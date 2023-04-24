Car Insurance for High-Risk Drivers in New York (2023)

Best New York auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers by violation

While insurance for high-risk drivers is more expensive in general, the cost you pay can vary depending on the violation.

Best car insurance for New York high-risk drivers with an at-fault accident

On average, drivers in New York with clean records pay around $460 per month for liability-only coverage. An at-fault accident can bump your premiums for liability insurance up to $635 per month on average.

If you do have an at-fault accident on your record, Travelers and Safeco offer the lowest average monthly premiums for both liability and full coverage. Here’s a breakdown of average premium costs by insurer.

Insurance Company Liability Only Full Coverage Insurify Quality Score Travelers $233 $283 4.2 Nationwide N/A $446 4.1 Progressive $519 $674 4 Safeco $309 $412 3.8 Liberty Mutual $592 $662 3.7 Bristol West $965 $1,137 2.1 View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Best car insurance rates for high-risk drivers in New York with a DUI

Premiums increase even more for drivers with a DUI in New York. Again, Travelers and Safeco offer the most affordable coverage on average, with liability-only premiums around $324 and $420 per month, respectively.

Insurance Company Liability Only Full Coverage Insurify Quality Score Travelers $324 $394 4.2 Nationwide N/A $621 4.1 Progressive $722 $937 4 Safeco $430 $573 3.8 Liberty Mutual $824 $921 3.7 Bristol West $1,343 $1,582 2.1 View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Best auto insurance for New York high-risk drivers with speeding tickets

While your insurance costs will likely go up after a speeding ticket in New York, certain insurers offer more affordable coverage than others. Travelers and Safeco offer the cheapest policies on average for both liability-only and full-coverage policies.

Travelers offers liability-only coverage for around $218 per month and full coverage for $265 per month, while Safeco offers liability-only coverage for $289 per month and full coverage for $386 per month.