Cheap Car Insurance in Colorado (2022)

Colorado Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Insurance premiums vary from company to company because different providers weigh factors differently. Your driving history is one of the most important factors that car insurance companies take into consideration when they are determining your rate, and it can either drive your rates up or keep your car insurance policy costs low.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance Colorado

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Colorado

Not all car insurance companies define a “good driver” the same way, but generally speaking, it is a driver who has a clean driving record with no DUIs, speeding tickets, or at-fault accidents. Some insurance companies may look at your driving record only going back a few years. Good drivers have access to the cheapest auto insurance rates, going as low as $139 per month.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Sun Coast $139 Bristol West $161 Progressive $163 Travelers $172 SafeAuto $181 Kemper Speciality $184 Safeco $192 Acuity $195 State Auto $203 Foremost GroupSelect $211 Midvale Home & Auto $214 Nationwide $220 Dairyland $226 The General $255 Kemper $263 Liberty Mutual $271

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Colorado

Having a DUI on your driving record is likely to raise your insurance premiums because your auto insurance provider may label you as a “high-risk driver.” For example, an average quote for a driver with a DUI is $473 monthly with Nationwide, a $202 increase over the average monthly premium for a good driver. This increase amounts to a whopping $2,424 annual rate difference.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Sun Coast $158 Bristol West $176 Progressive $178 SafeAuto $209 Travelers $211 Kemper Specialty $211 Acuity $220 Liberty Mutual $228 Dairyland $231 Safeco $252 Kemper $264 Midvale Home & Auto $275 The General $292 Nationwide $473

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: SR-22 Insurance Colorado

SR-22 Insurance in Colorado

If you have a DUI conviction, you may be required by the government to get a special SR-22 form from your insurance provider to prove that you are complying with the minimum liability insurance requirements.

Insurance Companies That Offer SR-22 in Colorado GEICO State Farm USAA Allstate

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Colorado

Having an at-fault accident on your record may signal to car insurance providers that you are a “high-risk driver” and make your car insurance rates go up. However, you can still find cheap car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident in Colorado if you shop around and get quotes from different auto insurance providers. You can find some average monthly quotes below.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Sun Coast $201 Progressive $203 Travelers $206 Bristol West $212 SafeAuto $218 Acuity $231 Safeco $244 Liberty Mutual $279 State Auto $301 Nationwide $302 Kemper Speciality $314 Dairyland $318 The General $326 Midvale Home & Auto $333 Kemper $392

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Colorado

Speeding tickets on your record can drive your car insurance rates up significantly. There are some auto insurance companies that may offer cheap car insurance to drivers with speeding tickets—such as Foremost GroupSelect—but typically, you can expect higher rates. For example, an average monthly quote with Progressive is $226, $63 higher than for good drivers.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Foremost GroupSelect $78 Sun Coast $194 Bristol West $206 Progressive $226 SafeAuto $226 Travelers $230 Safeco $265 State Auto $269 Liberty Mutual $276 Nationwide $280 Kemper Specialty $284 Acuity $285 Dairyland $298 Midvale Home & Auto $311 Kemper $355 The General $361

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.