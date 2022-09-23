Is temporary car insurance available in Colorado?

When you’re shopping for car insurance, you’ll find that major insurers offer terms of either six months or one year, with six months being the most common. These policies make sense for most drivers who own vehicles and need constant coverage. However, they may not make sense for someone who only needs coverage for a short time.

Temporary insurance policies can provide coverage for as little as one day or as much as a couple of months. Unfortunately, these policies can be difficult to find and aren’t available everywhere.

However, some reliable options are available when you need temporary insurance coverage, whether you’re borrowing someone else’s vehicle or renting one.

Getting non-owner car insurance in Colorado

Non-owner car insurance is a type of policy available for anyone who drives regularly but who doesn’t own their own vehicle.

Suppose you don’t own a vehicle but regularly borrow one from a friend. Or perhaps you use a car-sharing service and want coverage above and beyond what the service provides. Non-owner insurance could make sense for you in these cases.

It may also come in handy if you’re between vehicles and don’t want to pay for a regular policy but still want coverage in case you drive someone else’s car.

Non-owner insurance specifically provides liability coverage, meaning it’s intended to pay for others’ property damage and injuries if you’re at fault for an accident. It may also include uninsured motorist coverage, medical payments, and personal injury protection.

However, unlike a standard auto insurance policy, non-owner insurance doesn’t include collision or comprehensive coverage. In other words, it won’t pay for any damages to the vehicle you’re driving. Before driving, check to make sure the vehicle is covered under a different full-coverage policy.

It’s also worth noting that if you’re a member of the same household as the person whose vehicle you drive, you must be a secondary driver on their policy.

Canceling your policy early in Colorado

If you choose to cancel your policy, you’ll only have to pay for your premiums during the time you actually have the policy. If you cancel before the end of your policy term, you won’t be charged for the unused months.

Additionally, if you paid for your policy premium up front, whether to take advantage of a discount or for another reason, you’ll usually get a refund for the unused amount. However, depending on your state and insurer, you may be charged an early cancellation fee.

Canceling a policy is usually quite simple. Depending on your insurer, you may need to call your insurance agent, call the company’s customer service department, or send an official cancellation request via mail. However, some companies may allow you to cancel your policy through your online account.

Keep in Mind Purchasing and then canceling an insurance policy may be appropriate if you only need coverage temporarily. However, it may not be the right choice if you own a vehicle that you drive only infrequently. In that case, a pay-per-mile policy may be more appropriate. After all, you’ll need coverage each time you drive, and it isn’t practical to sign up for and cancel a car insurance policy each time you do. Additionally, if you have a loan or a lease on your vehicle, you’re likely contractually obligated to have full coverage.

Getting car insurance for a rental car in Colorado

If you’re renting a vehicle and want to make sure you’re protected, consider purchasing rental car insurance. You can get rental coverage from a few places: