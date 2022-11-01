4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Just over 30,000 Mountaineers call Morgantown home, and driving is the primary mode of transportation. Are the Mountaineers not your team? You can still cheer for an auto insurance policy that matches your driver profile as you enjoy life in West Virginia.
Over 86 percent of Morgantown households own cars. With all those folks peeping at those pretty county roads, finding the right auto insurance policy becomes a peak part of life in the Mountain State.
Car Insurance in Morgantown, WV
The average cost of West Virginia car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Morgantown, WV to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Morgantown is $206 per month, or $2472 annually.
Car insurance in Morgantown is $12 more than the average cost of car insurance in West Virginia.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Morgantown on average is Nationwide, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Morgantown, WV
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Morgantown
|Progressive
|$58 /mo
|Allstate
|$63 /mo
|State Farm
|$93 /mo
|Nationwide
|$107 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Morgantown, WV
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Morgantown. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$225 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$173 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|West Virginia Cities
|Charleston
|$97/mo
|Huntington
|$126/mo
|Parkersburg
|$123/mo
|Wheeling
|$96/mo
|Morgantown
|$80/mo
|West Virginia
|$104/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in West Virginia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on West Virginia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in West Virginia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. West Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodiliy injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In West Virginia, motorists are required to purchase the same level of insurance for this coverage as liability coverage.
Morgantown Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Young drivers pay the lion’s share when it comes to car insurance rates in Morgantown. Because young drivers are inexperienced, insurance companies assign them higher risk than drivers even 10 years older. While rates for teen drivers top out at $404, those in their 20s only pay $278 a month for the same coverage. The older you are, the lower your insurance rates continue to be in Morgantown. Rates drop steeply for drivers in their 60s and 70s to $107 and $70, respectively.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$405
|20s
|$279
|30s
|$206
|40s
|$256
|50s
|$240
|60s
|$108
|70s
|$71
|80s
|N/A
Morgantown Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
When insurance companies look over your driving record, they see both the good and bad and charge you accordingly. Clean records don’t go unnoticed—especially if you’ve had a violation on your record before. Speeders in Morgantown pay as much as $282 for their car insurance. Violations like this usually remain on your record for three to five years. With time and sound driving, you could pay as little as $229 when your record is clean.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$230
|Speeding Ticket
|$283
|At-Fault Accident
|$262
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$216
Morgantown Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
'Credit scoring is a common way for insurance companies to assess and assign risk. If you are the kind of person who pays their bills on time, chances are you are a better driver and a lower insurance risk. Higher credit scores translate into lower insurance premiums. Because credit scores can raise or lower insurance premiums, it''s essential that you actively manage yours. Drivers with excellent credit in Morgantown can expect to pay $202 in insurance premiums monthly.'
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$245
|Good
|$256
|Average
|$222
|Poor
|$269
Find local Morgantown agents
Insurance Centers, Inc.102 Venture Dr Ste 5,
Morgantown, WV 26508
Talerico Insurance Agency, LLC3040 University Avenue,
Suite 2008, Morgantown, WV 26505
USI Services48 Donley St STE 703,
Morgantown, WV 26501-5900
WesBanco Insurance Services, Inc.1350 Earl Core Road,
Morgantown, WV 26505
USA II, LTD505 Ashebrooke Square,
Morgantown, WV 26508
Hugh Harris Insurance Agency, LLC220 Bowers Lane ,
Morgantown, WV 26508
Dave Michael - State Farm Insurance Agent548 Beechurst Ave,
Morgantown, WV 26505
Bond Insurance Agency, Inc.486 Old Cheat Rd.,
Morgantown, WV 26508
BLUE RIDGE RISK PARTNERS - DYER INSURANCE GROUPPO Box 624,
Morgantown, WV 26507-0624
Duane White: Allstate Insurance1756 Mileground Rd Ste C,
Morgantown, WV 26505
Morgantown, WV DMV Information
The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles in Morgantown is at 1525 Deckers Creek Blvd., Morgantown, WV 26505. The office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the phone number is 1 (304) 558-3900. If you want to skip the line, you can also call and schedule an appointment.
Public Transportation in Morgantown, WV
Most people in Morgantown drive, and interstates, highways, and state routes snake through the town. The city also provides public transportation. Morgantown Personal Rapid Transit helps you access parts of WVU, and the Mountain Line Transit Authority operates buses as well. If you're skipping the bus wait, you can opt for rideshare services like Uber or Lyft. Traditional taxi companies, such as Motown Taxi, will also get you to your destination.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Morgantown, WV
West Virginians love greens, whether you call them wild greens, fresh greens, or dandelion greens. But you can put another type of green in your wallet after your car insurance savings in Morgantown. Try Insurify to lock in the best rates and compare dozens of insurance quotes in just a few seconds.
When you live in a college town full of speeders and drivers with suspended licenses, insurance becomes even more valuable. Insurify and good deals go together like hot dogs and coleslaw.
FAQs - Morgantown, WV Car Insurance
It's a college town that ranks second for most suspended licenses and third for speeding tickets. Insurers raise the rates to offset the risk.
Buy the state minimum coverage. It's the least amount of insurance West Virginia allows. If you’re financing your vehicle, lenders require comprehensive and collision coverage. In that case, to make your bill lower, increase your deductibles to the most you can afford out of pocket if a wreck happens.
Car insurance rates vary by city, company, and driver. If you're looking for prices tailored to your driver profile, try Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes. You'll unlock savings and discounts and find the coverage you deserve at a premium you can afford.
Insurify Insights
How Morgantown Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Morgantown, West Virginia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Morgantown drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across West Virginia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Morgantown
#11
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in West Virginia
#9
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in West Virginia
#12
City with the Most DUIs Rank in West Virginia
#11
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in West Virginia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Morgantown drivers rank 5 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in West Virginia.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Morgantown with an accident: 9.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Morgantown drivers rank 12 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in West Virginia.
- Rank within state: #12
- Percent of drivers in Morgantown with a DUI: 1.5%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in West Virginia, Morgantown drivers rank 5 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Morgantown with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in West Virginia, Morgantown drivers rank 7 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #7
- Percent of drivers in Morgantown with a reckless driving violation: 1.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in West Virginia, Morgantown drivers rank 11 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #11
- Percent of drivers in Morgantown with a speeding ticket: 7.9%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Morgantown drivers rank 17 in clean driving records across all cities in West Virginia.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Morgantown with clean record: 78.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Morgantown drivers rank 13 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in West Virginia.
- Rank within state: #13
- Percent of drivers in Morgantown with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.48%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- West Virginia Insurance Commisioner. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022