR-22 policy in Kansas—but it's important to shop around as much as possible. Insurify will help you get quotes from across the industry—for free, and in just a few minutes—to make sure you are getting the best possible price. You don't have to search every insurance company website manually.
Frequently Asked Questions
It's good to be in Kansas when you have an SR-22: the one to three years you'll be required to carry the certificate pales in comparison to the 3 to 10 years most states require.
No matter where you live, you have to complete the entirety of your SR-22 requirements for the designated time. Moving won't erase this, and you'll still have to keep your Kansas SR-22.
Even if you don't have a car, you still need SR-22 insurance! Look for non-owner insurance. You have to contact the insurance company directly to get it—and you can get a cheaper policy if you don't drive often and don't have a car.
