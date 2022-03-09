West Virginia SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in West Virginia (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in West Virginia, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in West Virginia. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in West Virginia.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Kemper
|$146
|Safeco
|$168
|Dairyland
|$191
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in West Virginia?
Nearly all states that require an SR-22 form after a major driving violation will charge higher rates for auto insurance coverage. In West Virginia, drivers who don't have a violation history will pay on average $196 per month, while those who need an SR-22 will pay as much as $243. The increase in prices results in drivers paying 24 percent more for coverage.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in West Virginia?
If you have been found guilty of a major driving violation, such as a DUI/DWI, multiple driving occurrences, or an at-fault accident, your insurance provider may request that you obtain an SR-22 form. The SR-22 provides proof to the state of West Virginia that you have the minimum required auto insurance.
In most instances, drivers are required to keep the SR-22 form active for a minimum of three years in West Virginia. This means you may be dealing with higher insurance rates until you can shed the SR-22 certificate.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in West Virginia?
The impact that your credit score can have on the cost of an SR-22 depends on which tier you fall into. Drivers who have an excellent credit score often see the lowest increase in cost, while drivers with poor credit rating will experience higher increases. For instance, in West Virginia motorists with an SR-22 and excellent credit pay $51 less than those with poor credit.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
|Difference
|Excellent
|$189
|$234
|$45
|Good
|$211
|$261
|$50
|Average
|$213
|$263
|$51
|Poor
|$230
|$285
|$55
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in West Virginia
If you find yourself needing to obtain an SR-22 form, there are several options available in West Virginia. Many of the insurance providers in the state offer the SR-22, but the rates can vary greatly. To get the most affordable rates, it is a good idea to use a company like Insurify, where you can quickly compare all the offers you qualify for.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in West Virginia
West Virginia drivers who don't own a vehicle will need to look into a non-owner SR-22 form instead of the standard version. With the non-owner SR-22, you will have coverage that you can use as proof of insurance if you need to get your driver's license reinstated. To qualify, no one in your household can own a vehicle either.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in West Virginia
Even though there aren't any direct alternatives to obtaining an SR-22 in West Virginia, there are things you can do to lower the rates you have to pay for it. For instance, receiving quotes from multiple providers is one of the best ways to find affordable rates.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in West Virginia
Finding affordable SR-22 insurance rates in West Virginia can be a challenge if you don't shop around. One easy way to quickly compare rates all in one location is to use a platform like Insurify. With Insurify, you answer a few simple questions, and within minutes, you can browse dozens of quotes to find the one that suits you best.
Frequently Asked Questions
Drivers who are required to get an SR-22 will need to keep it active for a minimum of three years in West Virginia. Besides the SR-22, it is also a requirement to maintain the minimum auto insurance coverage set forth by West Virginia law.
Your SR-22 will follow you to whatever state you move to if you decide to leave West Virginia. To ensure your SR-22 is properly transferred over, you will want to notify your current auto insurance provider of your intentions to move and give them the information of your new provider.
Motorists who are required to obtain an SR-22 but don't have a car are required to still get an SR-22. However, the type of form that is needed changes from a standard SR-22 to a non-owner SR-22.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.