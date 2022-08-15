Auto Insurance Brokers: Should You Use One?

How a Car Insurance Broker Works

What is a car insurance broker? Auto insurance brokers are a type of insurance agent. They typically charge a flat fee to help drivers find the perfect car insurance policy for their driver profile. Insurify can do that work too, but it’s free.

A car insurance broker can help you shop for a car insurance policy so you can choose the best coverage option for your unique situation. Brokers are different from agents; they represent the buyer, not an insurance company like Nationwide or GEICO. A broker is unbiased and will share policy information from a number of the best car insurance companies.

You can also count on a broker to explain how much coverage you may need and what type of additional coverage is worth considering. Once you decide to work with a car insurance broker, they’ll ask you for personal information like your name, address, and vehicle make and model. This way, they can provide you with several auto insurance quotes at once.

Even though a broker may not be able to get you a better deal, they can educate you on how various factors like your age and driving history affect your auto insurance rates.

