State Farm Cancellation Policy

How do I cancel my auto insurance with State Farm? To cancel your car insurance policy with State Farm, you can either call their customer support support line or visit a local agent. Be sure to secure a new car insurance policy before canceling with State Farm to avoid a lapse in coverage.

State Farm provides three ways to cancel your auto insurance policy: by mail, over the phone, and in person with your local State Farm agent. The phone seems easiest, but it’s nice to have options, and maybe you’re old-fashioned or have too many stamps!

No matter what method you choose, when you’re ready to cancel your policy, you’ll want your policy number in hand, along with a bunch of other information detailed in step 5 of this article. You may need to contact your DMV, but check with your insurance agent or your state DMV’s website to make sure.

Make sure you’ve been careful to avoid a lapse in coverage and have your new insurance starting before your policy cancellation goes into effect. Once everything is in place, it’s a quick process to cancel your State Farm auto insurance.