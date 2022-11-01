Bristol West Car Insurance Coverage Options

To make sure its policyholders are covered, Bristol West offers standard car insurance coverage that ticks all the boxes at a very level. This includes liability coverage in the case of bodily injury or property damage, comprehensive coverage for when damage happens outside of your control, and collision coverage to repair traffic-related accidents, regardless of who’s at fault.

Beyond liability insurance and the other mentioned coverage, Bristol West also helps make sure drivers get peace of mind when it comes to uninsured or underinsured motorists. This coverage is often required by state law and by most car loan or lease operators. Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage helps cover the costs of medical bills and property damage when the at-fault driver has insufficient or no insurance.

Rideshare Coverage

Rideshare drivers, like Uber or Lyft drivers, can rest easy behind the wheel knowing that they have coverage while they wait for more ride requests. Rideshare companies sometimes do not provide full disclosure that they only cover their employees while they are en route to pick up passengers or when the passengers are in their car. This provides gap coverage between rides.

Mobile App

If you want to keep an eye on your policy and monitor expenses without having to speak with an agent, consider downloading Bristol West’s mobile app available on Apple and Android devices. While the insurer offers customer support by speaking with an agent, you can manage your policy online through the website or app and get reminders about upcoming bills with text alerts.

Roadside Assistance

With this add-on, Bristol West is there for its drivers when they find themselves in need during an emergency. This helps give drivers peace of mind to know they are covered in case their car breaks down on the side of the road and they need towing to the next nearest and safest destination. If you experience car trouble, you might want to consider paying for this coverage.

Rental Reimbursement

Getting into an accident can definitely be scary. It leaves most drivers feeling disoriented and startled in the moment. Some people might scramble to find options for repairs, figure out costs, consider an increased premium, and sometimes pay for medical bills. Luckily, Bristol West helps with that stress by offering a rental car reimbursement of up to $50 per day for 30 days.