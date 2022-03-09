Virginia SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Virginia (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in Virginia, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Virginia. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Virginia.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|National General
|$150
|Travelers
|$152
|Elephant
|$152
|Gainsco
|$158
|Safeco
|$161
|Direct Auto
|$190
|Bristol West
|$192
|TSC
|$197
|SafeAuto
|$200
|Dairyland
|$222
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Virginia?
Having an SR-22 in Virginia isn't cheap. It's not the filing that costs the most money; it's the high-risk insurance that goes along with it.
While drivers with no violations pay just $187 a month for minimum liability car insurance on average, motorists with an SR-22 requirement pay $46 more. These additional dollars equate to a 25 percent increase over average rates in Virginia.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Virginia?
While an insurance card is the only thing most drivers have to produce to demonstrate that they've paid their premiums, some negligent drivers are required to prove insurance in other ways. The SR-22 is a form filed by an insurance company to confirm a driver has obtained the necessary amount of liability insurance to drive in the state. Virginia requires an SR-22 of drivers who have unsatisfied judgments against them, have been convicted of a major moving violation, are caught uninsured, or have falsified insurance records.
An FR-44 is a similar form that Virginia requires for DUIs and other offenses. One difference between the SR-22 and the FR-44 is that an FR-44 requires the motorist to have double the minimum financial responsibility limits required by the state. Because both SR-22 and FR-44 drivers have been flagged for high-risk behavior, finding insurance companies that want to do business with them can be more challenging than for low-risk motorists.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Virginia?
While you'll probably get dinged financially for having to have this document, your credit score may make up for part of it. Bad drivers with good credit scores pay less for insurance with an SR-22 than those with poor credit who also require this document. For example, if you have excellent credit but need an SR-22, you'll pay an average of $41 extra over peers in the same financial bracket. Poor credit drivers with an SR-22, on the other hand, pay upwards of $50 more, a $9 difference.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
|Difference
|Excellent
|$170
|$211
|$41
|Good
|$190
|$235
|$45
|Average
|$191
|$237
|$46
|Poor
|$207
|$257
|$50
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Virginia
Any insurer who is registered to do business in the state of Virginia and who does business related to motorists with SR-22 filings can take care of the SR-22 part of the paperwork for you. You'll deal with the insurance company to purchase the necessary coverage, and the insurance company files the SR-22 with the state (usually electronically).
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Virginia
Even if you don't have a car, getting through the SR-22 process is easy. Instead of buying regular car insurance, you'll buy what's called non-owner insurance. It's a type of liability insurance covering the driver and passengers of the other vehicle should you get into an accident in a borrowed car or a rental.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in Virginia
An alternative form proving similar financial responsibility in the state is the FR-44. The FR-44 has more stringent rules as far as how much liability insurance you have to carry. It's possible in Virginia not to have to carry any insurance at all. Virginia is the only state that lets motorists opt out of insurance altogether if they instead pay an uninsured motor vehicle fee of $500. Contact the DMV about your particular situation.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Virginia
Finding a company that will file an SR-22 in Virginia isn't unachievable. But including in your search as many reliable companies as possible to discover the most competitive rates is a challenge if you aren't prepared. Use Insurify to search your insurance options industry-wide and find a coverage plan that is just right for you.
Frequently Asked Questions
The filing requirement period for an SR-22 in Virginia is three years. During those three years, you must have continuous liability insurance and not let it lapse, or you could lose your license and be subject to fines.
Don't let your SR-22 lapse just because you left the state. Depending on the state you move to, you may have to bring it over with you. Refer to your court paperwork, probation officer, and the DMV to understand your specific situation.
Yes, you do need an SR-22 in Virginia, even if you don't have your own ride. Instead of asking for regular liability insurance, you'll ask your agent for a non-owner policy. This policy covers the other vehicle and occupants should you ever get into an accident.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.