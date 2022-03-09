Arkansas SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Arkansas (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in Arkansas, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Arkansas. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Arkansas.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Dairyland
|$189
|Direct Auto
|$196
|Hallmark
|$203
|Safeco
|$218
|The General
|$274
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Arkansas?
The average difference in monthly car insurance premiums between Arkansas drivers with no violation and those with SR-22 insurance is $20. The averages are $190 per month with no violation and $210 with an SR-22. That's not too shabby: that 11 percent difference is much higher in most states.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Arkansas?
DUIs, reckless driving, and getting in a crash without insurance are the types of offenses that will require you to obtain and carry an SR-22 certificate in Arkansas. If you receive notice from a court or the DMV that says you need one, you're not alone. Authorities require lots of drivers who they consider "reckless" to get an SR-22, which proves that you have adequate insurance.
When you buy SR-22 insurance, the carrier has to fill out the SR-22 form for you and submit it to the DMV. You may have heard that SR-22s are expensive. That's kind of true: You'll be charged a fee of $50 or less to file the form, which isn't bad, but since only serious violations will garner an SR-22 requirement, you'll likely pay higher premiums as well.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Arkansas?
It's true that having good credit means that insurance carriers tend to go a bit easier on you. So while it's true that nearly all drivers buying SR-22 insurance pay more for insurance than drivers without violations, if they have poor credit, not only are their rates generally higher in the first place, but they'll also have a heavier penalty for SR-22 insurance.
In Arkansas, drivers with SR-22s but great credit pay about $235 per month, $45 more than drivers with similar credit but no violations. If you have bad credit and an SR-22, you'll pay an average of $287 per month—$55 more than drivers with clean records but bad credit.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
|Difference
|Excellent
|$190
|$235
|$45
|Good
|$212
|$263
|$51
|Average
|$214
|$265
|$51
|Poor
|$231
|$287
|$55
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Arkansas
Because SR-22s represent a change of paperwork and an important shift in your coverage, it's critical to reevaluate your insurance and make sure you're getting the best deal you can. Use Insurify to help you compare quotes across all the important companies in Arkansas—for free, and in just a few minutes—to be absolutely sure you're getting the best rate you can.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Arkansas
SR-22 forms are necessary for drivers that want to get their license reinstated. But what if you don't have a car? It's very possible that non-owner insurance could save you money. And you can still be insured and borrow cars on an infrequent basis from non-relatives who you don't live with. Ask the insurance company directly about this.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in Arkansas
Unfortunately, the only way to get your license reinstated if you are required to get an SR-22 certificate is to buy the insurance. There aren't other ways of covering yourself in Arkansas.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Arkansas
Make sure you get all the quotes you can from all the insurance carriers available; rates can vary, and some insurance companies won't offer SR-22 policies. Insurify can provide you a personalized slate of estimates from all the important carriers—for free—in just a few minutes.
Frequently Asked Questions
SR-22s are required for a duration of three to five years in Arkansas. If you lapse your coverage, the clock resets, so be careful about switching or canceling; make sure you're covered at all times with no gaps!
Moving out of state doesn't nullify your SR-22 requirement. In order to register a car or get a license in the next state you live in, you'll still have to maintain the Arkansas SR-22.
To reinstate your license, you have to buy some form of insurance that meets the minimum coverage and have an insurance company file an SR-22 form on your behalf. If you don't have a car, ask insurers about non-owner SR-22 insurance—it could help you save.
