What’s the average cost of car insurance in West Virginia?

West Virginians pay an average premium of $179 per month for full coverage and $74 per month for liability coverage.

The state requires all drivers to have a minimum amount of liability coverage, including bodily injury, property damage, and uninsured motorist coverage. While liability insurance may be the cheapest option, if you want additional protection from comprehensive and collision insurance, you may want to consider purchasing a full-coverage policy.

In an accident, collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle regardless of fault. Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your vehicle from theft, vandalism, severe weather, or other non-collision events.

You may also consider adding medical payments coverage, or MedPay, to cover medical expenses for you and your passengers in an at-fault accident.

Mountain State drivers experience cheaper rates than most of the U.S. But premiums will still vary depending on your ZIP code, age, gender, driving record, marital status, and credit history.

The table below shows liability and full-coverage rates for good drivers from popular car insurance companies in West Virginia.

Insurance Company Full Coverage Liability Only State Farm 54 32 USAA 65 39 Erie 66 39 GEICO 99 59 Progressive 117 70 Nationwide 123 73 Allstate 137 81 Root 141 86 Clearcover 153 77 Midvale Home & Auto 154 97 Direct Auto 164 79 Liberty Mutual 166 70 CSAA 199 105 Dairyland 244 88 Foremost 245 97 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.