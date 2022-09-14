Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Pueblo, Colorado (2023)

Car insurance in Pueblo is more expensive, on average, than many other Colorado cities, so it’s important to shop for affordable coverage.

Updated August 4, 2023

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

Table of contents

Table of contents

Once the site of a devastating flood, Pueblo, Colorado, now draws tourists to its serene riverwalk less than an hour from Colorado Springs. The average monthly cost for car insurance in Pueblo is $245, though your rates may be higher or lower depending on factors like marital status, ZIP code, and driving record.

Drivers who want to save money should still consider purchasing a full-coverage policy — despite the policy type being more expensive — or at least comprehensive insurance, as Pueblo has one of the highest motor vehicle theft rates in Colorado.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Pueblo is $165 a month for liability-only insurance and $325 a month for full coverage.

  • Pueblo had more motor vehicle thefts than many other Colorado cities in 2019.[1]

  • Police can arrest drivers for driving under the influence with BAC levels of 0.05 or lower.

Best car insurance companies in Pueblo

Whether you work through local independent insurance agencies or major companies, getting a great deal means more than finding the most affordable option. Ask for free quotes so you can compare coverage options and limits to find the best coverage for your individual situation, needs, and budget. Start with the top insurance companies Insurify identified in Pueblo, Colorado.

Best insurer for liability-only coverage: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$51/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$89/mo

If you’re looking for comparatively affordable insurance rates in Pueblo, State Farm tends to have lower-than-average rates for both liability-only coverage and full-coverage insurance. A dozen discounts are available to help you save more on your premiums.

State Farm has the highest A.M. Best Rating, which means it’s exceptional at paying out claims, though its high customer complaint rating with National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) means that some policyholders filed complaints with the company.

Pros

  • Highest J.D Power ranking in region

  • Great financial strength ratings

Cons

  • High NAIC customer complaint score

  • Accident-free discounts requires three years of policy history

Friendly; knowledgeable; cares for customer needs

Phyllis - February 2, 2023
Verified

Premiums jump every six months

Kenneth - February 1, 2023
Verified

They are great; prompt, polite, very educated

Angela - February 1, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for military members and their families: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$66/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$114/mo

With multiple military bases less than an hour from Pueblo, USAA is a great option for drivers who’re active or retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces. Their families and children also qualify for coverage, too.

As of 2023, pay-as-you-drive auto insurance is available in Colorado, which could make USAA’s already low average rates even lower. Aside from strict eligibility requirements for acceptance, one downside of USAA is that a policyholder cannot contact a live agent 24/7.

Pros

  • Many member benefits beyond auto insurance

  • Provides military-specific benefits

Cons

  • 24/7 customer service not available

  • Only military members and immediate family are eligible

The representative was very helpful and caring. I felt valued.

Tawana - January 18, 2023
Verified

I have been a member for 14 years. They have always delivered excellent customer care anytime I needed to reach out to them for any reason, whether it was to resolve an issue or assist me with an application for one of the many services and products they offer.

Christina - January 18, 2023
Verified

Exceptional customer service

Anthony - January 16, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

Best insurer for bundling discounts: American Family

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
840
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$71/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$122/mo

American Family insurance is available in Colorado, allowing Pueblo drivers to access insurance products that some other states cannot. Along with auto insurance rates among the lowest averages in the city, American Family also offers a variety of other personal, property, and commercial insurance products; it claims you can save up to 23% by bundling auto insurance with another policy.

Pros

  • Lots of ways to bundle

  • Multiple independent agents in Pueblo

Cons

  • Many NAIC complaints in Colorado

  • 24/7 phone number is automated service

They are nice people to do business with, just kind of expensive

Pat - February 2, 2023
Verified

Too expensive with terrible customer service

Urga - January 22, 2023
Verified

They have treated me really well.

Craig - January 8, 2023
Verified
Read our American Family review

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Pueblo

Liability-only car insurance is the minimum-required insurance for Colorado drivers. In most states, liability insurance covers the minimum-coverage levels by law, so the liability-only insurance in New Mexico or Kansas may differ from the Centennial State. In Colorado, it covers bodily injury and damage that you cause another driver, vehicle, or property in an at-fault accident.

Here are the cheapest companies for liability-only insurance in Pueblo, Colorado.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm51
Sun Coast63
USAA66
American Family71
Safeco74
Foremost76
GEICO78
State Auto78
Allstate79
Progressive81
The General85
Midvale Home & Auto88
Auto-Owners91
Bristol West95
Dairyland96
Travelers105
Direct Auto111
Nationwide131
Farmers134
Liberty Mutual135
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Pueblo

The difference between liability-only and full-coverage car insurance is that liability coverage  pays for damages or injuries to others that you cause, while full-coverage car insurance pays for your own vehicle damages.

Full-coverage policies usually include comprehensive and collision coverage. Collision coverage is helpful if you hit a snowbank, telephone pole, or animal. Comprehensive covers non-collision damage and losses, such as theft — a crime in which Pueblo ranked fourth across Colorado cities.[1]

To help you shop for the best full-coverage insurance, here are the cheapest insurers in Pueblo, according to Insurify data.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm89
USAA114
American Family122
GEICO135
Allstate137
Nationwide146
Safeco151
Sun Coast151
Progressive155
Auto-Owners157
Midvale Home & Auto171
Direct Auto175
Travelers184
Liberty Mutual203
Bristol West205
Foremost210
Dairyland232
Farmers232
State Auto233
The General239
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 37%
Save 4%
Save 23%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Colorado

Colorado is an at-fault state, which means the driver responsible for the accident pays for the damages and injuries they cause to other parties, usually through their liability insurance. While car insurance rates can vary by ZIP code, car insurance minimum requirements don’t. Colorado’s at-fault insurance laws require the following minimum coverages for all drivers.[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
  • $25,000 per person per accident
  • $50,000 for all persons per accident
Property damage liability
  • $15,000 per accident

Colorado minimum car insurance requirements are just that: a minimum. They may not be enough to cover all the expenses following an accident, and they don’t cover damages to your own vehicle.

Pueblo drivers may want to purchase additional optional coverages for their car insurance policies, such as:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

Collision coverage

Collision insurance covers vehicle repair costs when you hit a stationary object or another driver, even if you’re at fault.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

Comprehensive coverage

Comprehensive insurance covers events not related to a collision, including theft, weather damage, falling objects, vandalism, and floods.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

If a driver without insurance or not enough insurance causes a car accident with you, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage kicks in to provide coverage for your damages and injuries.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

Medical payments coverage

Medical payment coverage supplements your health insurance policy if your medical costs, regardless of fault.

Learn More: How Much Car Insurance Do You Need?

Learn More: How Much Car Insurance Do You Need?

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents will usually make your car insurance prices go up, but traffic and moving violations, like speeding tickets, are also incidents that can raise your rates.

Any time you’re involved in an accident or engage in risky driving behaviors that might increase the likelihood of an accident, such as driving under the influence, insurers likely penalize you with higher rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Insurers consider speeding to be a risky driving behavior, since speed is often a contributing factor in fatal car crashes. In Colorado, speed limits range from 20 mph to 65 mph, but local governments can’t increase it to more than 75 mph.[3]

Along with your premium rising from a speeding ticket, you may face fines or even jail time if you violate Colorado Class A or B traffic infractions.[4]

Finding affordable auto insurance is important after getting a speeding ticket in Pueblo. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm12672
USAA16193
American Family172100
GEICO191110
Allstate194112
Nationwide206185
Safeco213105
Sun Coast21389
Progressive219114
Auto-Owners222129
Midvale Home & Auto242124
Direct Auto247157
Travelers260148
Liberty Mutual287191
Bristol West290134
Foremost297107
Dairyland328136
Farmers328189
State Auto329110
The General338120
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Pueblo County reported nearly 3,000 car crashes in 2022 — a slight decrease from the previous year.[5] However, accident rates in your area affect car insurance premiums, and actually causing an accident will likely increase your rates.

Any at-fault accident claim another driver files with your insurer means your insurer pays for the losses you caused. When comparing quotes, ask if the insurance company has any accident forgiveness programs that you can take advantage of if you’re ever at fault in an accident.

The table below shows the cheapest auto insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records in Pueblo.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm11968
USAA15288
American Family16395
GEICO180104
Allstate183105
Nationwide195175
Safeco20199
Sun Coast20184
Progressive207108
Auto-Owners209121
Midvale Home & Auto228117
Direct Auto233148
Travelers245140
Liberty Mutual271180
Bristol West273127
Foremost280101
Dairyland309128
Farmers309179
State Auto311104
The General319113
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Alcohol-impaired drivers were involved in 30% of all Colorado traffic fatalities in 2019.[6] Getting a DUI can cause your rates to increase or have your insurer cancel your policy. Keep in mind that in Colorado you can still be arrested for driving with a BAC below 0.05 if you show signs of impairment.[7]

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Pueblo, Colorado, for drivers with a DUI.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm10359
USAA13277
American Family14182
GEICO15790
Allstate15992
Nationwide169152
Safeco17586
Sun Coast17573
Progressive18094
Auto-Owners182106
Midvale Home & Auto198102
Direct Auto203129
Travelers213122
Liberty Mutual235157
Bristol West238110
Foremost24488
Dairyland269111
Farmers269155
State Auto27090
The General27799
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Seniors older than age 65 account for 18% of Pueblo’s population, and senior drivers should know that their car increase rates can slightly increase around age 75.[8] Drivers around age 35 begin to see a decrease in premiums thanks to their years of experience and mitigated risk factors.

Unfortunately, older adults tend to have an increased risk of being involved in accidents. Mainly due to age-related physical, cognitive, or visual problems, these issues often increase rates.[9]

However, senior drivers can still find relatively cheap car insurance, starting with the insurers in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm3721
USAA4828
American Family5130
Allstate5733
GEICO5733
Nationwide6155
Safeco6331
Sun Coast6326
Progressive6534
Auto-Owners6638
Midvale Home & Auto7237
Direct Auto7347
Travelers7744
Liberty Mutual8557
Bristol West8640
Foremost8832
Dairyland9740
Farmers9756
State Auto9833
The General10036
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Pueblo teens should expect the highest average rates for car insurance because this age group is statistically more likely to be involved in a fatal car accident than drivers age 20 and older due to inexperience, overconfidence, and increased distractions.[10] More than half of teen driving fatalities in Colorado were related to speed between 2015 and 2019.[11]

However, young drivers can find savings opportunities. Teen drivers and their policyholder parents should ask their insurers about good student discounts, how to lower rates with a safer vehicle, and if the best way to save money on Colorado car insurance rates is to keep young drivers on their parents’ policies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
State Farm16293
USAA208120
American Family222129
GEICO246142
Allstate250144
Nationwide266239
Safeco275135
Sun Coast275115
Progressive282148
Auto-Owners286166
Midvale Home & Auto311160
Direct Auto319202
Travelers335191
Liberty Mutual370246
Bristol West373173
Foremost383138
Dairyland423175
Farmers423244
State Auto424142
The General435155
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Pueblo

While young and senior drivers should look for age-appropriate discounts, plenty of savings for other drivers are available. Along with discounts for driving a vehicle with specific safety features or avoiding incidents for a set period of time, you can potentially lower your rates by:

  • Reconsider coverage. Reduce optional insurance on an older car with a low market value to get lower rates.

  • Shop for quotes. Compare free quotes from at least three different car insurance companies for the same coverage levels to find the one that offers the best rates.

  • Increase your credit score. Check your credit history for inaccuracies, correct them, and maintain a good credit score for lower rates.

  • Bundle insurance. Some insurers let you bundle your auto insurance with risk insurance or homeowners, motorcycle, or renters insurance for a lower rate.

Pueblo car insurance quotes by credit tier

Colorado law allows car insurance companies — including those in Pueblo — to use a driver’s credit score as a factor in determining policy rates and eligibility. Although credit scores and credit histories cannot be the only influential factor, they can still affect rates.

Generally, drivers with excellent or good credit scores get the lowest rates while drivers with poor credit scores get the highest rates.

Here’s what Pueblo drivers pay on average for car insurance, by credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Pueblo?

Some Pueblo residents might wonder why Pueblo’s average monthly rate of $242 is only slightly more expensive than the national average of $245 per month. This could be because some states, like Florida, may have a higher rate of uninsured drivers, or because of states like Alabama, which have more hurricanes and tornadoes than Colorado.

Rates will vary between cities in Colorado just as drastically as in other states. For instance, Pueblo insurance is much more expensive than an auto insurance policy in Boulder or Fort Collins.

More cities in Colorado

In many cases, Pueblo insurance prices are higher than other cities in Colorado. Compare the average car insurance rates to Denver, Colorado Springs, and others below.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Pueblo
Aurora$3518%
Boulder$241-26%
Colorado Springs$313-4%
Denver$309-5%
Fort Collins$215-34%
Greeley$268-18%
Littleton$285-12%
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Methodology

Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information 

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates. With this data, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represents averages across all driver ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for Pueblo drivers.

Pueblo car insurance FAQs

Learn how to shop for car insurance before you compare quotes and check out Insurify’s answers to frequently asked questions about auto insurance in Pueblo.

  • How much is car insurance in Pueblo?

    The average cost of car insurance in Pueblo is $165 a month for liability only and $325 a month for full coverage.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Pueblo?

    Among the top car insurance companies in Pueblo are American Family, State Farm, and USAA. These companies have high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, strong J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings in the Southwest region, and comparatively affordable average rates.

    But the best company for you depends on your coverage needs and budget, so it’s important to compare quotes to find the insurer that offers the best price to you.

  • What car insurance coverage options are available in Pueblo?

    Pueblo drivers can find almost any type of coverage they need for their cars. In addition to liability insurance, insurers often offer comprehensive, collision, uninsured/underinsured motorist, rental reimbursement, and gap coverage for drivers to customize their policy.

  • What are the minimum car insurance requirements in Colorado?

    Colorado requires 25/50/15 minimum liability coverage limits. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[2]

Related articles

More cities in Colorado

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Federal Bureau of Investigation. "Uniform Crime Report — Colorado." Accessed July 26, 2023
  2. Colorado General Assembly. "Mandatory Automobile Insurance in Colorado." Accessed July 26, 2023
  3. Colorado General Assembly. "State Speed Limits." Accessed July 26, 2023
  4. Colorado General Assembly. "Penalties for Speeding Violations." Accessed July 26, 2023
  5. Colorado Department of Transportation. "Colorado Crash Data Dashboard." Accessed July 26, 2023
  6. Colorado Department of Transportation. "2021 Problem Identification Report." Accessed July 26, 2023
  7. Colorado Department of Transportation. "Impaired Driving." Accessed July 26, 2023
  8. U.S. Census Bureau. "QuickFacts: Pueblo city, Colorado." Accessed July 26, 2023
  9. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips." Accessed July 26, 2023
  10. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Teenagers." Accessed July 26, 2023
  11. Governors Highway Safety Association. "Teens and Speeding: Breaking the Deadly Cycle." Accessed July 26, 2023
