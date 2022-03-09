Virginia SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Virginia?

Having an SR-22 in Virginia isn't cheap. It's not the filing that costs the most money; it's the high-risk insurance that goes along with it.

While drivers with no violations pay just $187 a month for minimum liability car insurance on average, motorists with an SR-22 requirement pay $46 more. These additional dollars equate to a 25 percent increase over average rates in Virginia.

No Violation - Avgerage Monthly Rate $187 With SR-22 - Average Monthly Rate $233 $46 ▴ 24.60% ▴ Difference in Average Monthly Rate Percent Change in Average Monthly Rate

Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.