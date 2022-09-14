Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Little Rock, Arkansas (2023)

Average car insurance rates in Little Rock are more expensive than in other parts of Arkansas, so it’s important to shop around and find the best car insurance.

Updated August 1, 2023

Table of contents

Table of contents

Little Rock is the capital of Arkansas and the most populous city in the state. Therefore, it’s no surprise that its car insurance rates are higher than in the rest of Arkansas. The average monthly cost of a liability-only policy in Little Rock is $206, while a full-coverage policy is $309 per month.

Even though premiums are more expensive in Little Rock, cheap car insurance is still available. Here’s what you need to know about finding an affordable auto policy in Little Rock.

Quick Facts

  • Car insurance rates in Little Rock are more expensive than in cities like Conway and Fayetteville.

  • Because Arkansas follows modified comparative negligence standards, you can’t recover damages if you’re 50% or more at fault for a car accident.[1]

  • Arkansas requires insurers to offer a college graduate discount and defensive driver discount to qualifying drivers in the state.[2]

Best car insurance companies in Little Rock

When shopping for a car insurer, consider factors like your budget, coverage level choices, and driving record. Start your search for coverage with Insurify’s picks for the best car insurance companies in Little Rock.

Best insurer for full coverage: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
IQ Score
4.4
JD Power
JD Power
842
Liability Only
Liability Only
$36/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$77/mo

State Farm has offered car insurance for more than 100 years. It provides various standard and non-standard insurance coverages and potentially lower-than-average premiums through a variety of discounts. Plus, State Farm earned an above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region in 2023.

Pros

  • Strong financial strength ratings

  • Rental car and travel expenses coverage

Cons

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Can’t purchase a policy online

Friendly; knowledgeable; cares for customer needs

Phyllis - February 2, 2023
Verified

Premiums jump every six months

Kenneth - February 1, 2023
Verified

They are great; prompt, polite, very educated

Angela - February 1, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for discounts: Progressive

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
IQ Score
4
JD Power
JD Power
819
Liability Only
Liability Only
$82/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$176/mo

Progressive has been around since 1937. It offers a number of basic car insurance coverages, as well as optional coverages like personal injury protection (PIP) and uninsured motorist coverage. Despite its lower-than-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating, it offers plenty of discounts for drivers.

Pros

  • Many advertised discounts 

  • Snapshot telematics program rewards safe driving

Cons

  • No anti-theft device discount advertised

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

Very good service but too expensive

Dewey - February 3, 2023
Verified

I called with questions; the answers were complete and to the point.

Yvonne - February 2, 2023
Verified

Would not let us bundle

Gary - February 2, 2023
Verified
Read our Progressive review

Best insurer for high-risk drivers: Bristol West

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
IQ Score
2.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best
A
Liability Only
Liability Only
$172/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$379/mo

Bristol West began in 1973 as a private passenger-car insurance agency in Florida. Since then, it has expanded to states like Arkansas and offers several products and policies for high-risk drivers.

Pros

  • Caters to high-risk drivers

  • Can file an SR-22 on your behalf

Cons

  • Limited advertised discounts

  • Higher average premium costs than competitors

It’s a great company, but the renewal fee went up too much.

Jacqueline - January 7, 2023
Verified

Easy online policy access and purchasing

Terrell - November 21, 2022
Verified

They were dishonest in their promise to lower my payments after being with them for six months; they did not fulfill their offer to me.

Carlos - October 11, 2022
Verified
Read our Bristol West review

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Little Rock

Arkansas law requires drivers to purchase and maintain liability car insurance. A liability-only policy covers the other driver’s property damage and injury costs from an at-fault accident. Because liability-only insurance meets the state-minimum requirements and has no additional coverage, it’s typically the cheapest car insurance you can buy.

Here’s a look at the cheapest quotes for liability-only auto policies, on average, in Little Rock.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm36
USAA44
GEICO55
Auto-Owners63
National General73
Allstate81
Safeco81
Shelter81
Farmers82
Progressive82
State Auto87
Travelers87
Liberty Mutual91
Hallmark106
Direct Auto113
GAINSCO119
Midvale Home & Auto124
Dairyland134
The General159
Bristol West172
Nationwide180
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Little Rock

Full-coverage car insurance is optional in Little Rock and usually includes liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. But if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender may require it. It offers additional protection for vehicle damages, including for accidents you cause.

The table below shows the cheapest full-coverage car insurance rates in Little Rock.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm77
USAA94
GEICO116
Auto-Owners130
Travelers166
Shelter169
Allstate171
Farmers173
Progressive176
Safeco176
Direct Auto185
National General194
Nationwide203
Midvale Home & Auto222
State Auto231
GAINSCO245
Liberty Mutual249
Hallmark271
Dairyland287
The General319
Bristol West379
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Car insurance requirements in Arkansas

Arkansas is an at-fault — or tort — state, which means the at-fault driver must pay for the damage and injuries they cause to drivers or passengers in another vehicle. But the state’s car insurance laws are unique in that modified comparative negligence standards apply. This means you can only collect damages from the other driver if you’re less than 50% at fault.[1]

The state mandates that drivers carry bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability coverage, but they can purchase other coverage for extra protection. Drivers who fail to show proof of insurance may face legal and financial consequences.

Here are the minimum insurance requirements in Arkansas:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident 

Coverage beyond Arkansas’ minimum liability requirements is optional for drivers in Little Rock but can offer additional protection in certain situations. Here are some optional car insurance policies you might want to explore:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

Comprehensive coverage

Comprehensive insurance protects you from non-accident-related incidents that damage your vehicle, like theft, fires, and hitting an animal.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

Collision coverage

If your car requires repairs or a replacement after an accident with another vehicle or object, such as a tree or fence, collision coverage will kick in, regardless of fault.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage will protect you from financial losses if someone without insurance or enough insurance causes an accident.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/e30eeeebc5/personal-injury-protection.svg

Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

Also known as no-fault insurance, personal injury protection helps cover medical bills, lost wages, and funeral costs, no matter who caused the accident.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

Gap coverage

If you took out a car loan, gap insurance can cover the difference between your loan balance and your insurance settlement after a total loss.

Learn More: How Much Car Insurance Do You Need?

Learn More: How Much Car Insurance Do You Need?

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

A few examples of incidents that can increase your car insurance premiums are at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions. Little Rock drivers with clean records usually land the most affordable rates because car insurers view them as less risky.

Auto insurance companies often charge the highest rates to high-risk drivers in order to offset the potential loss in claims. To land the best possible deal on a policy, you should always drive safely and prevent these incidents. Here’s an overview of the average cost of car insurance in Little Rock, based on driving history.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding can cause you to lose control of your vehicle and impair your ability to drive safely, according to the National Safety Council.[3] That’s why Little Rock drivers with speeding tickets often face higher rates.

Here’s a look at the cheapest car insurance companies in Little Rock for drivers with a speeding ticket on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm11654
USAA14166
GEICO17483
Auto-Owners19595
Travelers249131
Shelter254122
Allstate257122
Farmers260123
Progressive264123
Safeco264122
Direct Auto278170
National General291110
Nationwide305270
Midvale Home & Auto333186
State Auto347131
GAINSCO368179
Liberty Mutual374137
Hallmark407159
Dairyland431201
The General479239
Bristol West569258
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you cause a car accident, car insurers will perceive you as a greater risk on the road and likely charge you higher premiums as a result. How much your rates increase depends on the severity of the accident and the value of the claim.[4]

The table below shows the cheapest monthly quotes for Little Rock drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm11855
USAA14468
GEICO17885
Auto-Owners20097
Travelers255134
Shelter260124
Allstate263124
Farmers266126
Progressive270126
Safeco270124
Direct Auto284174
National General298112
Nationwide312277
Midvale Home & Auto341191
State Auto355134
GAINSCO377183
Liberty Mutual383140
Hallmark416163
Dairyland441206
The General490244
Bristol West582264
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Arkansas reported more than 6,500 DUI arrests in 2019.[5] The state takes DUIs very seriously and imposes consequences like fines and jail time. A DUI can also lead to higher auto insurance premiums and warrant the need for an SR-22 insurance form if you caused a fatal accident.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with a DUI in Little Rock.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm10549
USAA12960
GEICO15975
Auto-Owners17886
Travelers227119
Shelter231111
Allstate234111
Farmers237112
Progressive241112
Safeco241111
Direct Auto253155
National General265100
Nationwide278246
Midvale Home & Auto304170
State Auto316119
GAINSCO335163
Liberty Mutual341125
Hallmark371145
Dairyland393183
The General437218
Bristol West519235
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Because senior drivers are more likely to cause an accident than middle-aged drivers, car insurance companies charge them more expensive premiums. Average rates tend to go down around age 35 and pick back up a bit again around age 75, but seniors still typically have lower-than-average rates.[6]

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Little Rock.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm3617
USAA4521
GEICO5526
Auto-Owners6230
Travelers7941
Shelter8038
Allstate8138
Farmers8239
Progressive8339
Safeco8338
Direct Auto8854
National General9235
Nationwide9685
Midvale Home & Auto10559
State Auto10941
GAINSCO11656
Liberty Mutual11843
Hallmark12850
Dairyland13664
The General15175
Bristol West18082
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Compared to older drivers, teen drivers have less experience behind the wheel and usually face higher car insurance costs as a result. Fortunately, they can save on a policy if they stay on their parents’ insurance, complete a defensive driving course, and take advantage of good student discounts.

The table below shows the average monthly car insurance quotes for teens and young drivers in Little Rock.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm15070
USAA18385
GEICO225107
Auto-Owners252122
Travelers322169
Shelter328157
Allstate332157
Farmers336159
Progressive342159
Safeco342157
Direct Auto359219
National General377142
Nationwide394350
Midvale Home & Auto431241
State Auto449169
GAINSCO476231
Liberty Mutual484177
Hallmark526206
Dairyland557260
The General620309
Bristol West736334
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Little Rock

To land a great deal on car insurance in Little Rock, you’ll need to shop around and explore your options at different companies. Here are several additional tips that might help you find the lowest rates for your unique situation:

  • Look for discounts. Most car insurance companies offer various discounts that can lower your car insurance costs. You can call a local agent to ask about discounts like a loyalty discount, good student discount, and anti-theft device discount.

  • Bundle insurance. If you combine your auto insurance with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or even life insurance, you may secure a discount on your monthly premiums.

  • Take a defensive driving course. Some car insurers offer discounts to drivers who complete an approved defensive driving course. You may take it online in many cases and enjoy a lower rate.

  • Drive safely. A driving record with violations like speeding tickets and DUIs can increase your car insurance rates. Do your best to drive responsibly and maintain a clean driving record.

Little Rock car insurance quotes by credit tier

Arkansas allows car insurance companies to use your credit score when underwriting policies.[7] Insurance companies argue that drivers with good to excellent credit are less risky and typically file fewer claims than those with poor credit.[8] This is why many car insurers look at credit scores of prospective policyholders to help determine rates.

The chart below shows that Little Rock drivers with excellent credit pay $238 per month, on average, while drivers with poor credit pay an average of $480 per month.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Little Rock?

Car insurance premiums for Little Rock drivers are slightly higher than the national average. Rates can even vary by ZIP code and city within Arkansas due to variations in population, crime rates, weather conditions, and other factors.[4] For example, average monthly quotes are higher in Little Rock than in almost every Arkansas city, except for Jonesboro.

More cities in Arkansas

Here’s a look at the average quotes for full-coverage car insurance in other cities in Arkansas compared to Little Rock.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Little Rock
Conway$275-11%
Fayetteville$288-7%
Fort Smith$268-13%
Hot Springs National Park$260-16%
Jacksonville$269-13%
Jonesboro$35414%
Rogers$255-17%
Springdale$294-5%
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Methodology

Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information.

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates. With this data, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represents averages across all driver ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for Little Rock drivers.

Little Rock car insurance FAQs

Learn more about the factors that affect your car insurance rates and check out Insurify’s answers to frequently asked questions about Little Rock car insurance.

  • How much is car insurance in Little Rock?

    Average auto insurance rates in Little Rock are $206 a month for liability-only coverage and $309 a month for full-coverage insurance.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Little Rock?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Little Rock are State Farm and USAA. These two insurers have low average rates, strong J.D. Power ratings, and high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores. If you’re a high-risk driver, the best insurance company may be Bristol West, as it caters to drivers with marks on their driving record. However, you should always compare quotes to find the company that offers the best rate for your needs.

  • Why do car insurance rates vary among different insurers in Little Rock?

    Insurance companies use their own underwriting processes that place different emphasis on personal factors. For example, one company might have higher rates for young drivers because it heavily considers age when determining rates and another company considers driving records more. This is why it’s important to compare quotes and shop with different insurers.

  • What factors affect your car insurance premium in Little Rock?

    Your age, vehicle, driving record, credit score, and ZIP code can affect your car insurance rates in Little Rock. Insurers also consider the rate of car accidents and thefts in your area, as well as if you park your car on the street, in a driveway, or in a covered garage.[4]

More cities in Arkansas

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Nolo. "Arkansas Auto Accident Laws." Accessed July 21, 2023
  2. Arkansas Insurance Department. "Consumers FAQ." Accessed July 21, 2023
  3. National Safety Council. "Speeding." Accessed July 21, 2023
  4. III. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?." Accessed July 21, 2023
  5. Federal Bureau of Investigation. "Arrests by State, 2019." Accessed July 21, 2023
  6. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips." Accessed July 21, 2023
  7. Arkansas Insurance Department. "Understanding How Insurers Use Credit Information." Accessed July 21, 2023
  8. NAIC. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores." Accessed July 21, 2023
