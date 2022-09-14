>Car Insurance>Colorado

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Loveland, Colorado (2024)

Loveland drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates from State Farm. The insurer’s liability rates start at just $38 per month.

Updated January 22, 2024 at 11:00 AM PST

Drivers in Loveland pay $116 per month for car insurance, compared to the state average of $145 and the national average of $155.

Loveland’s affordable car insurance can be partially attributed to its small population. Densely populated cities in Colorado, like Fort Collins and Denver, experience accidents at a higher rate. If you want to save even more on car insurance, take the time to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies before buying a policy.[1]

Quick Facts

  • State Farm, USAA, and American Family are the cheapest car insurance companies for Loveland drivers.

  • Loveland drivers pay an average of $73 per month for liability-only insurance and $159 per month for full-coverage insurance.

  • Colorado is an at-fault state for car insurance, meaning the driver responsible for the incident must pay for the damages.[2]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Loveland

The best insurance company depends on your needs, situation, and budget. However, State Farm, USAA, and American Family offer some of the best affordable car insurance for Loveland drivers. Check out the table below to see how they stack up.

Insurance Company
Full Coverage | Liability Only | Best For
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$95$47Affordability
USAA4.5$123$61Active military, veterans, and their families
American Family4.3$131$65High-risk drivers
  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for affordability: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$38/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$74/mo

You may be interested in State Farm for its affordability and stellar company reputation.[3] State Farm has excellent customer service, receiving some of the highest marks in J.D. Power’s customer and claims satisfaction survey. It also earned superior ratings for financial strength from AM Best.[4]

Pros

  • Nationwide availability

  • Offers rideshare insurance

Cons

  • Limited discounts

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance or accident forgiveness

Best insurer for active military, veterans, and their families: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$49/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$96/mo

Colorado is home to more than 140,000 active-duty military members, veterans, and their immediate family members.[5] Local families in the armed forces can turn to USAA for its affordable premiums and unique financial services.

Pros

  • SafePilot program gives you savings of up to 30% for safe driving

  • High marks in J.D. Power’s claim and customer satisfaction studies

Cons

  • Only available to military-affiliated members

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Best insurer for high-risk drivers: American Family

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
840
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$102/mo

The state of Colorado reported more than 13,000 cases of impaired driving in 2023.[6] An incident on your driving record, such as driving under the influence (DUI), can cause your insurance premiums to spike. American Family offers SR-22 filings and an array of discounts for high-risk drivers to secure a competitive price.

Pros

  • Rated high for claims satisfaction by J.D. Power

  • Variety of discounts and coverage options

Cons

  • Available in only 18 states

  • Mediocre mobile app ratings

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Loveland

Insurers look at various factors to determine car insurance rates, such as age and gender, driving history, vehicle type, and more. The good news is that you have several ways to find the right coverage for the best deal. 

Here’s how to snag the most affordable options for car insurance:

  • Shop around. It’s important to compare prices from multiple companies to find the best rates. The Insurance Information Institute recommends gathering and comparing quotes from at least three insurance companies.[7] You can also use a comparison tool from an independent insurance agency to obtain multiple quotes simultaneously.

  • Keep a clean driving record. Safe drivers pay significantly lower rates than drivers with incidents on their record. If you have a less-than-perfect driving record, taking a defensive driving course is a good idea. It’ll help improve traffic safety knowledge, keep points off your license, and potentially score you a discount.

  • Seek discounts. Stacking discounts is a great way to reduce your insurance bill. Visit your insurance company’s website or speak to your insurance agent to see if you qualify for new discounts.

  • Bundle insurance products. Save on your car insurance policy by purchasing multiple insurance products from one company, like your home insurance or life insurance policy.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Loveland: State Farm

If you’re at fault in an accident, your liability-only car insurance will cover the other party’s medical bills and vehicle repairs. However, it won’t pay for yours. For that, you’ll need full coverage.

State Farm offers the cheapest liability-only policies in Loveland, at $38 per month. The table below illustrates companies that offer liability-only policies with budget-friendly prices.

Insurance Company | Average Monthly Quote
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm38
USAA49
American Family52
Sun Coast54
Allstate58
GEICO58
Nationwide62
Safeco62
Progressive66
Auto-Owners67
State Auto67
The General70
Midvale Home & Auto76
Bristol West80
Dairyland81
Foremost82
Direct Auto94
Travelers94
Farmers99
Liberty Mutual113
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Loveland: State Farm

While liability-only insurance pays for the other party’s vehicle repairs, full-coverage car insurance also covers your own. Loveland drivers who may benefit from a full-coverage policy include those who drive regularly, owners of classic or new cars, and drivers who can’t afford to pay for damages out of pocket.

Drivers can find the cheapest full-coverage insurance with State Farm, with rates of $74 per month. The table below illustrates other insurance companies with the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Loveland.

Insurance Company | Average Monthly Quote
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm74
USAA96
American Family102
GEICO114
Allstate115
Nationwide122
Progressive130
Safeco132
Sun Coast132
Auto-Owners133
Direct Auto146
Midvale Home & Auto147
Travelers157
Liberty Mutual182
Bristol West183
Farmers195
Dairyland196
The General199
State Auto216
Foremost220
Estimate your Loveland car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Colorado

Colorado is an at-fault state, meaning the at-fault driver must cover the other party’s property repairs and medical expenses. Colorado drivers must carry the following minimum liability coverage:[8]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$15,000 per accident

Consider including these additional coverage options in your current policy to increase your protection on the road:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for your vehicle repairs if you’re involved in a car crash. It’s also typically included in full-coverage insurance.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for repairs if your car sustains damages from a non-collision event, such as theft or vandalism. This coverage is also usually included in a full-coverage policy.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If another party is at fault in an accident but doesn’t have sufficient insurance to cover your medical expenses, uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance will cover the gaps.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents refer to at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations. Motorists with an incident on their record typically pay higher premiums because insurance companies view them as more likely to engage in risky behavior and cause accidents.

Insurance Company | Clean Driving Record | With Speeding Ticket | With At-Fault Accident | With DUI
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm38494859
USAA49646376
American Family52686780
Allstate58757590
GEICO58757590
Nationwide62818196
Safeco62868896
Progressive668989102
Auto-Owners678987104
State Auto679696104
The General709493108
Midvale Home & Auto76105105118
Bristol West80105102124
Dairyland81108106125
Direct Auto94128127131
Travelers94124122145
Farmers99129127153
Liberty Mutual113157157175
Average cost of car insurance by age

Insurance companies assess risk based on your age. Teen drivers usually pay the highest rates due to their limited driving experience and tendency to engage in risky behavior.

Rates typically drop significantly at age 35 because you have more experience on the road. At 70, drivers may see their insurance premiums rise due to an increased risk of age-related conditions impairing driving. Here are the average rates for drivers in Loveland in each age group.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$284
20s$352
30s$328
40s$278
50s$208
60s$146
70s$109
Loveland car insurance quotes by credit tier

Colorado allows insurance companies to consider your credit history when determining your auto insurance rates. Excellent or good credit typically results in lower insurance rates, while people with poor credit typically pay higher rates.

Rates by Credit Tier

Loveland car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Loveland.

  • How much is car insurance in Loveland?

    The average cost of car insurance in Loveland is $116 per month. Loveland drivers pay $73 per month for liability coverage and $159 for full-coverage car insurance, on average. Your exact auto insurance premium will depend on your driving record, age, credit history, and various other factors.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Loveland?

    State Farm offers the cheapest liability car insurance in Loveland, at $38 per month. USAA is the second-cheapest insurer in the city, with a monthly rate of $49. The third-cheapest insurer, American Family, has a liability-only rate of $52 per month.

    Comparing quotes from multiple car insurance companies is the best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your coverage needs.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Loveland?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Loveland, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and high customer satisfaction ratings. Other top insurers include USAA and American Family.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

