Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Topeka, Kansas (2023)

Safeco, State Auto, and Dairyland have the cheapest car insurance rates in Topeka.

Updated October 1, 2023

Living in the fifth-largest city in Kansas, Topeka drivers pay some of the cheapest insurance premiums in the country. Drivers pay $117 per month for car insurance, on average, which is lower than the national average of $139 per month.

Drivers in Topeka likely benefit from lower rates due to the city’s suburban environment. Rural and suburban drivers can have a lower risk of accidents and property damage due to less congested roads and more room for parking.

The best way to find affordable rates is to compare quotes from multiple insurers. Here’s what you should know about finding car insurance in Topeka.

Quick Facts

  • Topeka drivers pay an average monthly premium of $76 for liability-only insurance and $159 for full-coverage insurance.

  • Kansas is a no-fault insurance state, which means drivers must purchase personal injury protection (PIP) coverage.[1]

  • Auto insurers in Kansas can consider credit information when determining premiums.[2]

Find Car Insurance in Topeka, Kansas

Best car insurance companies in Topeka

The best car insurance company for you depends on many factors, including your age, driving history, budget, the type of coverage you want, and where you live. When shopping around for coverage, you should prioritize finding coverage that meets your insurance needs. You shouldn’t necessarily just select the cheapest car insurance option you find.

The following three insurers have high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, offer some of the cheapest rates in the state, and provide policyholders more opportunities to save on coverage. Start your car insurance search with the companies below.

Best insurer for teen drivers: American Family

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
840
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$76/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$171/mo

American Family has some of the cheapest full-coverage insurance rates for Topeka drivers. It’s especially beneficial for teen drivers and their families, thanks to its good student, teen safe driver, and young volunteer discounts.

The company received an above-average ranking for customer satisfaction in the Central region in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Pros

  • Savings for teen drivers

  • Many insurance discounts available

Cons

  • Below-average digital experience rating from J.D. Power

  • Lower financial strength rating from AM Best than some competitors

They're OK but too expensive.

Sally - July 21, 2023
Verified

They are nice people to do business with, just kind of expensive

Pat - February 1, 2023
Verified

Too expensive with terrible customer service

Urga - January 21, 2023
Verified
Read our American Family review

Best insurer for safe drivers: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$51/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$108/mo

The largest auto insurance company in the country, State Farm is a great option for Topeka drivers. State Farm has affordable rates, but you can save even more as a safe driver by enrolling in the Drive Safe & Save Program.

The company earned an above-average ranking for customer satisfaction in the Central region in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Pros

  • Savings for safe drivers

  • Offers rideshare coverage

Cons

  • No gap insurance

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for military families: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$45/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$98/mo

USAA is a full-service financial institution that offers auto insurance, among other products, to current and former military service members and their families. The company provides affordable rates and ranks highly in customer satisfaction.

The company earned an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.

Pros

  • Affordable coverage for military families

  • Offers a wide range of financial services

Cons

  • Coverage is only for active and reserve military members, veterans, and their families

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

They are the best in customer service.

Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified

Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

Kenneth - September 9, 2023
Verified

Great operation since I was a Lt.

raymond - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Topeka

Liability insurance pays for the other driver’s injuries and damages when you cause an accident. It doesn’t cover any of your medical bills or vehicle repairs.[3] For that, you’ll need to purchase more robust coverage. Liability-only car insurance is the cheapest type of insurance you can buy.

This limited coverage works best for drivers with particularly old or inexpensive vehicles. Most drivers should consider buying more coverage.

Here are the cheapest average quotes for liability coverage in Topeka.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco55
State Auto56
Dairyland61
Midvale Home & Auto65
Liberty Mutual70
Bristol West75
CSAA86
Direct Auto88
The General95
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Topeka

Full-coverage car insurance includes liability insurance, as well as additional coverages to protect your vehicle. It typically includes collision and comprehensive coverages, which pay for damage to your vehicle from an accident or non-collision incident, regardless of fault.

You’ll have to pay more expensive premiums for full-coverage insurance, but it can also save you thousands (or tens of thousands) of dollars after an accident. If you can’t afford to replace your car in the event of total vehicle loss, you probably need to buy full coverage.

Here are some of the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes in Topeka.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers94
Midvale Home & Auto116
Safeco117
Dairyland158
CSAA159
State Auto159
Liberty Mutual166
Direct Auto175
The General188
Bristol West196
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Topeka car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Kansas

Kansas requires all drivers to have car insurance and is one of about a dozen states with a no-fault insurance law. Under no-fault insurance, each driver’s insurance pays for their own medical expenses after an accident, regardless of fault.[4] This differs from at-fault states, where the at-fault driver’s bodily injury liability insurance would pay for the other driver’s injuries.

In Kansas, you can’t make a claim against the at-fault driver’s liability insurance unless you have at least $2,000 of medical expenses or certain severe injuries.

The table below outlines Kansas’ minimum coverage requirements:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
  • $25,000 per person
  • $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
  • $25,000 per accident
Personal injury protection (PIP)
  • $4,500 per person for medical expenses
  • $900 per month for disability/loss of income
  • $25 per day for in-home services
  • $2,000 for funeral, burial, or cremation costs
  • $4,500 for rehabilitation services
Uninsured/underinsured motorist
  • $25,000 per person
  • $50,000 per accident

In addition to the coverages required under Kansas law, you should consider several optional coverages that can protect you from major losses. Here are common insurance add-ons you can choose from:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you have an accident, collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle. This coverage applies even if you caused the accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    If a non-collision incident results in vehicle damage, like severe weather or vandalism, comprehensive insurance covers your vehicle repair or replacement costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    Gap insurance pays for the difference between your insurance payout and the amount you owe on your auto loan or lease in the event of total vehicle loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement

    If your car is in the shop or undrivable after a covered incident, this coverage pays for part or all of your rental car expenses.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance

    Specifics vary by insurer, but roadside assistance coverage typically provides towing, jump-starts, tire changes, and other services if your car breaks down.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have any sort of incident on your driving record, you’ll likely pay more for car insurance. Incidents that can increase your auto rates include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence (DUI) charges.

Topeka drivers with an incident on their record pay $157 per month for car insurance, on average. The amount your rate will increase depends on the type and severity of the violation and what else is on your record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

If you receive a speeding ticket in Topeka, your insurance premiums will likely increase. Generally speaking, your premium may increase based on how much you exceeded the speed limit, as well as whether you have other tickets on your record.

Drivers in Topeka with a speeding ticket on their record pay $166 per month, on average. Here are some of the cheapest options for drivers in this category.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Midvale Home & Auto16593
Safeco16778
Dairyland22587
CSAA226122
State Auto22680
Liberty Mutual236100
Direct Auto249125
The General268135
Bristol West279107
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Insurance premiums often increase significantly when you cause an accident. Rates can even sometimes increase after an accident you didn’t cause. Due to the state’s no-fault insurance law, you’ll need to file a claim with your insurance company for an accident caused by another driver.

On average, Topeka drivers with an at-fault accident pay $179 per month for car insurance. Here are some of the cheapest options for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Midvale Home & Auto178100
Safeco17984
Dairyland24294
CSAA244132
State Auto24486
Liberty Mutual255107
Direct Auto268135
The General288146
Bristol West301115
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

The most serious driving violation you can commit, driving under the influence will increase your premiums by a significant amount. After a DUI in Kansas, you could also face fines, imprisonment, community service mandates, and suspended or restricted driving privileges.[5]

In Topeka, drivers with a past DUI pay $203 per month for car insurance, on average. Here are the cheapest options for coverage with a DUI.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Midvale Home & Auto201113
Safeco20395
Dairyland274106
CSAA276149
State Auto27697
Liberty Mutual288121
Direct Auto303153
The General326165
Bristol West340130
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Auto insurers will consider your age when determining your insurance premiums. Drivers between 35 and 75 benefit from premiums that decrease with age and driving experience. But auto insurers may charge drivers older than 75 higher rates due to aging-related risk factors that can make driving more difficult and increase the risk of fatal accidents.[6]

Senior drivers in Topeka pay a monthly average of $77 for car insurance. Here are the cheapest options for senior drivers in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Midvale Home & Auto5229
Safeco5224
Dairyland7027
CSAA7138
State Auto7125
Liberty Mutual7431
Direct Auto7839
The General8442
Bristol West8733
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teen drivers pay higher insurance premiums than any other age group. Because teens have limited experience driving and an increased likelihood of risky behavior, auto insurers view them as higher-risk drivers to insure.[7]

If you have a teen driver in your family, you can save money on their insurance premiums by adding them to your policy instead of having them sign up for their own policy. You can also save by taking advantage of discounts for good students, safe drivers, and young drivers who take a driver safety course.

Teen drivers in Topeka pay $211 per month for car insurance, on average. Here are some of the cheapest options for teens in the area.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Midvale Home & Auto209117
Safeco21199
Dairyland285110
CSAA287155
State Auto287101
Liberty Mutual300126
Direct Auto316159
The General340172
Bristol West354135
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Topeka

Car insurance rates in Topeka are lower than the national average, and you can save even more money on your premiums with these simple tips:

  • Get multiple quotes. Insurance rates typically vary across different companies. A company that’s cheapest for one driver may cost more for someone else. You can save money by comparing quotes from several companies to find the best deal.

  • Bundle your policies. Insurance companies often offer a discount to customers who bundle their car insurance policies with other types of insurance, including life, home, or renters insurance policies.

  • Save with discounts. Most auto insurance companies offer discounts to help customers save. Many offer discounts for safe driving, having certain vehicle safety features, paying your premium up front, and more.

  • Adjust your policy. Your coverage limits and deductibles help determine your insurance rates. Work with your agent to either decrease your coverage limits (as long as they still meet the state requirements) or increase your deductible, both of which can help reduce your premiums.

Topeka car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies see a correlation between credit score and insurance risk. Drivers with lower credit scores are typically more likely to file a claim.

As a result, your credit score may affect your insurance premium. Drivers with excellent or good credit scores tend to qualify for better insurance rates. Meanwhile, if you have a poor credit score, you’ll likely pay a higher premium.

Here are the average quotes for full-coverage insurance by credit tier in Topeka.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Topeka?

Location is a major factor that affects insurance rates, and Kansas drivers pay some of the cheapest insurance premiums in the country. Kansas drivers paid an average cost that was 28% lower than the national average cost of car insurance, according to 2020 data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.[8]

Even within Kansas, insurance premiums can vary by city and ZIP code. Topeka drivers tend to pay some of the cheapest rates in Kansas. Due to the city’s suburban environment, Topeka drivers likely have a lower risk of car accidents and property damage than people in more densely packed urban areas.

More cities in Kansas

Topeka drivers pay lower average premiums than drivers in some other Kansas cities, like Overland Park, Kansas City, and Wichita. On average, full-coverage insurance in Topeka costs $159 per month. See how other cities compare below.

CityAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Overland Park$143
Kansas City$212
Wichita$191
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Topeka car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for insurance, you need to decide how much coverage you need. The information below should help you navigate the process of finding cheap coverage in Topeka.

  • How much is car insurance in Topeka?

    The overall cost of car insurance in Topeka is $117 per month. On average, drivers pay $76 per month for liability coverage and $159 for full-coverage insurance. Your premium depends on your driving record, credit history, age, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Topeka?

    With high customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power and an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Topeka. Other top insurers include American Family and USAA.

  • What is the minimum auto insurance in Kansas?

    Kansas drivers must have the following amounts of car insurance coverage:

    • $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability

    • $25,000 per accident in property damage liability

    • $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    • $4,500 per person for medical expenses

    • $900 per month for disability/loss of income

    • $25 per day for in-home services

    • $2,000 for funeral, burial, or cremation costs

    • $4,500 for rehabilitation services

  • What factors affect car insurance premiums in Topeka, Kansas?

    Car insurance premiums can vary by ZIP code within Topeka due to factors like crime rates, accident rates, traffic congestion, and more. Your specific premium will depend on your driver profile, vehicle type, and chosen coverage.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

