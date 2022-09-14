Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Little Rock is the capital of Arkansas and the most populous city in the state. Therefore, it’s no surprise that its car insurance rates are higher than in the rest of Arkansas. The average monthly cost of a liability-only policy in Little Rock is $206, while a full-coverage policy is $309 per month.
Even though premiums are more expensive in Little Rock, cheap car insurance is still available. Here’s what you need to know about finding an affordable auto policy in Little Rock.
Quick Facts
Car insurance rates in Little Rock are more expensive than in cities like Conway and Fayetteville.
Because Arkansas follows modified comparative negligence standards, you can’t recover damages if you’re 50% or more at fault for a car accident.[1]
Arkansas requires insurers to offer a college graduate discount and defensive driver discount to qualifying drivers in the state.[2]
Best car insurance companies in Little Rock
When shopping for a car insurer, consider factors like your budget, coverage level choices, and driving record. Start your search for coverage with Insurify’s picks for the best car insurance companies in Little Rock.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$77/mo
State Farm has offered car insurance for more than 100 years. It provides various standard and non-standard insurance coverages and potentially lower-than-average premiums through a variety of discounts. Plus, State Farm earned an above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region in 2023.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$82/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$176/mo
Progressive has been around since 1937. It offers a number of basic car insurance coverages, as well as optional coverages like personal injury protection (PIP) and uninsured motorist coverage. Despite its lower-than-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating, it offers plenty of discounts for drivers.
Pros
Many advertised discounts
Snapshot telematics program rewards safe driving
Cons
No anti-theft device discount advertised
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Very good service but too expensive
Dewey - February 3, 2023
Verified
I called with questions; the answers were complete and to the point.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
2.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$172/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$379/mo
Bristol West began in 1973 as a private passenger-car insurance agency in Florida. Since then, it has expanded to states like Arkansas and offers several products and policies for high-risk drivers.
Pros
Caters to high-risk drivers
Can file an SR-22 on your behalf
Cons
Limited advertised discounts
Higher average premium costs than competitors
It’s a great company, but the renewal fee went up too much.
Jacqueline - January 7, 2023
Verified
Easy online policy access and purchasing
Terrell - November 21, 2022
Verified
They were dishonest in their promise to lower my payments after being with them for six months; they did not fulfill their offer to me.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Little Rock
Arkansas law requires drivers to purchase and maintain liability car insurance. A liability-only policy covers the other driver’s property damage and injury costs from an at-fault accident. Because liability-only insurance meets the state-minimum requirements and has no additional coverage, it’s typically the cheapest car insurance you can buy.
Here’s a look at the cheapest quotes for liability-only auto policies, on average, in Little Rock.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Little Rock
Full-coverage car insurance is optional in Little Rock and usually includes liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. But if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender may require it. It offers additional protection for vehicle damages, including for accidents you cause.
The table below shows the cheapest full-coverage car insurance rates in Little Rock.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in Arkansas
Arkansas is an at-fault — or tort — state, which means the at-fault driver must pay for the damage and injuries they cause to drivers or passengers in another vehicle. But the state’s car insurance laws are unique in that modified comparative negligence standards apply. This means you can only collect damages from the other driver if you’re less than 50% at fault.[1]
The state mandates that drivers carry bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability coverage, but they can purchase other coverage for extra protection. Drivers who fail to show proof of insurance may face legal and financial consequences.
Here are the minimum insurance requirements in Arkansas:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Coverage beyond Arkansas’ minimum liability requirements is optional for drivers in Little Rock but can offer additional protection in certain situations. Here are some optional car insurance policies you might want to explore:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance protects you from non-accident-related incidents that damage your vehicle, like theft, fires, and hitting an animal.
Collision coverage
If your car requires repairs or a replacement after an accident with another vehicle or object, such as a tree or fence, collision coverage will kick in, regardless of fault.
Auto insurance companies often charge the highest rates to high-risk drivers in order to offset the potential loss in claims. To land the best possible deal on a policy, you should always drive safely and prevent these incidents. Here’s an overview of the average cost of car insurance in Little Rock, based on driving history.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Speeding can cause you to lose control of your vehicle and impair your ability to drive safely, according to the National Safety Council.[3] That’s why Little Rock drivers with speeding tickets often face higher rates.
Here’s a look at the cheapest car insurance companies in Little Rock for drivers with a speeding ticket on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
If you cause a car accident, car insurers will perceive you as a greater risk on the road and likely charge you higher premiums as a result. How much your rates increase depends on the severity of the accident and the value of the claim.[4]
The table below shows the cheapest monthly quotes for Little Rock drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Arkansas reported more than 6,500 DUI arrests in 2019.[5] The state takes DUIs very seriously and imposes consequences like fines and jail time. A DUI can also lead to higher auto insurance premiums and warrant the need for an SR-22 insurance form if you caused a fatal accident.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Little Rock.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Because senior drivers are more likely to cause an accident than middle-aged drivers, car insurance companies charge them more expensive premiums. Average rates tend to go down around age 35 and pick back up a bit again around age 75, but seniors still typically have lower-than-average rates.[6]
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Little Rock.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Compared to older drivers, teen drivers have less experience behind the wheel and usually face higher car insurance costs as a result. Fortunately, they can save on a policy if they stay on their parents’ insurance, complete a defensive driving course, and take advantage of good student discounts.
The table below shows the average monthly car insurance quotes for teens and young drivers in Little Rock.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Little Rock
To land a great deal on car insurance in Little Rock, you’ll need to shop around and explore your options at different companies. Here are several additional tips that might help you find the lowest rates for your unique situation:
Look for discounts. Most car insurance companies offer various discounts that can lower your car insurance costs. You can call a local agent to ask about discounts like a loyalty discount, good student discount, and anti-theft device discount.
Bundle insurance. If you combine your auto insurance with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or even life insurance, you may secure a discount on your monthly premiums.
Take a defensive driving course. Some car insurers offer discounts to drivers who complete an approved defensive driving course. You may take it online in many cases and enjoy a lower rate.
Drive safely. A driving record with violations like speeding tickets and DUIs can increase your car insurance rates. Do your best to drive responsibly and maintain a clean driving record.
Little Rock car insurance quotes by credit tier
Arkansas allows car insurance companies to use your credit score when underwriting policies.[7] Insurance companies argue that drivers with good to excellent credit are less risky and typically file fewer claims than those with poor credit.[8] This is why many car insurers look at credit scores of prospective policyholders to help determine rates.
The chart below shows that Little Rock drivers with excellent credit pay $238 per month, on average, while drivers with poor credit pay an average of $480 per month.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Little Rock?
Car insurance premiums for Little Rock drivers are slightly higher than the national average. Rates can even vary by ZIP code and city within Arkansas due to variations in population, crime rates, weather conditions, and other factors.[4] For example, average monthly quotes are higher in Little Rock than in almost every Arkansas city, except for Jonesboro.
More cities in Arkansas
Here’s a look at the average quotes for full-coverage car insurance in other cities in Arkansas compared to Little Rock.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Methodology
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information.
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates. With this data, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represents averages across all driver ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for Little Rock drivers.
Average auto insurance rates in Little Rock are $206 a month for liability-only coverage and $309 a month for full-coverage insurance.
What are the best car insurance companies in Little Rock?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Little Rock are State Farm and USAA. These two insurers have low average rates, strong J.D. Power ratings, and high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores. If you’re a high-risk driver, the best insurance company may be Bristol West, as it caters to drivers with marks on their driving record. However, you should always compare quotes to find the company that offers the best rate for your needs.
Why do car insurance rates vary among different insurers in Little Rock?
Insurance companies use their own underwriting processes that place different emphasis on personal factors. For example, one company might have higher rates for young drivers because it heavily considers age when determining rates and another company considers driving records more. This is why it’s important to compare quotes and shop with different insurers.
What factors affect your car insurance premium in Little Rock?
Your age, vehicle, driving record, credit score, and ZIP code can affect your car insurance rates in Little Rock. Insurers also consider the rate of car accidents and thefts in your area, as well as if you park your car on the street, in a driveway, or in a covered garage.[4]
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.