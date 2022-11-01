4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Home to the site of a Civil War battle and nestled among a beautiful forest, Fayetteville is a hidden gem in Arkansas. Under 90,000 people call it home, and with multiple highways and freeways intersecting the area, it’s fairly easy to navigate. Driving in the winter months should be taken seriously, as inclement weather can create accidents at a moment’s notice. It’s best for Fayetteville residents to purchase a comprehensive car insurance policy to offer peace of mind when on the road.
Car Insurance in Fayetteville, AR
The average cost of Arkansas car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Fayetteville, AR to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Fayetteville is $348 per month, or $4176 annually.
Car insurance in Fayetteville is $167 more than the average cost of car insurance in Arkansas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Fayetteville on average is Dairyland, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Fayetteville, AR
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Fayetteville
|State Farm
|$59 /mo
|Allstate
|$73 /mo
|Nationwide
|$93 /mo
|Direct Auto
|$165 /mo
|The General
|$199 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Fayetteville, AR
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Fayetteville. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$198 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$148 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$217 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Arkansas Cities
|Little Rock
|$190/mo
|Fort Smith
|$150/mo
|Springdale
|$130/mo
|Jonesboro
|$202/mo
|Fayetteville
|$138/mo
|Arkansas
|$162/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Arkansas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Arkansas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Arkansas[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Arkansas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Fayetteville Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
In Fayetteville, teenagers with a part-time job should be able to save enough to afford a $318 monthly car insurance payment. Even that cost is less than what many experienced drivers pay outside the Natural State. Twentysomethings see their monthly price come down by over $100 because they have more years behind the wheel than the teens. After people leave their 20s, they get a cost below the state average of $210. Drivers past retirement age in their 70s get the lowest rate, paying less than a third of the youngest drivers at $97.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$319
|20s
|$208
|30s
|$172
|40s
|$146
|50s
|$131
|60s
|$189
|70s
|$98
|80s
|$180
Fayetteville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Safe driving is financially savvy driving in Fayetteville, and insurance companies agree. That’s why they offer “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts to people with clean records. These drivers pay $55 less per month than those with speeding tickets, which means following the posted limit saves $660 per year. Even with a failure to stop or speeding ticket, drivers in Fayetteville still pay less than the state average. After three years, violations and accidents fall off the driving record, qualifying people for the best rates.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$183
|Speeding Ticket
|$226
|At-Fault Accident
|$235
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$179
Fayetteville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Arkansans scratch their heads when trying to figure out what their credit history has to do with their driving ability. The state allows insurance companies to use credit as a factor to decide rates. If so, why do those with average credit pay less than those with good or excellent credit? Drivers with better credit often finance costlier cars and choose higher levels of coverage to protect their assets. People with poor credit should try to improve their score and realize an $18 per month savings, which amounts to over $200 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$193
|Good
|$188
|Average
|$172
|Poor
|$194
Find local Fayetteville agents
Bittle Armstrong Insurance3887 N Crossover Rd,
Fayetteville, AR 72703
First Arkansas Insurance/NWA ArkansasOne West Mountain,
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Eason Insurance Agency, Inc.7 Colt Square,
Ste 1, Fayetteville, AR 72703
McGriff Insurance Services1465 E Joyce Blvd,
Ste 205, Fayetteville, AR 72703-5207
A&B Risk Managers, LLC.4259 W. American Dr.,
Fayetteville, AR 72714
Sims Insurance Inc dba Sims & Renner1280 E. Stearns St.,
Fayetteville, AR 72703
Adams Insurance & Financial3078 N College Ave.,
Fayetteville, AR 72703
McNair & Associates104 N East,
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Davis & Garratt Insurance Group Inc.3790 N. Bellafont Blvd.,
Ste. 1, Fayetteville, AR 72703
Stephens Insurance, LLC - Fayetteville3425 North Futrall Drive,
Fayetteville, AR 72703
Fayettville, AR DMV Information
Trying to access DMV services in Fayetteville is similar to searching for a needle in a haystack. The city has one office to serve residents, and it’s open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. While that may sound adequate, Fayetteville is one of the larger cities in Northwest Arkansas, and its DMV office serves many surrounding areas. It’s recommended that you arrive right when they open to reduce your wait time.
Public Transportation in Fayettville, AR
As this metropolitan area isn’t very large, it’s not surprising that there aren’t many options for public transportation. The ORT, Ozark Regional Transit, offers free travel within the city itself and also ventures to other neighboring areas. Razorback Transit is operated by the University of Arkansas and is another way to get around town with ease. Ridesharing options like Uber and Lyft are also available.
For more detailed Arkansas city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Fayettville, AR
Driving in and around Fayetteville is relatively easy, and as long as you obey Arkansas driving laws, you’ll likely run into few issues. Keep in mind that streets near the University of Arkansas can become congested at times, but there are plenty of alternate routes available.
Whether you’re new to Fayetteville or have been living there for some time, it’s never a bad idea to see if you can save money on your car insurance. Head over to Insurify today to see just how affordable a comprehensive policy can actually be!
FAQs - Fayetteville, AR Car Insurance
Arkansas drivers are only required to enroll in liability protection when they purchase auto insurance. It’s recommended that you opt for comprehensive coverage if you drive frequently.
Motorists who are caught without auto coverage have 10 days to submit proof of insurance. If you cannot provide insurance information in this time frame, you will have your license suspended and face a fine of up to $250.
The best place to find affordable auto coverage is through Insurify. You can compare quotes in a matter of minutes, explore discounts you might be eligible for, and get the best price on a policy.
Insurify Insights
How Fayetteville Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Fayetteville, Arkansas below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Fayetteville drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Arkansas in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Fayetteville
#15
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Arkansas
#9
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Arkansas
#17
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Arkansas
#30
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Arkansas
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Fayetteville drivers rank 8 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Fayetteville with an accident: 11.7%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Fayetteville drivers rank 17 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Fayetteville with a DUI: 2.2%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Arkansas, Fayetteville drivers rank 8 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Fayetteville with a reckless driving offense: 1.7%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Arkansas, Fayetteville drivers rank 7 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Fayetteville with a reckless driving violation: 2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Arkansas, Fayetteville drivers rank 15 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #15
- Percent of drivers in Fayetteville with a speeding ticket: 10.3%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Fayetteville drivers rank 62 in clean driving records across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #62
- Percent of drivers in Fayetteville with clean record: 75.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Fayetteville drivers rank 13 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Arkansas.
- Rank within state: #13
- Percent of drivers in Fayetteville with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.87%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
