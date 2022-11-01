4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Brooklyn, NY
You may be surprised that one of the most significant factors in how much you’ll pay in car insurance premiums has to do with where you live. The average cost of car insurance varies drastically between regions. Auto insurance in Brooklyn will be significantly more expensive than in Albany, New York. Here’s how to find the cheapest car insurance in Brooklyn, NY.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Brooklyn is $419 per month, or $5028 annually.
Car insurance in Brooklyn is $193 more than the average cost of car insurance in New York.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Brooklyn on average is TSC Direct, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Brooklyn, NY
Various factors affect how much you pay for auto insurance. Where you live, your driving record, and your credit score can all impact what type of car insurance quotes you receive. Here are the cheapest auto insurance companies for Brooklyn drivers.
|Insurance Provider in Brooklyn
|Insurance Provider in Brooklyn
|TSC Direct
|$168 /mo
|Kemper Preferred
|$175 /mo
|Travelers
|$270 /mo
|Plymouth Rock
|$414 /mo
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$414 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Brooklyn, NY
In Brooklyn, Nationwide, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual are the top companies based on ICS data. They offer minimum coverage, such as bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and personal injury protection. You can also get collision coverage and full-coverage liability insurance.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Score
|Nationwide
|89
|$634 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$488 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$590 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$270 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|New York Cities
|New York
|$321/mo
|Staten Island
|$186/mo
|Buffalo
|$151/mo
|Rochester
|$112/mo
|Brooklyn
|$417/mo
|New York
|$237/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New York
All motor vehicles operated or parked on New York roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in New York[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New York is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In New York, this coverage is for bodily injury resulting from accidents with either type of driver.
Brooklyn Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
If you’re over 25, you’ll typically pay much less for New York car insurance than younger drivers. If you’re a teen driver, you’re considered high-risk, and your premiums will be more expensive than those of a 40-year-old. This is because older drivers statistically have lower accident rates. To find affordable car insurance coverage, compare rates from multiple companies.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$857
|20s
|$433
|30s
|$295
|40s
|$283
|50s
|$250
|60s
|$220
|70s
|$216
|80+
|$239
Brooklyn Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
The price of car insurance is affected by your driving history. If you’ve been ticketed for a traffic violation, you can expect to pay a higher average rate for motorist coverage. If you’ve had a car accident, your premiums will be higher as well. Those with a clean record—no tickets or accidents—can expect cheaper car insurance rates.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$162
|Speeding Ticket
|$167
|At-Fault Accident
|$149
|DUI
|$395
Brooklyn Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Higher credit scores can mean lower car insurance rates, especially when you’re looking for affordable auto insurance in Brooklyn. The higher your score, the less you will pay for coverage—that’s because car insurance companies see New York drivers with good credit scores as a low-risk investment, so they offer them great prices on their policies.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$122
|Good
|$169
|Average
|$202
|Bad
|$191
Find local Brooklyn agents
The Magrino Agency9729 4th Ave Ste A,
Brooklyn, NY 11209
Leo Fenster Agency2060 E 63rd Street,
Brooklyn, NY 11234
Hamptons Risk Management Insurance Agency597 Vanderbilt Ave,
Brooklyn, NY 11238
F&W Professional Insurance Brokerage Inc.543 Bedford Ave Ste A,
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Secure Insure Brokerage Inc DBA Insure Secure5824-12th Avenue,
Brooklyn, NY 11219
Ariston Brokerage Corp7219 18th Ave,
Brooklyn, NY 11204
Silverline Insurance Agency, LLC936 Madison St,
Brooklyn, NY 11221
Cosmopolitan Brokerage8007 3rd Ave,
Brooklyn, NY 11209
Marchetti & Sabatelli Associates, Inc.9201 4th Ave,
2nd Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Community Brokerage II349 Court Street,
Brooklyn, NY 11231
Brooklyn DMV Information
The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) issues licenses and registration for vehicles registered in Brooklyn. DMV offices are open Monday through Friday during regular business hours, and some are open as late as 8 p.m. on Thursdays. Offices offer online services where you can renew registrations without visiting a DMV office.
Public Transportation in Brooklyn
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) offers several bus routes throughout Brooklyn and the rest of New York state. Subway services like MTA make getting around more accessible, but they’re also more affordable than using taxis or ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Brooklyn
Getting the best rates on car insurance in Brooklyn starts with shopping around. Insurify can help you compare multiple car insurance companies that offer you great rates on your car insurance policy. The online system is streamlined, making it quick and painless.
Rates and policies vary from company to company, so it’s essential to check out what each company has to offer before deciding who to choose as your auto insurance provider. With online quote-comparison tools, the process doesn’t have to be tedious – With Insurify, you can compare quotes in just five minutes. The process is easy and will save you money!
FAQs - Brooklyn, NY Car Insurance
To get cheap car insurance in Brooklyn, you need to compare quotes. By comparing quotes, you can find car insurance that’s both affordable and appropriate for your situation. In general, look for a reputable insurer, make sure they have a good reputation with customers, and be sure that they offer all of your required coverages and discounts.
Your auto insurance costs depend on several factors, including your age, location, credit score, coverage amount, coverage limits, and deductible. Some of the cheapest car insurance rates start at $168 for drivers in Brooklyn.
Over time, you may see your auto insurance rates fluctuate a bit. This isn�’t uncommon. Generally, DUIs, speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and a poor credit history can drive up your car insurance rate. Keeping a clean driving record is one of the best ways to keep your costs down.
Insurify Insights
How Brooklyn Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Brooklyn, New York below:
