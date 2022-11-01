Cheap Car Insurance in Colorado (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Colorado
Exploring Colorado by car is exciting, but you need to make sure that you have the appropriate car insurance coverage first. Whether you’re looking for the minimum required or full-coverage car insurance, protecting yourself on the road doesn’t have to be expensive. Insurify helps you find cheap car insurance in Colorado in just five minutes and save an average of $996 a year.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Colorado is $253 per month, or $3,036 annually.
Sun Coast is the cheapest provider we found in Colorado, with average premiums of $156 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Colorado
How much is car insurance in Colorado?
The average cost of car insurance in Colorado is $253 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
The price of Colorado auto insurance can vary from insurer to insurer, going as low as $156 with Sun Coast and as high as $295 a month with Kemper. This is why Insurify always recommends shopping around and getting at least four quotes from different auto insurance companies to find the cheapest auto insurance in Colorado.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Sun Coast
|$156
|Bristol West
|$174
|Progressive
|$178
|Travelers
|$187
|SafeAuto
|$193
|Foremost GroupSelect
|$197
|State Auto
|$203
|Safeco
|$212
|Acuity
|$217
|Nationwide
|$239
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$245
|Dairyland
|$248
|Liberty Mutual
|$273
|The General
|$282
|Kemper
|$295
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Colorado
Colorado drivers must carry the minimum required liability car insurance to drive legally. Liability-only insurance satisfies the minimum coverage requirements, but it only protects the damage the other driver sustains in an accident where you’re at fault. You must carry both bodily injury liability and property damage liability insurance.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Sun Coast
|$80
|State Auto
|$95
|Foremost GroupSelect
|$106
|Progressive
|$107
|Bristol West
|$114
|Safeco
|$117
|Kemper Specialty
|$123
|SafeAuto
|$126
|Acuity
|$128
|Travelers
|$130
|Dairyland
|$137
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$160
|Kemper
|$160
|The General
|$180
|Nationwide
|$209
|Liberty Mutual
|$214
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Colorado
Full-coverage car insurance has higher auto insurance rates, but getting comprehensive coverage and collision coverage on top of your required liability coverage is a great way to protect yourself against high out-of-pocket costs in the event of an accident. Average rates for full-coverage car insurance in Colorado can be as cheap as $198 per month.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Sun Coast
|$198
|Travelers
|$202
|Bristol West
|$208
|SafeAuto
|$213
|Progressive
|$220
|Acuity
|$222
|State Auto
|$234
|Safeco
|$238
|Nationwide
|$247
|Foremost GroupSelect
|$258
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$268
|Liberty Mutual
|$301
|Dairyland
|$318
|The General
|$345
Best Car Insurance in Colorado
Not all companies that have cheap car insurance in Colorado offer a good quality of service. Insurify uses the latest technology to analyze the financial health and customer reliability of insurance providers and reflects them using an Insurify Composite Score, or ICS. Nationwide has the highest ICS on the list below, with an average monthly quote of $239.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$239
|Safeco
|86
|$212
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$273
|Travelers
|80
|$187
|State Auto
|76
|$203
Insurify Composite Score
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Colorado Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Insurance premiums vary from company to company because different providers weigh factors differently. Your driving history is one of the most important factors that car insurance companies take into consideration when they are determining your rate, and it can either drive your rates up or keep your car insurance policy costs low.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Colorado
Not all car insurance companies define a “good driver” the same way, but generally speaking, it is a driver who has a clean driving record with no DUIs, speeding tickets, or at-fault accidents. Some insurance companies may look at your driving record only going back a few years. Good drivers have access to the cheapest auto insurance rates, going as low as $139 per month.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Sun Coast
|$139
|Bristol West
|$161
|Progressive
|$163
|Travelers
|$172
|SafeAuto
|$181
|Kemper Speciality
|$184
|Safeco
|$192
|Acuity
|$195
|State Auto
|$203
|Foremost GroupSelect
|$211
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$214
|Nationwide
|$220
|Dairyland
|$226
|The General
|$255
|Kemper
|$263
|Liberty Mutual
|$271
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Colorado
Having a DUI on your driving record is likely to raise your insurance premiums because your auto insurance provider may label you as a “high-risk driver.” For example, an average quote for a driver with a DUI is $473 monthly with Nationwide, a $202 increase over the average monthly premium for a good driver. This increase amounts to a whopping $2,424 annual rate difference.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Sun Coast
|$158
|Bristol West
|$176
|Progressive
|$178
|SafeAuto
|$209
|Travelers
|$211
|Kemper Specialty
|$211
|Acuity
|$220
|Liberty Mutual
|$228
|Dairyland
|$231
|Safeco
|$252
|Kemper
|$264
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$275
|The General
|$292
|Nationwide
|$473
SR-22 Insurance in Colorado
If you have a DUI conviction, you may be required by the government to get a special SR-22 form from your insurance provider to prove that you are complying with the minimum liability insurance requirements.
|Insurance Companies That Offer SR-22 in Colorado
|GEICO
|State Farm
|USAA
|Allstate
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Colorado
Having an at-fault accident on your record may signal to car insurance providers that you are a “high-risk driver” and make your car insurance rates go up. However, you can still find cheap car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident in Colorado if you shop around and get quotes from different auto insurance providers. You can find some average monthly quotes below.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Sun Coast
|$201
|Progressive
|$203
|Travelers
|$206
|Bristol West
|$212
|SafeAuto
|$218
|Acuity
|$231
|Safeco
|$244
|Liberty Mutual
|$279
|State Auto
|$301
|Nationwide
|$302
|Kemper Speciality
|$314
|Dairyland
|$318
|The General
|$326
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$333
|Kemper
|$392
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Colorado
Speeding tickets on your record can drive your car insurance rates up significantly. There are some auto insurance companies that may offer cheap car insurance to drivers with speeding tickets—such as Foremost GroupSelect—but typically, you can expect higher rates. For example, an average monthly quote with Progressive is $226, $63 higher than for good drivers.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Foremost GroupSelect
|$78
|Sun Coast
|$194
|Bristol West
|$206
|Progressive
|$226
|SafeAuto
|$226
|Travelers
|$230
|Safeco
|$265
|State Auto
|$269
|Liberty Mutual
|$276
|Nationwide
|$280
|Kemper Specialty
|$284
|Acuity
|$285
|Dairyland
|$298
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$311
|Kemper
|$355
|The General
|$361
Colorado Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Colorado law states that car insurance companies cannot deny, cancel or fail to renew coverage based only on credit information. However, credit can still be used as a rate-setting factor. The average monthly quote for a driver with poor credit history—$340—is over $100 more than a driver with an excellent credit score, $220.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$220
|Good
|$234
|Average
|$273
|Poor
|$340
Colorado Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
The younger you are, the higher you can expect your car insurance rates to be. Teen drivers and young drivers under 25 have the highest rates, $425 and $325 on average. As you gain more experience on the road, your car insurance premiums will gradually go down. Colorado drivers in their 50s and 60s can expect the best rates, $204 and $178 on average.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$425
|Under 25
|$325
|20s
|$272
|30s
|$214
|40s
|$223
|50s
|$204
|60s
|$178
|70s
|$186
|80+
|$200
Car Insurance Rates in Colorado Cities
Your car insurance costs also depend on where in Colorado you live and can vary significantly from city to city. For example, Denver residents can expect to pay $66 more per month—or $792 more per year��—on average. Aurora drivers can expect the highest rates, but shopping around with Insurify can help you find the best deal.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Denver
|$252
|Colorado Springs
|$255
|Aurora
|$285
|Fort Collins
|$186
|Littleton
|$238
|Arvada
|$231
|Pueblo
|$243
|Westminster
|$246
|Englewood
|$231
Colorado Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Colorado is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Colorado will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Colorado
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Colorado
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Colorado roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Colorado[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Colorado is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Colorado DMV Information
The department of motor vehicles—or DMV—is a government agency that handles a variety of services related to cars and driving regulations. This is where you can renew your driver’s license, register your vehicle, change your vehicle’s registration address, apply for a “persons with disability” parking placard, and more.
The Colorado DMV now offers a variety of services online, which may be more convenient for you than making an appointment. For example, you can now renew your vehicle registration and driver’s license online.
Public Transportation in Colorado
The best way to get around Colorado and Colorado cities is by car. Denver is an exception to the rule and has a relatively good public transportation system, but having a car is still more convenient. There is also a train system available to travel around Colorado.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Colorado
No two drivers are the same, and no two car insurance providers weigh factors such as your age, driving history, and marital status the same. This is why auto insurance rates in Colorado can vary, going as high as $425 and as low as $80 depending on the circumstances. This is why it’s important to get at least four quotes from different providers to find the cheapest deal.
Insurify makes finding cheap car insurance fast and easy. Simply spend five minutes on Insurify’s trusted website answering a few basic questions about yourself, your vehicle, and your preferred coverage, and get instant access to real and accurate quotes that are already personalized to reflect your unique circumstances.
Frequently Asked Questions- Cheap Car Insurance in Colorado
Yes, all Colorado drivers must carry the minimum required liability insurance to drive. However, liability insurance only applies to the damage the other driver sustains, so you may consider also getting a full-coverage policy to protect yourself from high out-of-pocket costs.
The best way to find affordable car insurance in Colorado is to get at least four quotes from different auto insurance companies and compare them to see which one is giving you the best deductibles and coverage limits at the cheapest rate. Use Insurify to get 10+ cheap car insurance quotes from the best car insurance companies in Colorado today.
Your car insurance costs depend on a variety of factors, such as your driving history and age. A teen driver with multiple speeding tickets can expect significantly higher auto insurance rates than a good driver in their 50s with a clean driving record. Use Insurify to see how much car insurance in Colorado will cost for you.
Having speeding tickets, DUIs, and at-fault accidents on your record can increase your car insurance premiums. Your age is also a significant factor, with teen drivers paying more than double the amount average mature drivers in their 50s can expect to spend on car insurance. Use Insurify to find cheap car insurance even if you have negative factors driving your costs up.
No, you do not need to carry personal injury protection (PIP) as a Colorado driver. You only need the minimum required liability insurance to drive. To find cheap liability-only insurance in Colorado, use Insurify.
Insurify Insights
How Colorado Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Colorado below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Colorado drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Colorado
#7
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#8
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#12
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#18
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Colorado is the #15 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #15
- Percent of drivers in Colorado with an accident: 9.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Colorado is the #12 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #12
- Percent of drivers in Colorado with a DUI: 2%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Colorado is the #13 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #13
- Percent of drivers in Colorado with a reckless driving offense: 1.7%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Colorado is the #11 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #11
- Percent of drivers in Colorado with a rude driving violation: 2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Colorado is the #7 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #7
- Percent of drivers in Colorado with a speeding ticket: 11.4%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Colorado is the #10 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #10
- Percent of drivers in Colorado with a failure to yield violation: 0.2%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
- Colorado General Assembly. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022