Car Insurance Grace Periods: What You Need to Know (2022)

Ways to Prevent Lapsed Insurance and Late Insurance Payments

To prevent an insurance coverage lapse or frequent late payment fees, find ways to reduce your overall auto insurance rates. In addition to shopping around for the best rates with the Insurify car insurance comparison tool, customers can shave down costs in the three following ways: increasing their deductible, removing unnecessary add-ons, and qualifying for new discounts.

Increase Your Deductible

Increasing your insurance deductible translates directly to decreases in premiums. Keep in mind that a deductible represents the amount of money you pay as a policyholder for auto repairs before your insurance company covers the remaining cost. Before making a change in your deductible, make sure the increased deductible is a feasible cost for you to potentially pay.

Remove Unnecessary Add-Ons

Legally, drivers only need the minimum insurance coverage dictated by their state. Policyholders with full-coverage plans looking to lower premium costs can consider removing some add-ons, including collision coverage, rental car coverage, roadside assistance, and more. More coverage provides more protection, so these decisions should be intentional and thought out.

Qualify for New Discounts

Due to the sheer volume of auto insurance discount options, you should regularly review your eligibility for the discounts offered by your insurance provider. Simple changes like the addition of a safety feature, bundling your auto policy with a homeowners policy or taking a driving course often result in some element of a discount that reduces overall insurance costs.