Residents of Jonesboro and other cities in Arkansas require car insurance to stay safe and legal on the road. Average premiums for car insurance in Arkansas are about the same as the national average, costing drivers $210 per month. But it’s possible to find cheaper car insurance in the City of Churches if you know where to look.

Car insurance costs can also vary from city-to-city and even from neighborhood to neighborhood.

Auto insurance rates aren’t just based on the coverage options you choose, though you will pay more for full coverage than liability insurance. Car insurance costs can also vary from city-to-city and even from neighborhood to neighborhood. Here’s what residents pay, on average, in each major city in Arkansas so you can see how Jonesboro compares to the rest of the state.