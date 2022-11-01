4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Jonesboro, AR
Residents of Jonesboro and other cities in Arkansas require car insurance to stay safe and legal on the road. Average premiums for car insurance in Arkansas are about the same as the national average, costing drivers $210 per month. But it’s possible to find cheaper car insurance in the City of Churches if you know where to look.
With Insurify , you can compare customized insurance quotes from national carriers like State Farm and Nationwide along with local providers so you can easily identify the cheapest deal in car insurance. You’ll even be able to toggle between deductibles and coverage limits until you find a policy that fits your budget. It just takes a few minutes, and it’s totally free to use.
Auto insurance rates aren’t just based on the coverage options you choose, though you will pay more for full coverage than liability insurance. Car insurance costs can also vary from city-to-city and even from neighborhood to neighborhood. Here’s what residents pay, on average, in each major city in Arkansas so you can see how Jonesboro compares to the rest of the state.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Jonesboro is $217 per month, or $2604 annually.
Car insurance in Jonesboro is $36 more than the average cost of car insurance in Arkansas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Jonesboro on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Jonesboro, AR
Some car insurance providers are able to offer cheaper car insurance coverage than others. That’s because every insurance carrier weighs information like your age and credit score a little differently. While the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest rates on average, you should also get a free quote from Insurify to estimate your individual rate.
|Insurance Provider in Jonesboro
|Insurance Provider in Jonesboro
|Safeco
|$140 /mo
|GAINSCO
|$159 /mo
|Direct Auto
|$176 /mo
|Dairyland
|$190 /mo
|Nationwide
|$197 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Jonesboro, AR
While price is an important factor, it’s also important to choose a company that can reliably pay claims and offer good customer service. We evaluated a range of financial strength and customer satisfaction indicators to find the best car insurance companies in Jonesboro, so you can compare our results against your individual quotes for auto insurance coverage.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|Nationwide
|89
|$197 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$216 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$140 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$220 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Arkansas Cities
|Little Rock
|$190/mo
|Fort Smith
|$150/mo
|Fayetteville
|$138/mo
|Springdale
|$130/mo
|Jonesboro
|$202/mo
|Arkansas
|$162/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Arkansas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Arkansas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Arkansas[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Arkansas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Jonesboro Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
One of the most important factors in determining the premium for your auto insurance policy is age. That’s because young drivers are less experienced and more likely to get into a car accident. In fact, teen drivers are almost three times as likely as drivers age 20 and older to be in a deadly crash. You can expect the following average rates for each age group in Arkansas.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$293
|20s
|$197
|30s
|$131
|40s
|$118
|50s
|$92
|60s
|$85
|70s
|$124
|80s
|$135
Jonesboro Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Insurance companies view drivers with infractions on their driving records as a greater risk to insure. That’s why you’ll pay more for car insurance if you have speeding tickets, DUIs, or accidents in your driving history. Here’s what drivers with these issues pay on average for car insurance when compared to drivers with a clean driving record in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$187
|Speeding Ticket
|$257
|At-Fault Accident
|$286
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$217
Jonesboro Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
About 95 percent of insurers use your credit score, which is based on information in your credit report, when determining your rate. That’s because historical research shows that people with low scores account for a higher percentage of paid claims. If you have excellent credit, you’ll pay less for car insurance than someone with bad credit. Here’s what you can expect to pay for car insurance in Jonesboro, Arkansas, based on your credit score
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$209
|Good
|$223
|Average
|$260
|Poor
|$324
Find local Jonesboro agents
Community Insurance Professionals1617 S. Caraway Road,
Jonesboro, AR 72401
Selby Insurance & Financial , Inc.712 Windover Road,
Suite A, Jonesboro, AR 72401-7192
New Century Benefits1810 Executive Square,
Jonesboro, AR 72401
Sunstar Insurance of Arkansas2479 Browns Lane,
Jonesboro, AR 72401
Clark Property Ins. Services, LLC1810 Executive Square,
Jonesboro, AR 72401-6085
Legacy Insurance Group1901 E. Nettleton Ave,
Jonesboro, AR 72401
Evins Insurance Agency1305 Stone St,
Jonesboro, AR 72401-4523
BXS Insurance - Jonesboro2201 Fair Park,
Jonesboro, AR 72401-5919
Arkansas First Choice Insurance153 Southwest Dr,
Jonesboro, AR 72401
Jonesboro Insurance2608 E Nettleton Ave,
Jonesboro, AR 72401
Jonesboro, AR DMV Information
The Jonesboro Office of Motor Vehicles offers driver’s licenses and renewal, vehicle title and registration, license plates, and commercial driver’s licenses for Craighead county. The office has a self-serve kiosk and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. The Jonesboro DMV is located at:
206 Southwest Drive, Suite B
Jonesboro, AR 72401
1 (870) 932-0667
Public Transportation in Jonesboro, AR
Jonesboro is a car-dependent city, according to Walk Score, but public transit options are available. The Jonesboro Economical Transit System (JET) operates five different bus routes for the city with 134 bus stops. JET is also in the process of implementing a 10-Year Transit Development Plan to expand public transportation services in Jonesboro.
Still, fewer than 1 percent of Jonesboro residents commute using the transit system. And while both Uber and Lyft are available in the city, getting around can be costly. Most people who work in or around Jonesboro will need a car to get the most out of the city.
For more detailed Arkansas city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Jonesboro, AR
The easiest way to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Jonesboro is to compare customized car insurance quotes from multiple carriers. Rather than getting quotes from individual insurance agents, you can save time by using Insurify to find the right policy for you, whether you need collision coverage or just liability coverage.
You’ll just need to answer a few questions about your vehicle and driving history to get started. From there, you can view quotes from multiple providers in one spot. We’ll even factor in some of the discounts you may be eligible for, like a homeowners discount. You can also use Insurify to shop for home insurance and life insurance.
FAQs - Jonesboro, AR Car Insurance
You can use Insurify to identify the car insurance companies that can offer you the cheapest premiums in Jonesboro. You’ll just need to enter your information once, which beats going to multiple providers’ websites for quotes. The average Insurify user saves $585 per year just by switching to a cheaper provider they found on the platform.
Jonesboro auto insurance costs an average of $194 per month, but your actual rate will vary depending on the coverage you choose, your deductible amount, your age and gender, your credit score, and your driving history. It’s possible to get cheap car insurance in Jonesboro just by comparing rates with Insurify.
Car insurance in Arkansas is expensive in part because of a higher-than-average rate of traffic fatalities. Individual factors, such as accidents on your record and bad credit, can also drive up the cost of car insurance in Jonesboro. And if you choose to purchase full-coverage car insurance, you’ll likely pay about twice as much as you would for a liability policy.
Insurify Insights
How Jonesboro Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Jonesboro, Arkansas below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Jonesboro drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Arkansas in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Dodge Dakota
Most Popular Car in Jonesboro
#53
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Arkansas
#55
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Arkansas
#33
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Arkansas
#43
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Arkansas
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Jonesboro drivers rank 46 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #46
- Percent of drivers in Jonesboro with an accident: 7.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Jonesboro drivers rank 33 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #33
- Percent of drivers in Jonesboro with a DUI: 1.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Arkansas, Jonesboro drivers rank 31 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #31
- Percent of drivers in Jonesboro with a reckless driving offense: 0.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Arkansas, Jonesboro drivers rank 35 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #35
- Percent of drivers in Jonesboro with a reckless driving violation: 0.9%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Arkansas, Jonesboro drivers rank 53 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #53
- Percent of drivers in Jonesboro with a speeding ticket: 7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Jonesboro drivers rank 6 in clean driving records across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Jonesboro with clean record: 83.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Jonesboro drivers rank 39 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #39
- Percent of drivers in Jonesboro with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.42%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
