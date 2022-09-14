Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have any sort of incident on your driving record, you’ll likely pay more for car insurance. Incidents that can increase your auto rates include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence (DUI) charges.

Topeka drivers with an incident on their record pay $157 per month for car insurance, on average. The amount your rate will increase depends on the type and severity of the violation and what else is on your record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

If you receive a speeding ticket in Topeka, your insurance premiums will likely increase. Generally speaking, your premium may increase based on how much you exceeded the speed limit, as well as whether you have other tickets on your record.

Drivers in Topeka with a speeding ticket on their record pay $166 per month, on average. Here are some of the cheapest options for drivers in this category.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Midvale Home & Auto 165 93 Safeco 167 78 Dairyland 225 87 CSAA 226 122 State Auto 226 80 Liberty Mutual 236 100 Direct Auto 249 125 The General 268 135 Bristol West 279 107 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Insurance premiums often increase significantly when you cause an accident. Rates can even sometimes increase after an accident you didn’t cause. Due to the state’s no-fault insurance law, you’ll need to file a claim with your insurance company for an accident caused by another driver.

On average, Topeka drivers with an at-fault accident pay $179 per month for car insurance. Here are some of the cheapest options for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Midvale Home & Auto 178 100 Safeco 179 84 Dairyland 242 94 CSAA 244 132 State Auto 244 86 Liberty Mutual 255 107 Direct Auto 268 135 The General 288 146 Bristol West 301 115 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

The most serious driving violation you can commit, driving under the influence will increase your premiums by a significant amount. After a DUI in Kansas, you could also face fines, imprisonment, community service mandates, and suspended or restricted driving privileges.[5]

In Topeka, drivers with a past DUI pay $203 per month for car insurance, on average. Here are the cheapest options for coverage with a DUI.