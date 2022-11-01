4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
State Farm offers affordable car insurance to many drivers. In fact, the average cost of a policy is just $50 a month. The company offers several discount programs to help its customers save significantly on the cost of car insurance. Customers will also find a number of useful coverage options to ensure they have the coverage they need, plus peace of mind. But is it right for you?
That’s hard to know without comparing your options before you buy. With the Insurify rate-comparison tool, you can compare six or more real quotes in just a few minutes. You can keep your personal information private, as our tool uses proprietary AI technology to generate an accurate quote. Only share information when you’re ready to buy. It’s that easy. Try it today!
State Farm in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with State Farm is $50 per month.
State Farm is good for drivers looking for a deal on bundled policies.
State Farm isn't the best option for drivers with unique coverage needs.
State Farm Industry Rankings and Scorecard
State Farm insurance is highly regarded. It is the largest insurer in the nation by market share, which shows it is well-trusted. It’s also been in business for a long time and has been financially healthy for most of its history. Perhaps most importantly, customers tend to be happy with the service and coverage they get from the company, even when it comes to the claims process.
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Industry Ranking
|State Farm Rating
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|88 out of 100
|J.D. Power
|881 out of 1,000
|A.M. Best
|A++
|Standard & Poor’s
|AA
|NAIC Complaint Index
|More complaints than average
See More: Best Car Insurance
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
State Farm Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
Your driving history has one of the biggest impacts on what you pay for car insurance. Safe drivers—people with no tickets or incidents in the last five to seven years—pay less than drivers with marks on their records. A speeding ticket will increase your rate moderately. More serious infractions, like DUI, at-fault accidents, and reckless driving, greatly increase your rate.
|Driver Profile
|State Farm Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$50
|$77
|DUI
|$75
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$64
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$59
|$104
See More: High-Risk Car Insurance
State Farm Car Insurance Quotes by State
Where you live also has a big impact on the cost of your policy. State policies, such as minimum coverage requirements, certainly impact costs. But so does your specific location, defined by your ZIP code. Your location’s claim rates, crime rates, weather patterns, traffic patterns, and road conditions are all accounted for when State Farm determines your risk of making a claim.
|State
|State Farm Average Monthly Premium
|Alabama
|$61
|Alaska
|$32
|Arizona
|$78
|Arkansas
|$44
|California
|$77
|Colorado
|$47
|Connecticut
|$66
|Delaware
|$80
|Florida
|$110
|Georgia
|$73
|Hawaii
|$37
|Idaho
|$33
|Illinois
|$45
|Indiana
|$38
|Iowa
|$22
|Kansas
|$37
|Kentucky
|$54
|Louisiana
|$111
|Maine
|$38
|Maryland
|$77
|Massachusetts
|$24
|Michigan
|$204
|Minnesota
|$51
|Mississippi
|$59
|Missouri
|$45
|Montana
|$29
|Nebraska
|$54
|Nevada
|$77
|New Hampshire
|$36
|New Jersey
|$110
|New Mexico
|$37
|New York
|$102
|North Carolina
|$67
|North Dakota
|$35
|Ohio
|$34
|Oklahoma
|$47
|Oregon
|$50
|Pennsylvania
|$43
|Rhode Island
|$44
|South Carolina
|$67
|South Dakota
|$34
|Tennessee
|$41
|Texas
|$48
|Utah
|$86
|Vermont
|$31
|Virginia
|$39
|Washington
|$44
|Washington, D.C.
|$81
|West Virginia
|$40
|Wisconsin
|$37
|Wyoming
|$28
State Farm Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Every auto insurance company comes with its advantages and disadvantages. And State Farm is no different. How these pros and cons affect you will depend on your needs and profile. If one of the cons below significantly affects you, you should consider going elsewhere for coverage. Remember to compare options before deciding on which insurance provider is best for you.
Pros
Lower than average rates
High customer satisfaction ratings
Offers rideshare coverage to Uber and Lyft drivers
Cons
Customer care can by inconsistent
Drivers with poor credit pay a penalty
See More: Best & Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance Quotes
State Farm Car Insurance Discounts
Like most large insurance companies, State Farm offers many discount opportunities to policyholders. You should take advantage of any discount available to you or one you can easily attain, like completing a defensive driving course. Stacking discounts gets you the best deal of all. Don’t forget to speak with your State Farm agent about any discounts you may be missing.
Driver-Based Discounts
Drivers get a decent discount for insuring more than one car, being accident-free, completing a defensive driving course, and getting driver training. There are also moderate savings for people who qualify as a good driver, good student, or policies with a student away at school. There are also discounts for car safety features like passive restraint systems, ABS, and anti-theft devices.
Policy-Based Discounts
Beyond bundling, there are not many policy-based discounts like paperless or autopay. But you can buy usage-based insurance through the Drive Safe & Save and Steer Clear programs. These are telematics programs that track how you drive and give discounts based on your habits. People with good driving habits get as much as 30 percent off their insurance premiums.
Bundling Discounts
The multiple line savings discount is one of the best discounts on State Farm auto insurance, as your discount extends to other policies. You can bundle car with home and condo insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, or small business insurance. You’ll save 17 percent on all policies you buy with State Farm. You’ll be able to manage these policies in one place.
See More: Cheap Car Insurance
State Farm Car Insurance Coverage Options
Every driver needs to comply with state minimum coverage (bodily injury plus property damage coverage), but they can buy more coverage. The most popular additional coverage options are collision and comprehensive coverage. Collision coverage covers damages to your car when you’re at fault. Comprehensive coverage covers non-collision-related damage, like hail dents.
Sometimes, these coverages are required (e.g., when a vehicle is financed). Additional coverage is worth it if it protects a significant asset (one you can’t easily afford to replace), protects you from a common threat of loss, or offers you meaningful peace of mind. In each case, you’ll need to decide if the cost of additional coverage is worth the added protection.
Uninsured & Underinsured Motorist Coverage
This coverage option protects you if you’re hit by an unisured driver or one whose liability coverage limit is not enough to cover the damage (underinsured). It’s a valuable auto insurance coverage option, as many uninsured drivers are on the road and many more lack adequate coverage. In some states, you may be legally required to carry this coverage option.
Car Rental and Travel Expenses Coverage
Sometimes, your vehicle needs to spend a few days in the shop. Your car could be disabled from an accident or a mechanical issue. This coverage option provides you with a rental car, paying directly when you use an in-network provider or by reimbursement. It also covers travel costs, such as a hotel, meals, and transport, if an accident is more than 50 miles from home.
Medical Payments Coverage (MedPay)
MedPay covers your medical bills (up to coverage limits and minus your deductible) no matter who causes the accident. It covers you even when you’re involved in an accident in someone else’s car, on public transit, or as a pedestrian. The coverage can be extended to your spouse and children. It also offers funeral expenses in the event that a covered person is killed.
Emergency Road Service Coverage
For a few extra dollars a month, you’ll be partially covered with roadside assistance for lockouts, jump starts, tire changes, and towing. When you need the service, you can call a service number or request aid from your mobile app or computer. And your rep will arrange for help to reach you as soon as possible. This coverage option is best for people who want peace of mind.
See More: Compare Car Insurance
State Farm Car Insurance Reputation
Is State Farm car insurance good?
State Farm car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with State Farm is $50.
State Farm has a reputation for providing affordable car insurance policies from a helpful team of customer care representatives. And the insurer has been well-known for these qualities for more than a century. The company has been in excellent financial standing for many years, even as the company expanded to offer other financial and insurance products.
State Farm policyholders regularly give the company high marks for service, even for claims service. While the property and casualty insurance industry as a whole struggles to gain and retain customer trust and confidence, State Farm is an outlier. Why has it been so successful? Its low premiums, easy claims process, and acclaimed personal service from local agents have helped with its success.
State Farm Customer Service
State Farm customer service is open 24/7 and can be contacted by calling 1 (800) 782-8332. You can also contact customer service and perform a number of tasks with the mobile app or online when you register an account. The service team is highly rated—customer satisfaction is rated second in the nation by J.D. Power.
State Farm Claims Filing Process
Before beginning your claim, document everything if you can. Take photos of damage, and get information from all parties. File the claim online or over the phone. You’ll be assigned a claims agent, who will set up a visit from the adjuster to assess the damage. The adjuster will then make an estimate on repair costs, and the company will send a check based on the estimate.
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
State Farm: Is it right for you?
The best way to understand if State Farm is the best car insurance company for your needs is to start with understanding what you need most from your car insurance. With a clear picture in mind, you should compare policies from at least five companies (Insurify can help with that). This way, you can see the full range of your options and their costs, which makes choosing easy.
State Farm Drive Safe & Save Reviews
Through GPS technology, State Farm tracks the driving behavior of participating customers to determine insurance rates. With an automatic 5 percent discount for signing up, the Drive Safe & Save Program always provides participants with at least some savings. Learn more about this program—and whether it’s right for you—on this page going more in-depth for you.
Best State Farm Alternatives
Though State Farm provides quality, affordable coverage for many customers, policyholders looking to switch providers have options. Learn more about comparable State Farm competitors to consider below, including Nationwide, Clearcover, and Safeco. Compare quotes with Insurify to find the most affordable rates today.
Nationwide
Customers valuing accident forgiveness should check out Nationwide. Other highlights include roadside assistance, gap coverage, standard auto insurance discounts, and the SmartRide telematics programs. With above-average monthly insurance rates and varying customer service reviews, customers should consider what they value in an insurer.
Clearcover
Now available in 20 states, Clearcover provides thorough customer service, a highly rated mobile app, and discounts built into policy rates for low monthly premiums. Limited state eligibility and the absence of bundling opportunities may influence whether this provider matches your coverage needs.
Safeco
With Safeco’s RightTrack telematics program, policyholders see substantial discounts in annual premiums. More saving opportunities include claims-free cashback and diminishing deductibles. Safeco has an A financial rating from A.M. Best and an above-average amount of complaints from customers, according to the NAIC.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, State Farm is good car insurance. The company has been in business for more than 100 years and is well rated on a number of factors from many independent sources. State Farm is well-known to have an efficient car insurance claims process (home insurance satisfaction has taken a hit in recent years). And it writes more policies than any other company in the U.S.
An auto insurance policy with State Farm runs about $50 a month, based on our research. What you pay will be influenced by your location, vehicle, and driving record. If you live in an area with lower car insurance rates on average, drive a modest car, and have a clean record, you’ll pay less for your policy. City drivers with luxury cars and marks on their records will pay more.
State Farm offers a ton of discounts, including the good driver discount, defensive driving course discount, discounts for car safety features like airbags and passive restraints, and bundling (known as multiple line savings). There is also a telematics program called Drive Safe & Save, where you can track your driving with your cell phone and receive discounts for good habits.
Getting cheap car insurance is about understanding exactly how much car insurance you need, understanding the best discounts available to you (e.g., bundling with home insurance), and comparing auto insurance rates before you buy. Insurify can provide you with real quotes from the nation’s top insurance companies.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.