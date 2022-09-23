>Car Insurance>West Virginia

Average Car Insurance Cost in West Virginia (2024)

Drivers in West Virginia pay $127 per month, on average, for car insurance.

Alani Asis
Written byAlani Asis
Alani Asis
Alani Asis

  • 3 years of content writing

  • Bylines with leading financial publications

Alani is a freelance writer specializing in personal finance. She aims to make complex topics more approachable through fun, digestible content.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Sara Getman
Edited bySara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga and crocheting.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Updated May 23, 2024

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Cheapest recent rates in West Virginia

Drivers using Insurify have found quotes as cheap as $32/mo for liability only and $54/mo for full coverage in West Virginia.

*Quotes generated for Insurify users from West Virginia within the last 10 days. Last updated on May 23, 2024

Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 100+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from May 23, 2024. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

*Quotes generated for Insurify users from West Virginia within the last 10 days. Last updated on May 23, 2024

Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 100+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from May 23, 2024. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

Table of contents

Table of contentsexpand/collapse

West Virginia’s overall average monthly car insurance cost is $127 — lower than the national average rate of $160. The Mountain State’s comparatively small population could help account for its low insurance rates. Another potential reason is that West Virginia is home to some of the safest drivers in the nation, according to an Insurify study.

Even though drivers in West Virginia experience some of the cheapest rates in the country, it’s a good idea to compare quotes from various companies to secure the best deal on the coverage you need.

Quick Facts

  • State Farm, Erie, and USAA are the three cheapest insurers for West Virginia drivers, Insurify data shows.

  • The state’s capital, Charleston, has some of the highest insurance rates in the state, averaging $131 per month.

  • West Virginia has one of the lowest rates of uninsured drivers in the nation. Just 9.2% of West Virginia drivers don’t have auto insurance, according to the Insurance Research Council.

What’s the average cost of car insurance in West Virginia?

West Virginians pay an average premium of $179 per month for full coverage and $74 per month for liability coverage.

The state requires all drivers to have a minimum amount of liability coverage, including bodily injury, property damage, and uninsured motorist coverage. While liability insurance may be the cheapest option, if you want additional protection from comprehensive and collision insurance, you may want to consider purchasing a full-coverage policy.

In an accident, collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle regardless of fault. Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your vehicle from theft, vandalism, severe weather, or other non-collision events.

You may also consider adding medical payments coverage, or MedPay, to cover medical expenses for you and your passengers in an at-fault accident.

Mountain State drivers experience cheaper rates than most of the U.S. But premiums will still vary depending on your ZIP code, age, gender, driving record, marital status, and credit history.

The table below shows liability and full-coverage rates for good drivers from popular car insurance companies in West Virginia.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, May 16 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
State Farm5432
USAA6539
Erie6639
GEICO9959
Progressive11770
Nationwide12373
Allstate13781
Root14186
Clearcover15377
Midvale Home & Auto15497
Direct Auto16479
Liberty Mutual16670
CSAA199105
Dairyland24488
Foremost24597
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Shop for Car Insurance in West Virginia

Liability quotes in West Virginia start at $32/mo.

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Average West Virginia car insurance rates by city

Car insurance rates differ from city to city, even within the same state. This is because driving in different areas carries varying risk levels. For example, due to its lower population, drivers in Parkersburg may have lower rates than drivers in Charleston.

Drivers in more populated areas see higher rates than drivers in more rural areas due to a higher risk of car accidents and crime.[1]

The table below shows the average monthly liability and full-coverage car insurance in various cities in West Virginia.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Charleston$181$82
Huntington$182$98
Martinsburg$180$74
Morgantown$166$78
Parkersburg$156$86
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average West Virginia car insurance rates by age

Your age influences your car insurance rates significantly. As newer drivers, teens and young drivers are more likely to engage in risky driving behavior and get into an accident. Younger drivers tend to pay the highest rates.[1]

Rates begin to drop at 25 as drivers gain more experience. But seniors may start to see their premiums increase around age 70 as age-related conditions, such as a decline in hearing, sight, and motor functions, affect their responsiveness and reaction time.

The table below illustrates the average monthly premium for drivers of different age groups.

Average Monthly Quote by Driver Age

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How gender affects car insurance rates in West Virginia

Insurance companies evaluate your gender and age when determining your risk level. Research shows that male drivers engage in risky behaviors more frequently than female drivers, including not wearing a seatbelt and speeding.[2] Younger male drivers get into fatal accidents more than younger female drivers.

As shown in the table below, younger men see the highest rates for a car insurance policy.

These are the average monthly car insurance costs for men and women across various age brackets.

AgeMaleFemale
16$388$314
35$178$162
50$131$125
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How your driving record affects car insurance rates in West Virginia

Insurance companies use driving history to determine car insurance rates, too. While drivers with a clean driving history generally get the lowest premiums, drivers with incidents on their records will see higher premiums and are considered high-risk. Incidents insurers look for include at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI).

West Virginia doesn’t require drivers to file an SR-22 after an incident, but it does use a point system to track incidents. Drivers who reach 12 points on their record face suspension of their license. Additionally, drivers convicted of a DUI in the state must complete 18 hours of DUI education.[3]

West Virginia drivers with an incident on their record can expect higher rates than people with a clean driving history. Below is the average monthly cost of liability-only and full-coverage car insurance policies for high-risk drivers with an incident on their record.

Driver RecordAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Clean record$179$74
With accident$292$121
With speeding ticket$303$125
With DUI$328$136
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average West Virginia car insurance rates by marital status

Your marital status can affect your insurance rates in West Virginia. Married drivers pay slightly lower rates than single drivers because they can split the insurance cost and take advantage of discounts such as a multi-car discount. With this discount, you can insure two or more cars at a reduced rate rather than buying individual policies for each vehicle.

Here’s a look at the average car insurance quote for a single driver and married drivers.

Marital StatusAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Single$178$74
Married$177$73
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Find Affordable Auto Insurance

Unlock savings and discounts when you compare rates with Insurify

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Average West Virginia car insurance rates by credit tier

In West Virginia, insurers can use credit-based insurance scores to determine your likelihood of filing a claim. Studies show that drivers with poor credit history are more likely to file a claim, which results in higher insurance rates.[4] Drivers with good and excellent credit history are less likely to file a claim and see lower insurance rates.

Below is the monthly average cost of liability-only and full-coverage policies across various credit profiles.

Credit TierAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Excellent$133$55
Good$151$53
Fair$185$76
Poor$200$83
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

West Virginia car insurance FAQs

If you’re a West Virginia driver in the market for car insurance, this additional information may help with your search.

  • How much is car insurance in West Virginia per month?

    The average cost of a liability-only policy in West Virginia is $74 per month, and the cost of a full-coverage policy is $179 per month. But your auto insurance rates will vary depending on various factors, such as your insurance company, coverage needs, and risk profile.

  • What is the minimum car insurance required in West Virginia?

    According to West Virginia law, the minimum coverage requirements for auto insurance are $25,000 per person, $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, and $25,000 in property damage liability insurance. Drivers must also maintain the minimum requirement of $25,000 per person, $50,000 per accident, and $25,000 for property damage in underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage.[5]

  • How much is car insurance for 18-year-olds in West Virginia?

    The average monthly cost of liability-only insurance for teens in West Virginia is $148 per month. On average, the cost of full-coverage insurance for teens is $357 per month.

    Teen drivers can save money by staying on their parents’ insurance, taking advantage of good student discounts, and maintaining a clean driving record.

  • What is the cheapest car insurance in West Virginia?

    In West Virginia, the cheapest car insurance company is State Farm, at $32 per month for a liability-only policy. The other cheapest companies are Erie and USAA, with rates of $39 and $39 per month, respectively.

  • What are the best auto insurance companies in West Virginia?

    State Farm, Erie, and USAA are the best car insurance companies in West Virginia. All three companies have competitive rates, many different types of discounts, and high J.D. Power scores.[6] These companies also have strong Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, with State Farm and Erie having a 4.6 and 4.6 out of 5, and USAA having a 4.7.

    But the best auto insurance company for you depends on individual needs and situations. Comparing car insurance quotes from multiple companies can help you secure a policy that meets your needs and budget.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  2. Argionis Law. "Do Men or Women Get in More Accidents?."
  3. West Virginia DMV. "Impaired Driving."
  4. Experian. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores vs. Credit Scores."
  5. WEST VIRGINIA Offices of the Insurance Commissioner. "Automobile Mandatory Limits."
  6. Jdpower.com. "2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study."
Alani Asis
Alani Asis

Alani Asis is a personal finance freelance writer with nearly three years of experience in content creation. She has landed bylines with leading publications and brands like Insider, Fortune, LendingTree, and more. Alani aims to make personal finance approachable through fun, relatable, and digestible content.

Learn More
Sara Getman
Edited bySara GetmanAssociate Editor
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga and crocheting.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers