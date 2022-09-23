West Virginia car insurance requirements

State laws dictate that all residents of West Virginia must carry insurance with the following limits, at a minimum, for each car that they own:[1]

Bodily injury liability: $25,000 per person, up to $50,000 per accident

Property damage liability: $25,000 per accident

Uninsured motorist coverage: Limits matching those for bodily injury and property damage liability

Here’s a closer look at each.

Bodily injury liability

Bodily injury liability coverage helps pay for medical expenses for anyone you injure in an accident (excluding people in your own car).

In West Virginia, a policy offering minimum coverage will pay up to $25,000 in medical bills for any one person. If you injure multiple people in an accident, it’ll pay a collective total of up to $50,000 toward their medical bills.

Important Information If anyone sustains injuries beyond $25,000 — or if several people are injured beyond the $50,000 cap for everyone involved — then you’ll personally be on the hook to pay for the rest.

Property damage liability

Similarly, property damage liability coverage pays for any damage that you cause to someone else’s property in an accident.

Often, that means the other driver’s car. But it could include other things too, such as personal assets that were damaged inside the car, like laptops or beloved pets. It could also apply to things you run into, like mailboxes or sheds.

In West Virginia, the minimum legal limit that all policies must offer is $25,000 for property damage liability. If you damage something costing more than that — such as someone’s brand-new Porsche — you’ll be on the hook to pay the rest from your own pocket.

Uninsured motorist coverage

Having your own liability insurance is all well and good, but what if someone who isn’t carrying this coverage hits you? If this happens, they won’t have any way to reimburse you.

Instead, West Virginia is one of several states that require drivers to also carry uninsured motorist coverage for just this scenario. If someone without liability insurance hits you, then your uninsured motorist coverage will kick in instead.

The minimum limits for an uninsured motorist policy in West Virginia must match those for your own liability coverage — that is, it’ll offer up to $25,000 toward your medical bills and $25,000 toward property damage.