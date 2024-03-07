>Car Insurance>Coverage

6 Best Pay-as-You-Go Car Insurance Companies (2024)

Allstate, Nationwide, and Hugo are some of the best companies offering pay-as-you-go car insurance.

Updated March 7, 2024 at 11:00 AM PST

Instead of charging a set amount like for traditional insurance, auto insurers offering pay-as-you-go car insurance charge a varying amount each month depending on how much you use your car. Your monthly premium will have two parts: an unchanging base rate and the variable portion.

Most pay-as-you-go insurers base the variable portion on your actual mileage each month. But some insurers calculate usage costs in other ways.

If you’re considering pay-as-you-go insurance, here’s what to know about how it works, which insurers offer it, and how to compare quotes to find the best price on coverage that meets your needs.

Quick Facts

  • Companies may also refer to pay-as-you-go car insurance as pay-per-mile or usage-based insurance.

  • Not all companies offer pay-as-you-go coverage. Instead, they may offer you a discount for driving less.

  • Pay-as-you-go insurers use standard car insurance rating factors like your driving record, credit history, age, gender, ZIP code, and more to determine your base rate and per-mile charge.

How pay-as-you-go car insurance works

Pay-as-you-go car insurance provides the same types of coverage as standard auto insurance policies.

You can get minimum coverage, which is your state’s required amount of liability insurance, or full coverage, which typically adds comprehensive and collision insurance to a basic policy. If you opt for collision and comprehensive, you’ll have a deductible, just like with standard insurance policies.

When you enroll in pay-as-you-go car insurance, most insurers will consider common rating factors to set your rates. On top of a base rate, you’ll pay a per-mile amount that depends on the number of miles you drive each month. This is why companies often call this type of coverage pay-per-mile auto insurance.

Some insurers will also track your driving habits and reward safe driving with bigger savings.

How to get pay-as-you-go car insurance

You can buy a pay-as-you-go policy the same way you buy a standard car insurance policy. You can deal with an agent or broker, apply directly on an insurer’s website, or use an online comparison platform to compare quotes from multiple companies.

Best companies for pay-as-you-go car insurance

CompanyRateAvailabilityIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Best for
Allstate (Milewise)Daily rate + per-mile rateAZ, DE, ID, IL, IN, MD, MN, MO, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, VA, WA, WI, and WV4.2Overall
Nationwide (SmartMiles)Monthly base rate + per-mile rateEverywhere but: AK, HI, LA, NC, NY, and OK4.3Wide availability
HugoOn-demandAL, AZ, CA, FL, GA, IL, IN, MS, OH, PA, SC, TN, and TX3.3Flexibility
MetromileBase rate + per-mile rateAZ, CA, IL, NJ, OR, PA, VA, and WA3.3Families
Mile AutoMonthly base rate + per-mile rateAZ, CA, FL, GA, IL, OH, OR, PA, TN, TX, and WI3.5Ease of use
Noblr (USAA)Monthly fixed rate + monthly variable rateAZ, CO, GA, IL, IN, LA, MD, MO, NV, NM, OH, PA, TX, VA, and WIN/AMilitary community

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best overall pay-as-you-go car insurance: Allstate Milewise

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$139/mo

Milewise is Allstate’s pay-per-mile car insurance product. Allstate provides a telematics device that plugs into your vehicle’s diagnostic port. The device tracks miles driven, speed, location, time of day, and driving events.

You must deposit funds into a prepaid account with Allstate, and the company deducts a daily rate, such as $1.50, and a per-mile rate, like $.06, based on your actual mileage. You can access your Milewise policy details, miles driven, and more through the program’s mobile app.

Pros

  • Above-average customer satisfaction rating in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study[1]

  • Robust mobile app can help with insurance cost budgeting and improving driving skills

  • Same coverage types, limits, and discounts as standard Allstate policy

  • Drivewise program rewards safe drivers in states where Milewise isn’t available

Cons

  • Requires preloaded funds

  • Available in only 17 states

  • Can’t track miles by mobile app

  • Poor driving habits could increase your rates

Our agent was always available for questions and concerns.

Lyn - December 4, 2023
Verified

Prices keep going up.

Gilberto - December 2, 2023
Verified

They are overcharging me for basic insurance.

Brian - November 29, 2023
Verified
Best for availability: Nationwide SmartMiles

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
815
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$84/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$187/mo

SmartMiles, Nationwide’s pay-per-mile program, uses either a telematics device or existing technology in a connected car to track driving behavior and miles.

A base rate and per-mile charge make up your monthly premium, so your rate will vary each month. SmartMiles is the most widely available pay-as-you-go car insurance; it’s available in most states where Nationwide operates.

SmartMiles also caps your per-mile charges at 250 miles per day — so an unexpected road trip won’t cost you a bundle. Upon policy renewal, SmartMiles drivers can get a discount of up to 10% for driving safely.

Pros

  • Available in 44 states

  • Up to 10% safe-driving discount on renewal

  • Road-trip mileage cap of 250 miles per day

  • Alternative SmartRide program for safe drivers who can’t use SmartMiles

Cons

  • Below-average customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power

  • Not available in Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, North Carolina, New York, and Oklahoma

  • Some hybrids and diesel-powered cars might not be able to use SmartMiles device

  • Many negative customer reviews on Trustpilot regarding claims service

I am happy with Nationwide.

James - November 5, 2023
Verified

They were there for me when I needed them.

shane - October 30, 2023
Verified

After 50+ years with NW, I don’t feel there is personalized contact.

Paula - October 4, 2023
Verified
Best for flexibility: Hugo

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$48/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$55/mo

Hugo is the only insurer that allows you to buy a few days, weeks, or months of coverage at a time.

Hugo offers three plans:

  • Flex: Provides liability coverage, and you can use a mobile app to turn your coverage off on days when you don’t drive, and back on when you do. 

  • Unlimited Basic: Provides liability coverage without the ability to turn coverage off and on.

  • Unlimited Full: Provides full-coverage car insurance, but you can’t turn it off and on.

Pros

  • Buy coverage for only the amount of time you need

  • Turn liability-only coverage off and on with the Flex plan

  • Robust mobile app helps you manage your policy

  • 4.8 stars (out of 5) on Trustpilot

Cons

  • Available in only 13 states

  • Plan availability varies by state

  • May not be an option if you finance or lease your vehicle

  • May not be the cheapest option for all drivers

Can’t get anyone to help me with my issues.

Melissa - October 24, 2023
Verified

Excellent price.

Ingrid - October 11, 2023
Verified

They have been honest.

Jason - September 24, 2023
Verified
Best for families: Metromile

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$76/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$119/mo

Not all pay-per-mile insurers offer discounts, but Metromile does. If you have more than one vehicle insured with Metromile, you may qualify for a multi-car discount that reduces the monthly base rate and per-mile rate for each vehicle. Metromile also has a mobile app that allows you to file a claim, view your trips, and even find your lost — or stolen — car.

If you drive more than 250 miles in a day (150 miles in New Jersey), Metromile won’t charge you for any miles over that threshold. Policyholders plug a telematics device into their car’s diagnostic port to track their mileage.

Pros

  • Multi-vehicle and mature driver discounts

  • Mileage cap of 250 miles per day (150 miles in New Jersey)

  • No fees for early cancellation

  • Claims a 92% stolen car return rate

Cons

  • Much higher-than-average number of consumer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners

  • 1.7 (out of 5 stars) on Trustpilot

  • Numerous complaints about poor claims processing

  • Available in only eight states

Very helpful. They need to be easier to reach by phone.

Christophe - June 5, 2023
Verified

Low cost

John - January 26, 2023
Verified

Rate inceases every month from my original offer

Raymond - June 8, 2022
Verified
Best for ease of use: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$100/mo

Mile Auto doesn’t require you to install a telematics device to track mileage. Instead, the insurer requires you to send a picture of your vehicle’s odometer once a month. You’ll pay a monthly base rate plus a per-mile charge.

Mile offers both liability and full-coverage car insurance, plus optional coverages like rental car reimbursement and roadside assistance.

Pros

  • No telematics technology needed to participate

  • Doesn’t monitor driving habits

  • Optional coverages available

  • 24/7 claims assistance by phone

Cons

  • No advertised discounts

  • Available in only 11 states

  • Many Trustpilot reviewers complain of slow claims processing and difficulty reaching a representative

  • Very little company information on website

Best for military families: Noblr

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
Not rated

Noblr is a USAA company, so it’s only available to active-duty military members, veterans, and qualifying family members. To use Noblr, you’ll need to download its mobile app onto your smartphone. The app measures the number of miles you drive each month and scores your driving habits.

Noblr is currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. In addition to standard coverages like liability, full coverage, uninsured motorist, rental car, and roadside assistance, Noblr offers options like gap coverage in certain states.

Pros

  • No telematics device required

  • Part of USAA

  • Keeps your vehicle insured at a low rate during overseas deployment

  • Rewards safe drivers with lower rates

Cons

  • Available in only 15 states

  • Limited to members of the military community

  • Poor transparency about actual savings on Noblr and USAA websites

  • Just 1.8 (out of 5) stars on Google, with many negative reviews

  • To choose the best pay-as-you-go car insurance companies, Insurify’s editors and analysts consider:

    • Average rates (according to our proprietary database of millions of car insurance quotes)

    • Availability

    • Whether a company offers discounts or optional coverages like roadside assistance

    • Industry ratings, such as from AM Best, J.D. Power, and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners

    • Online reviews from customers

Cost of pay-as-you-go car insurance

Just as with standard insurance, a number of factors affect your pay-as-you-go rates. Age, gender, driving history, credit history, state, ZIP code, and more are all factors insurers consider when setting rates.[2]

Generally, though, you can expect your monthly pay-as-you-go premium to include a base rate and a per-mile rate.

Here are the national average monthly rates for some top pay-as-you-go insurers, according to Insurify data.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Friday, March 1 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
Hugo5548
Mile Auto10055
Metromile11976
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Pros and cons of pay-as-you-go insurance

Pay-per-mile car insurance can help low-mileage and safe drivers save money. How much you save will depend on the company and your unique situation, but insurers with pay-per-mile offerings claim savings of 40% or more off standard car insurance rates.

But not everyone will see significant savings with pay-as-you-go insurance, so it’s important to weigh the pros and cons of the coverage before buying it.

Pros

  • Low-mileage drivers could see significant savings.

  • Some companies provide additional discounts for safe driving behaviors.

  • Coverages are generally the same as standard policies: liability and full coverage, with some options like roadside assistance.

Cons

  • You may need to install a telematics device in your vehicle.

  • Companies that track driving habits may increase rates for poor driving.

  • Not the cheapest option for people who drive 10,000 miles or more per year.

Who should consider pay-as-you-go car insurance

Pay-as-you-go insurance isn’t for everyone, but it may be a good choice for:

  • People who drive fewer than 10,000 miles per year

  • Students or the parents of students living away from home

  • People who work from home

  • Senior drivers, who typically log fewer miles than other age groups

  • Safe drivers who avoid hard braking, speeding, and other behaviors that can negatively affect rates

  • City dwellers who rely on public transportation but still need car insurance

  • Multiple-vehicle owners who have one car they rarely use

Usage-based insurance (UBI) vs. pay-as-you-go

Pay-as-you-go or pay-per-mile insurance is a type of usage-based insurance (UBI), which bases your rates on how, when, and how much you use your vehicles.[3] Pay-as-you-go insurance usually ties your variable rate to the number of miles you drive in a month.

Other types of UBI may also factor in when and where you drive, how you drive, and even if your vehicle’s technology reports a collision warning or airbag deployment. UBI programs also typically require a telematics device to monitor your driving, while some pay-as-you-go policies only require a mobile app or user-report mileage.[4]

Pay-as-you-go car insurance FAQs

If you’re considering pay-as-you-go coverage as an option to lower your insurance costs, here are answers to some commonly asked questions that could help.

  • What’s the pay-as-you-go method of car insurance?

    Pay-as-you-go car insurance bases your monthly car insurance premium on the number of miles you drive each month. In addition to a per-mile charge, you’ll also pay a base rate.

    Because your rate will vary from month to month, you won’t prepay for your insurance each coming month. Instead, you pay for the previous month’s usage.

  • What is a low-mileage discount, and is it different from pay-as-you-go?

    Not every standard insurer offers a pay-per-mile product. But many that don’t have pay-as-you-go programs offer discounts for policyholders who have low annual mileage or safe driving habits. For example, Progressive’s Snapshot UBI program adjusts your premium based on how, how much, and when you drive.

  • What variables does pay-as-you-go insurance measure?

    Pay-as-you-go insurance uses the same rating factors as standard car insurance, such as age, gender, credit history, driving record, and more. All pay-as-you-go insurance measures how many miles you drive each month. Some insurers also measure your driving habits, such as hard braking or speeding.

  • Is pay-as-you-drive insurance worth it?

    It depends. If you typically drive fewer than 10,000 miles per year and are a safe driver, pay-as-you-drive coverage could help you save money on car insurance costs.

    But it’s not for high-mileage drivers and may not be the cheapest option for people with severe driving infractions, such as a DUI.

  • Which insurance companies offer pay-per-mile car insurance?

    Allstate, Nationwide, Mile Auto, Hugo, Metromile, and Noblr all offer pay-per-mile car insurance. You may find others, such as regional insurers, that also offer usage-based car insurance. 

    Comparing quotes and getting advice from an agent can help you find the pay-per-mile policy that’s best for you.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

