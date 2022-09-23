>Car Insurance>West Virginia

Car Insurance Requirements in West Virginia (2024)

West Virginia requires drivers to carry a policy with $25,000 in bodily injury liability ($50,000 max per accident), $25,000 in property damage liability, and uninsured motorist coverage.

Updated May 10, 2024

Cheapest recent rates in West Virginia

Drivers using Insurify have found quotes as cheap as $32/mo for liability only and $54/mo for full coverage in West Virginia.

Whether you live in Huntington, Harpers Ferry, or anywhere in between, it’s important to know the minimum requirements for car insurance in West Virginia. Car insurance requirements differ in every state, and you want to make sure you’re following the law.

Here’s how much car insurance you need in West Virginia, what it costs, how to find the best deal by comparing quotes, and whether you should consider purchasing more coverage than the state minimum.

West Virginia car insurance requirements

State laws dictate that all residents of West Virginia must carry insurance with the following limits, at a minimum, for each car that they own:[1]

  • Bodily injury liability: $25,000 per person, up to $50,000 per accident

  • Property damage liability: $25,000 per accident

  • Uninsured motorist coverage: Limits matching those for bodily injury and property damage liability

Here’s a closer look at each.

Bodily injury liability

Bodily injury liability coverage helps pay for medical expenses for anyone you injure in an accident (excluding people in your own car).

In West Virginia, a policy offering minimum coverage will pay up to $25,000 in medical bills for any one person. If you injure multiple people in an accident, it’ll pay a collective total of up to $50,000 toward their medical bills.

Important Information

If anyone sustains injuries beyond $25,000 — or if several people are injured beyond the $50,000 cap for everyone involved — then you’ll personally be on the hook to pay for the rest.

Property damage liability

Similarly, property damage liability coverage pays for any damage that you cause to someone else’s property in an accident.

Often, that means the other driver’s car. But it could include other things too, such as personal assets that were damaged inside the car, like laptops or beloved pets. It could also apply to things you run into, like mailboxes or sheds.

In West Virginia, the minimum legal limit that all policies must offer is $25,000 for property damage liability. If you damage something costing more than that — such as someone’s brand-new Porsche — you’ll be on the hook to pay the rest from your own pocket.

Uninsured motorist coverage

Having your own liability insurance is all well and good, but what if someone who isn’t carrying this coverage hits you? If this happens, they won’t have any way to reimburse you.

Instead, West Virginia is one of several states that require drivers to also carry uninsured motorist coverage for just this scenario. If someone without liability insurance hits you, then your uninsured motorist coverage will kick in instead.

The minimum limits for an uninsured motorist policy in West Virginia must match those for your own liability coverage — that is, it’ll offer up to $25,000 toward your medical bills and $25,000 toward property damage.

Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in West Virginia?

Generally speaking, state-minimum coverage is always your cheapest option because it covers only the bare minimum you need to drive while following laws. But it’s a good idea to consider whether you should purchase higher limits on your existing liability policies, or even purchase other types of car insurance coverage entirely. 

Full-coverage car insurance is usually the next step up when it comes to buying more insurance, offering coverage for your own car, too. In fact, if you’re paying off your car, your lender may require it.[2]

In West Virginia, buying a full-coverage policy bumps up your total cost by 150%, on average, compared to a minimum-coverage policy, Insurify data shows. You might also opt for this coverage if you wouldn’t be able to buy a new car outright if an accident totals your current vehicle.

Good to Know

Some financial experts say to match your policy liability limits to your net worth, since that’s what’s at risk if you’re involved in a high-stakes lawsuit. If you have a lot of money saved, for example, you can ensure your savings stay safe by buying additional liability coverage.

The cost of liability-only car insurance in West Virginia

It costs  $74 per month in West Virginia for a minimum-coverage policy, according to Insurify data. If you’re driving in West Virginia, you’ll need to carry at least this amount of coverage to pay for injuries and damage if you cause an accident.

State Farm32
USAA39
Erie39
GEICO59
Liberty Mutual70
Progressive70
Nationwide74
Clearcover77
Direct Auto80
Allstate82
Dairyland88
Midvale Home & Auto94
Foremost97
CSAA107
The cost of full-coverage car insurance in West Virginia

If you’re looking for protection for your own car — or if you’re paying off an auto loan or lease — a full-coverage policy might be in order. This adds collision insurance and comprehensive coverage to a basic policy to reimburse you if your car is damaged in an accident, no matter who caused the damage.

In West Virginia, the average price for full coverage is $179 per month.

See which insurers offer the cheapest full-coverage rates in West Virginia in the table below.

State Farm54
USAA65
Erie65
GEICO98
Progressive116
Nationwide122
State Auto126
Allstate136
Clearcover143
Midvale Home & Auto155
Liberty Mutual158
Direct Auto166
CSAA200
Dairyland242
Foremost246
Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in West Virginia

State law requires you to carry proof of insurance with you. If a law enforcement officer stops you or you’re involved in a car crash and can’t provide that proof, it’s considered a serious driving offense, with penalties that get increasingly harsh each time you’re caught:

  • Driver’s license suspension: 30 days for a first offense, 90 days for subsequent offenses

  • Vehicle registration suspension: Suspended until you can provide proof of insurance

  • License plate suspension: Suspended after your second or further offenses

  • Reinstatement fees and court fees: $50 license reinstatement fee, $100 registration reinstatement fee, plus a $50 fee for license plate confiscation if done by a police officer

In West Virginia, penalties for failure to provide proof of insurance are already strict enough. But if you’re caught providing false information, you’ll face even more severe penalties. Your driver’s license will be suspended for 90 days, and your car registration will be suspended until you get it insured again. Plus, you could face a fine of up to $1,000 or up to one year of jail time.[3]

Additionally, auto insurance rates tend to be very high if you’ve been convicted of any driving violations, making it even harder to get back on the road.[4]

Optional car insurance coverages to consider

Whether you drive a lot through urban areas or rural areas, many West Virginia motorists find that other types of insurance coverage come in handy for certain situations. Here are a few others to consider, often available at affordable rates:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you recently took out a car loan or lease, consider gap insurance, which repays the remaining loan balance after insurance payouts if you total your car.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    If you drive on country roads a lot or just want some peace of mind, roadside assistance coverage is usually very affordable and offers help for things like flat tires, towing, lockouts, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage helps pay the medical bills for you and any passengers in your car if you’re involved in a car crash, regardless of who was at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Umbrella liability coverage

    This adds extra liability protection on top of your existing car and homeowners (or renters) insurance policies.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    State law requires that you buy uninsured motorist coverage. But underinsured motorist coverage kicks in if someone with insurance hits you and your medical costs go beyond their policy limits.

West Virginia car insurance requirements FAQs

If you’re looking for more information on legal requirements for car insurance in the Mountain State, consult these quick answers.

  • What are the requirements for auto insurance in WV?

    West Virginia drivers must carry a 25/50/25 policy, with $25,000 in bodily injury liability protection (up to $50,000 per accident), plus $25,000 in property damage liability coverage. Drivers must also have uninsured motorist coverage matching liability limits.

  • What is the liability limit in West Virginia?

    West Virginia law requires that all drivers carry bodily injury liability coverage with limits of at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident. The state also requires property damage liability coverage with limits of at least $25,000. The state requires drivers to carry uninsured motorist coverage as well.

  • What is full coverage in WV?

    Full coverage in West Virginia includes all the minimum auto insurance requirements, plus additional comprehensive and collision coverage. Lenders often require full coverage to ensure that the vehicle they’re financing is protected.

  • Do you need car insurance to register a car in West Virginia?

    Yes. The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles uses an online system to verify your insurance policy before you register a car, so it’ll know whether you actually have a car insurance policy in place or not.

  • Does insurance follow the car or the driver in West Virginia?

    Car insurance generally follows the car. If you lend your car to a friend or family member, they’re generally covered. This isn’t always the case, though, such as if your car is stolen. Insurance also follows the driver in some cases, such as when you rent a car.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

