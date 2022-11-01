4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
A member of the well-known Farmers Insurance Group, Bristol West auto insurance focuses mainly on affordable insurance options for high-risk drivers. Monthly car insurance coverage runs a bit steep, at $231 on average. Bristol West insurance policy can be a good option for drivers with a poor driving history.
With more than six hundred car insurance companies in the market, figuring out which one feels like the right fit for you might seem daunting. Insurify can help! We do all the work to go through hundreds of auto policies to find the ones that best fit your auto insurance coverage needs and budget. We give you side-by-side comparisons so you can shop stress-free.
Bristol West in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Bristol West is $231 per month.
Bristol West is good for high-risk drivers with less-than-ideal driving records who may have been turned down by other insurance companies.
Bristol West isn't the best option for drivers with clean driving histories free of violations.
Bristol West Industry Rankings and Scorecard
While the Bristol West Insurance Group is relatively small compared to other companies and doesn’t offer insurance products beyond auto, being part of the larger Farmers family increases its accessibility to more resources. However, its auto insurance reviews are quite poor when compared to its peers. People tend to complain about poor customer service and rising rates.
|Industry Ranking
|Bristol West Rating
|Better Business Bureau
|A-
|A.M. Best
|A-
|NAIC Complaint Index
|More complaints than average
See More: Best Car Insurance
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Bristol West Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
Like most car insurance companies, Bristol West takes a number of factors into account to figure out how much you pay in premiums and deductibles. Bristol West is known to cater especially to drivers with less-than-ideal driving records. Its rates run a bit higher than other companies, but it can be a good option for drivers who have been turned down in the past.
|Driver Profile
|Bristol West Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$228
|$77
|DUI
|$361
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$280
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$246
|$104
See More: High-Risk Car Insurance
Bristol West Car Insurance Quotes by State
On top of your driving history, where you live can also impact insurance quotes. Your location—from your state down to your ZIP code—matters because each state has its own laws for car insurance and what’s required for minimum coverage.
The good news is that as an insurance agency that’s part of the larger Farmers Insurance family, Bristol West is available in most states. If Bristol West isn’t available in your state, Insurify can help you look up other options.
|State
|Bristol West Average Monthly Premium
|Alabama
|$229
|Arizona
|$182
|Arkansas
|$243
|California
|$230
|Colorado
|$178
|Connecticut
|$397
|Florida
|$263
|Georgia
|$308
|Idaho
|$174
|Illinois
|$182
|Indiana
|$132
|Iowa
|$174
|Kansas
|$199
|Kentucky
|$266
|Louisiana
|$483
|Maine
|$165
|Maryland
|$454
|Massachusetts
|$301
|Michigan
|$341
|Minnesota
|$231
|Mississippi
|$192
|Missouri
|$299
|Montana
|$257
|Nebraska
|$200
|Nevada
|$371
|New Hampshire
|$161
|New Jersey
|$402
|New Mexico
|$178
|New York
|$334
|North Dakota
|$220
|Ohio
|$193
|Oklahoma
|$192
|Oregon
|$191
|Pennsylvania
|$181
|South Carolina
|$303
|South Dakota
|$195
|Tennessee
|$191
|Texas
|$219
|Utah
|$227
|Virginia
|$180
|Washington
|$242
|Wisconsin
|$173
|Wyoming
|$114
Bristol West Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Without a doubt, Bristol West is best for drivers who have violations on their driving records that might make it more difficult than usual to secure an auto insurance policy. While it might cost a bit more than other companies, it can be a good option if you’ve been denied a policy in the past. If your driving history proves you are a safe driver, consider other options.
Pros
Offers coverage to high-risk drivers
Helps with SR-22 filings
Cons
High premiums
Minimal discounts
Not known for great customer service
See More: Best & Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance Quotes
Bristol West Car Insurance Discounts
Discounts are pretty generous at Bristol West, especially compared to other insurance companies that cater to high-risk clients. However, policyholders need to be sure that they qualify for these benefits, and not all of them support drivers with poorer driving histories. Since Bristol West’s rates are pricier than average, it’s important to consider discounts and find ways to save.
If you’ve struggled in the past with multiple violations on your driving history that make it hard to find a cheap car insurance policy, consider Bristol West. While it might not be known as the most affordable option, users can still save with an array of discounts. The company also helps policyholders with filing an SR-22 or FR-44 if they’ve had their license revoked previously.
Driver-Based Discounts
People are almost always rewarded for driving safely. But even if you don’t have a clean driving record, Bristol West discounts its policyholders for avoiding accidents and traffic violations for a certain amount of time. Drivers can also find savings by choosing to insure more than one car with a multi-vehicle discount or just by being a homeowner and showing financial responsibility.
Policy-Based Discounts
Eco-friendly policyholders are rewarded for choosing to receive their policy documents by email, rather than as physical paper copies. Bristol West also offers electronic payment options and rewards customers who choose to pay for their premiums this way, plus additional benefits for those who can pay for their policy in full up front. The first two discounts are easy ways to save.
Bundling Discounts
Despite being part of the Farmers family, Bristol West is a relatively small company and offers a very limited range of insurance products. Most companies offer a discount for bundling auto, homeowners, etc. Even though Bristol West only offers coverage for vehicles, it does still offer a bundling discount for two or more cars, a motorcycle, or an RV policy from Foremost insurance.
Bristol West Car Insurance Coverage Options
To make sure its policyholders are covered, Bristol West offers standard car insurance coverage that ticks all the boxes at a very level. This includes liability coverage in the case of bodily injury or property damage, comprehensive coverage for when damage happens outside of your control, and collision coverage to repair traffic-related accidents, regardless of who’s at fault.
Beyond liability insurance and the other mentioned coverage, Bristol West also helps make sure drivers get peace of mind when it comes to uninsured or underinsured motorists. This coverage is often required by state law and by most car loan or lease operators. Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage helps cover the costs of medical bills and property damage when the at-fault driver has insufficient or no insurance.
Rideshare Coverage
Rideshare drivers, like Uber or Lyft drivers, can rest easy behind the wheel knowing that they have coverage while they wait for more ride requests. Rideshare companies sometimes do not provide full disclosure that they only cover their employees while they are en route to pick up passengers or when the passengers are in their car. This provides gap coverage between rides.
Mobile App
If you want to keep an eye on your policy and monitor expenses without having to speak with an agent, consider downloading Bristol West’s mobile app available on Apple and Android devices. While the insurer offers customer support by speaking with an agent, you can manage your policy online through the website or app and get reminders about upcoming bills with text alerts.
Roadside Assistance
With this add-on, Bristol West is there for its drivers when they find themselves in need during an emergency. This helps give drivers peace of mind to know they are covered in case their car breaks down on the side of the road and they need towing to the next nearest and safest destination. If you experience car trouble, you might want to consider paying for this coverage.
Rental Reimbursement
Getting into an accident can definitely be scary. It leaves most drivers feeling disoriented and startled in the moment. Some people might scramble to find options for repairs, figure out costs, consider an increased premium, and sometimes pay for medical bills. Luckily, Bristol West helps with that stress by offering a rental car reimbursement of up to $50 per day for 30 days.
Bristol West Car Insurance Reputation
Is Bristol West car insurance good?
Bristol West car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Bristol West is $231.
Even though Bristol West has good intentions in providing car insurance coverage for drivers who might have struggled to get a policy from other insurers, it really lacks in customer service satisfaction. Its high volume of customer complaints has landed it with multiple below-average ratings. It might not be your first option, with relatively high prices and low-rated service.
In general, the company’s reputation is quite lackluster and might just be a good option just for drivers who have not had much luck looking for insurance coverage elsewhere. Even though Bristol West works to support high-risk drivers with spotty driving histories and those in need of an SR-22, there is definitely a trade-off when considering its high volume of negative reviews.
Bristol West Customer Service
The insurer’s customer reviews are relatively poor, giving the insurance company a 1.2/5 rating on ConsumerAffairs, a 2.5/5 rating on Clearsurance, and a 2.5/5 rating on Trustpilot. In addition to poor customer service, policyholders have complained about unexpected rate increases, as well as unauthorized charges. There are some positive reviews, but service is subpar overall.
Bristol West Claims Filing Process
Filing a claim is never pleasant, but Bristol West tries to make it easier by letting its users file insurance claims over the phone, online or through the mobile app. Policyholders can then track the progress of their claim through the site. However, note that the most common complaint by Bristol West customers was overall claims dissatisfaction, citing delays.
Bristol West: Is it right for you?
It’s clear that Bristol West is on a mission to offer good car insurance coverage to more high-risk drivers. If you have been denied auto insurance in the past, then this might be a good option for you. But if you’re not at higher risk of causing property damage or bodily injury, you might want to consider looking elsewhere. Insurify can help you find better rates that fit your unique needs!
Frequently Asked Questions
Bristol West does not have the best reputation, with many complaints of poor customer service and delays in the claims-filing process. However, the pros might outweigh the cons. Some users praised the insurer for offering them a policy when they had been denied by other companies in the past. In general, it might not be the best bet if you can get a cheaper deal somewhere else.
On average, car insurance coverage with Bristol West costs around $231 each month. But keep in mind that this is just an average number and there are many different factors that will impact how much you actually pay. It is a bit steeper than the national average for what other insurers offer, so make sure that you check out its discounts or compare prices with other companies.
One area where Bristol West excels is being pretty generous with its discounts, but customers really need to pay attention to make sure that they qualify for these. Drivers can save big by proving a history of safe driving, getting a multi-vehicle discount, or just by being a homeowner. Policyholders can also save when they go paperless and bundle multiple vehicle policies.
Bristol West certainly is not known for its affordable prices, but you can still get the cheapest rate on your car insurance by looking for discounts or shopping around. Insurify is the easiest way to compare quotes side by side. We do all the work to sift through quotes from hundreds of companies. Saving big bucks can take just minutes, and we do all the legwork for you—for free!
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.