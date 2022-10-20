Progressive Car Insurance Coverage Options

Progressive provides all the basic car insurance coverages, like liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage. You can also get personal injury protection (PIP), medical payments coverage, and uninsured and underinsured motorist protection with Progressive. Some of these coverages may be required, while others may be optional, depending on your state.

Accident Forgiveness

Progressive’s Small Accident Forgiveness applies to every new customer in most states and protects your rate from going up for claims of $500 or less. Large Accident Forgiveness is part of the Loyalty Rewards Program. It prevents any rate increase no matter the claim size for drivers who have been with Progressive and accident-free for five consecutive years.

Rideshare Coverage

Drivers who use their vehicles for Uber, Lyft, or any similar program can get rideshare insurance through Progressive by adding it to their personal auto policies. Progressive also offers rideshare coverage for drivers participating in delivery services like DoorDash and Uber Eats in most states.

Roadside Assistance

If you add roadside assistance coverage to your policy, Progressive will pay for towing to any mechanic shop within 15 miles. The program also provides flat tire changes, lock-out service, gas delivery, and other related services like jump starts and winching.

Rental Reimbursement

If you’re in an accident, Progressive will pay for a rental car until you get your vehicle back from the body shop. You can choose the daily limit (the cost to rent a car per day) and coverage limit (the total amount you can claim) that you want covered by Progressive.

Gap Insurance

Progressive offers gap insurance for drivers with loans worth more than their actual vehicles, which can sometimes happen since a car’s value depreciates once it’s purchased. For example, if you owe $20,000 on your loan and your car is only worth $15,000, gap insurance ensures that the provider pays you the full $20,000 if your car is totaled or stolen, minus your deductible.

Deductible Savings Bank

With this coverage feature, Progressive will subtract $50 from your collision and comprehensive deductible for every policy period you go without a claim. Progressive’s auto policy periods only last six months, so drivers can reduce their deductibles by $100 per year if they drive safely. If your deductible were $500, your deductible would be $0 after five years without an incident.

Custom Parts and Equipment Value

If you decide to add custom parts, like a new stereo system, custom wheels, or anything that the manufacturer didn’t install, CPE coverage will protect your new equipment. Usually, this kind of coverage has a $5,000 limit.