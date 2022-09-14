Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Once the site of a devastating flood, Pueblo, Colorado, now draws tourists to its serene riverwalk less than an hour from Colorado Springs. The average monthly cost for car insurance in Pueblo is $245, though your rates may be higher or lower depending on factors like marital status, ZIP code, and driving record.
Drivers who want to save money should still consider purchasing a full-coverage policy — despite the policy type being more expensive — or at least comprehensive insurance, as Pueblo has one of the highest motor vehicle theft rates in Colorado.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Pueblo is $165 a month for liability-only insurance and $325 a month for full coverage.
Pueblo had more motor vehicle thefts than many other Colorado cities in 2019.[1]
Police can arrest drivers for driving under the influence with BAC levels of 0.05 or lower.
Best car insurance companies in Pueblo
Whether you work through local independent insurance agencies or major companies, getting a great deal means more than finding the most affordable option. Ask for free quotes so you can compare coverage options and limits to find the best coverage for your individual situation, needs, and budget. Start with the top insurance companies Insurify identified in Pueblo, Colorado.
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: State Farm
4.4
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$51/mo
Full Coverage
$89/mo
If you’re looking for comparatively affordable insurance rates in Pueblo, State Farm tends to have lower-than-average rates for both liability-only coverage and full-coverage insurance. A dozen discounts are available to help you save more on your premiums.
State Farm has the highest A.M. Best Rating, which means it’s exceptional at paying out claims, though its high customer complaint rating with National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) means that some policyholders filed complaints with the company.
Pros
Highest J.D Power ranking in region
Great financial strength ratings
Cons
High NAIC customer complaint score
Accident-free discounts requires three years of policy history
4.3
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$66/mo
Full Coverage
$114/mo
With multiple military bases less than an hour from Pueblo, USAA is a great option for drivers who’re active or retired members of the U.S. Armed Forces. Their families and children also qualify for coverage, too.
As of 2023, pay-as-you-drive auto insurance is available in Colorado, which could make USAA’s already low average rates even lower. Aside from strict eligibility requirements for acceptance, one downside of USAA is that a policyholder cannot contact a live agent 24/7.
Pros
Many member benefits beyond auto insurance
Provides military-specific benefits
Cons
24/7 customer service not available
Only military members and immediate family are eligible
The representative was very helpful and caring. I felt valued.
Tawana - January 18, 2023
Verified
I have been a member for 14 years. They have always delivered excellent customer care anytime I needed to reach out to them for any reason, whether it was to resolve an issue or assist me with an application for one of the many services and products they offer.
4.2
JD Power
840
Liability Only
$71/mo
Full Coverage
$122/mo
American Family insurance is available in Colorado, allowing Pueblo drivers to access insurance products that some other states cannot. Along with auto insurance rates among the lowest averages in the city, American Family also offers a variety of other personal, property, and commercial insurance products; it claims you can save up to 23% by bundling auto insurance with another policy.
Pros
Lots of ways to bundle
Multiple independent agents in Pueblo
Cons
Many NAIC complaints in Colorado
24/7 phone number is automated service
They are nice people to do business with, just kind of expensive
Liability-only car insurance is the minimum-required insurance for Colorado drivers. In most states, liability insurance covers the minimum-coverage levels by law, so the liability-only insurance in New Mexico or Kansas may differ from the Centennial State. In Colorado, it covers bodily injury and damage that you cause another driver, vehicle, or property in an at-fault accident.
Here are the cheapest companies for liability-only insurance in Pueblo, Colorado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Pueblo
The difference between liability-only and full-coverage car insurance is that liability coverage pays for damages or injuries to others that you cause, while full-coverage car insurance pays for your own vehicle damages.
Full-coverage policies usually include comprehensive and collision coverage. Collision coverage is helpful if you hit a snowbank, telephone pole, or animal. Comprehensive covers non-collision damage and losses, such as theft — a crime in which Pueblo ranked fourth across Colorado cities.[1]
To help you shop for the best full-coverage insurance, here are the cheapest insurers in Pueblo, according to Insurify data.
Car insurance requirements in Colorado
Colorado is an at-fault state, which means the driver responsible for the accident pays for the damages and injuries they cause to other parties, usually through their liability insurance. While car insurance rates can vary by ZIP code, car insurance minimum requirements don’t. Colorado’s at-fault insurance laws require the following minimum coverages for all drivers.[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person per accident
$50,000 for all persons per accident
Property damage liability
$15,000 per accident
Colorado minimum car insurance requirements are just that: a minimum. They may not be enough to cover all the expenses following an accident, and they don’t cover damages to your own vehicle.
Pueblo drivers may want to purchase additional optional coverages for their car insurance policies, such as:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance covers vehicle repair costs when you hit a stationary object or another driver, even if you’re at fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance covers events not related to a collision, including theft, weather damage, falling objects, vandalism, and floods.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
At-fault accidents will usually make your car insurance prices go up, but traffic and moving violations, like speeding tickets, are also incidents that can raise your rates.
Any time you’re involved in an accident or engage in risky driving behaviors that might increase the likelihood of an accident, such as driving under the influence, insurers likely penalize you with higher rates.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Insurers consider speeding to be a risky driving behavior, since speed is often a contributing factor in fatal car crashes. In Colorado, speed limits range from 20 mph to 65 mph, but local governments can’t increase it to more than 75 mph.[3]
Along with your premium rising from a speeding ticket, you may face fines or even jail time if you violate Colorado Class A or B traffic infractions.[4]
Finding affordable auto insurance is important after getting a speeding ticket in Pueblo. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in the city.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
Pueblo County reported nearly 3,000 car crashes in 2022 — a slight decrease from the previous year.[5] However, accident rates in your area affect car insurance premiums, and actually causing an accident will likely increase your rates.
Any at-fault accident claim another driver files with your insurer means your insurer pays for the losses you caused. When comparing quotes, ask if the insurance company has any accident forgiveness programs that you can take advantage of if you’re ever at fault in an accident.
The table below shows the cheapest auto insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records in Pueblo.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Alcohol-impaired drivers were involved in 30% of all Colorado traffic fatalities in 2019.[6] Getting a DUI can cause your rates to increase or have your insurer cancel your policy. Keep in mind that in Colorado you can still be arrested for driving with a BAC below 0.05 if you show signs of impairment.[7]
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Pueblo, Colorado, for drivers with a DUI.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Seniors older than age 65 account for 18% of Pueblo’s population, and senior drivers should know that their car increase rates can slightly increase around age 75.[8] Drivers around age 35 begin to see a decrease in premiums thanks to their years of experience and mitigated risk factors.
Unfortunately, older adults tend to have an increased risk of being involved in accidents. Mainly due to age-related physical, cognitive, or visual problems, these issues often increase rates.[9]
However, senior drivers can still find relatively cheap car insurance, starting with the insurers in the table below.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Pueblo teens should expect the highest average rates for car insurance because this age group is statistically more likely to be involved in a fatal car accident than drivers age 20 and older due to inexperience, overconfidence, and increased distractions.[10] More than half of teen driving fatalities in Colorado were related to speed between 2015 and 2019.[11]
However, young drivers can find savings opportunities. Teen drivers and their policyholder parents should ask their insurers about good student discounts, how to lower rates with a safer vehicle, and if the best way to save money on Colorado car insurance rates is to keep young drivers on their parents’ policies.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Pueblo
While young and senior drivers should look for age-appropriate discounts, plenty of savings for other drivers are available. Along with discounts for driving a vehicle with specific safety features or avoiding incidents for a set period of time, you can potentially lower your rates by:
Reconsider coverage. Reduce optional insurance on an older car with a low market value to get lower rates.
Shop for quotes. Compare free quotes from at least three different car insurance companies for the same coverage levels to find the one that offers the best rates.
Increase your credit score. Check your credit history for inaccuracies, correct them, and maintain a good credit score for lower rates.
Bundle insurance. Some insurers let you bundle your auto insurance with risk insurance or homeowners, motorcycle, or renters insurance for a lower rate.
Pueblo car insurance quotes by credit tier
Colorado law allows car insurance companies — including those in Pueblo — to use a driver’s credit score as a factor in determining policy rates and eligibility. Although credit scores and credit histories cannot be the only influential factor, they can still affect rates.
Here’s what Pueblo drivers pay on average for car insurance, by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Pueblo?
Some Pueblo residents might wonder why Pueblo’s average monthly rate of $242 is only slightly more expensive than the national average of $245 per month. This could be because some states, like Florida, may have a higher rate of uninsured drivers, or because of states like Alabama, which have more hurricanes and tornadoes than Colorado.
Rates will vary between cities in Colorado just as drastically as in other states. For instance, Pueblo insurance is much more expensive than an auto insurance policy in Boulder or Fort Collins.
More cities in Colorado
In many cases, Pueblo insurance prices are higher than other cities in Colorado. Compare the average car insurance rates to Denver, Colorado Springs, and others below.
Methodology
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates. With this data, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represents averages across all driver ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for Pueblo drivers.
Pueblo car insurance FAQs
Learn how to shop for car insurance before you compare quotes and check out Insurify’s answers to frequently asked questions about auto insurance in Pueblo.
How much is car insurance in Pueblo?
The average cost of car insurance in Pueblo is $165 a month for liability only and $325 a month for full coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in Pueblo?
Among the top car insurance companies in Pueblo are American Family, State Farm, and USAA. These companies have high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, strong J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings in the Southwest region, and comparatively affordable average rates.
But the best company for you depends on your coverage needs and budget, so it’s important to compare quotes to find the insurer that offers the best price to you.
What car insurance coverage options are available in Pueblo?
Pueblo drivers can find almost any type of coverage they need for their cars. In addition to liability insurance, insurers often offer comprehensive, collision, uninsured/underinsured motorist, rental reimbursement, and gap coverage for drivers to customize their policy.
What are the minimum car insurance requirements in Colorado?
Colorado requires 25/50/15 minimum liability coverage limits. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[2]
Nick Dauk is a freelance writer specializing in business, entrepreneurship, personal finance, and travel. His work has been featured in Fox Business, BBC, The Edge, Business Insider, and Bisnow. Nick is a first-generation college graduate, having majored in Interdisciplinary Studies at the University of Central Florida. His eclectic coursework, combined with previous managerial roles in the retail and broadcast television industries, have helped him develop an interdisciplinary approach to writing.
For nearly a decade, Nick has created content for mom-and-pop businesses and global corporations. As a travel writer, his global adventures have also been featured on Inside Hook, Houston Chronicle, Culture Trip, and Matador. When he's not traveling, Nick can be found in Orlando spending time with his wife and toddler.