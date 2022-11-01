State Farm Car Insurance Coverage Options

Every driver needs to comply with state minimum coverage (bodily injury plus property damage coverage), but they can buy more coverage. The most popular additional coverage options are collision and comprehensive coverage. Collision coverage covers damages to your car when you’re at fault. Comprehensive coverage covers non-collision-related damage, like hail dents.

Sometimes, these coverages are required (e.g., when a vehicle is financed). Additional coverage is worth it if it protects a significant asset (one you can’t easily afford to replace), protects you from a common threat of loss, or offers you meaningful peace of mind. In each case, you’ll need to decide if the cost of additional coverage is worth the added protection.

Uninsured & Underinsured Motorist Coverage

This coverage option protects you if you’re hit by an unisured driver or one whose liability coverage limit is not enough to cover the damage (underinsured). It’s a valuable auto insurance coverage option, as many uninsured drivers are on the road and many more lack adequate coverage. In some states, you may be legally required to carry this coverage option.

Car Rental and Travel Expenses Coverage

Sometimes, your vehicle needs to spend a few days in the shop. Your car could be disabled from an accident or a mechanical issue. This coverage option provides you with a rental car, paying directly when you use an in-network provider or by reimbursement. It also covers travel costs, such as a hotel, meals, and transport, if an accident is more than 50 miles from home.

Medical Payments Coverage (MedPay)

MedPay covers your medical bills (up to coverage limits and minus your deductible) no matter who causes the accident. It covers you even when you’re involved in an accident in someone else’s car, on public transit, or as a pedestrian. The coverage can be extended to your spouse and children. It also offers funeral expenses in the event that a covered person is killed.

Emergency Road Service Coverage

For a few extra dollars a month, you’ll be partially covered with roadside assistance for lockouts, jump starts, tire changes, and towing. When you need the service, you can call a service number or request aid from your mobile app or computer. And your rep will arrange for help to reach you as soon as possible. This coverage option is best for people who want peace of mind.

