Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents will usually make your car insurance prices go up, but traffic and moving violations, like speeding tickets, are also incidents that can raise your rates.

Any time you’re involved in an accident or engage in risky driving behaviors that might increase the likelihood of an accident, such as driving under the influence, insurers likely penalize you with higher rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Insurers consider speeding to be a risky driving behavior, since speed is often a contributing factor in fatal car crashes. In Colorado, speed limits range from 20 mph to 65 mph, but local governments can’t increase it to more than 75 mph.[3]

Along with your premium rising from a speeding ticket, you may face fines or even jail time if you violate Colorado Class A or B traffic infractions.[4]

Finding affordable auto insurance is important after getting a speeding ticket in Pueblo. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in the city.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Pueblo County reported nearly 3,000 car crashes in 2022 — a slight decrease from the previous year.[5] However, accident rates in your area affect car insurance premiums, and actually causing an accident will likely increase your rates.

Any at-fault accident claim another driver files with your insurer means your insurer pays for the losses you caused. When comparing quotes, ask if the insurance company has any accident forgiveness programs that you can take advantage of if you’re ever at fault in an accident.

The table below shows the cheapest auto insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records in Pueblo.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Alcohol-impaired drivers were involved in 30% of all Colorado traffic fatalities in 2019.[6] Getting a DUI can cause your rates to increase or have your insurer cancel your policy. Keep in mind that in Colorado you can still be arrested for driving with a BAC below 0.05 if you show signs of impairment.[7]

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Pueblo, Colorado, for drivers with a DUI.